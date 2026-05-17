Where Are Gerber Knives Made & Who Owns The Company?

The Gerber company name is very well-known in the United States, but for two very different reasons, which can be confusing to some. You may know it as the long-standing company that's been turning out food for infants and young children since 1927. The other company — with the exact same spelling — has been in existence since 1939, so almost as long. It manufactures a veritable smorgasbord of knives, multi-tools, camping equipment, and cutting tools (think axes, machetes, saws, etc.).

Despite both companies taking the same last name from their respective founders, Gerber Legendary Knives, which outshines Swiss Army Knives, in both price and features has no business relationship or corporate connection to the baby food maker. Joe Gerber turned his Portland, Oregon, ad agency into a kitchen knife company. He brought his sons, Pete and Ham, into the fold and grew the company into an international outdoor brand.

In 1987, Fiskars Group (based in Finland) purchased the then privately owned Gerber, and still owns it today. Fiskars, which specializes in a host of outdoor products and consumer goods, has been around since 1649. Despite overseas ownership, Gerber's headquarters still resides in Portland, Oregon, where it all started. While Gerber makes the majority of their knives in Portland, certain products and models are made overseas in China.