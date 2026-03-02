12 Multitools That Outshine Leatherman In Price And Features
Multitools are some of the most useful devices on the planet. Gone are the days when even the smallest handyman jobs require a toolbox; memories of needing to lug extra gear in your pack for an overnight camping trip are in the distant past — all because of those little folding tools that contain multiple useful components, ready to use just by unfolding them.
When you think of multitools, Leatherman is often the first brand that comes to mind. The iconic company makes some of the most well-regarded multitools, whether it's the affordable Leatherman Micra or the Leatherman Skeletool CX, one of SlashGear's favorite multitools for hiking and camping. In fact, Leatherman earned the top spot in SlashGear's ranking of multitool brands.
However, even Leatherman multitools have drawbacks — a high price tag is a very common complaint. Some users also take issue with the size and weight, which can make some Leatherman multitools unreasonable for ultralight backpacking or even EDC use.
With that in mind, we've listed 12 multitools that outshine Leatherman in price and features. These aren't necessarily the best multitools out there, but when looking outside of the Leatherman brand for a multitool, these are some of the best, with many sporting unique features, lower price tags, and great reviews.
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD
Let's start with an old-school favorite — the classic multitool most of us were gifted in Cub Scouts, and the knife that was an everyday-carry multitool before EDC was even a term. The Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD was originally known as the "Original Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife" and was patented in 1897. Over a hundred years have passed since then, and the tool now known worldwide as the Swiss Army Knife is still in production, albeit with a few changes.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD generally sells for under $30, comes in a rainbow of colors including the iconic red, and features seven functions. There's nothing incredibly unique about the tools included in this multitool, although its tweezers, toothpick, and nail file make it a lot more useful than many budget multitools on the market. It weighs in at under an ounce and is small enough to slip in and out of the little coin pocket in your jeans without any hangups. The tools on the Classic, much like the Classic itself, are small but well-designed, making this a great multitool to add to a medical kit or to a set of ultralight backpacking gear.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD can be ordered from Amazon starting at around $25, with different colorways carrying price tags up to $45.
Amazon Basics 15-in-1
Amazon's house brand makes tons of surprisingly good tools, and this multitool is no exception. The Amazon Basics 15-in-1 features 15 useful tools in a small, easy-to-handle package made of stainless steel and aluminum. Available in black, the tool includes a knife, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, a bottle opener, and more. It comes with a nylon pouch with a belt loop for carrying on your belt, but it's small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, and at just about five ounces, you'll barely even notice it adding to your overall carry weight.
Look, we get it. Amazon isn't in the business of making multitools — it isn't in the business of making anything, really — but there are a lot of reasons why the affordable Amazon Basics 15-in-1 is worth the minor investment. It's readily available from Amazon, meaning you'll probably get your hands on it before that upcoming trip you're woefully underprepared for. It's fairly versatile, and reviews say it's more durable than you might expect. And it's affordable, with a price tag of just $12 on Amazon. Oddly, the 10-in-1 multitool from Amazon Basics is priced at $22, and there's really no good reason to downgrade. At that price, you can afford to toss one in your car, tackle box, backpack, or wherever else a little set of tools might come in handy.
Gerber Gear Dime
A Portland, Oregon-based business, Gerber started out as an advertising agency that changed its focus to kitchen knives in 1939, but it was the introduction of the Gerber LST in 1980, a knife with a blade that locked when open and folded into its handle, that introduced the world to the concept of EDC knives. In 1992, Gerber sold its first multitools, and since then the brand has gained a reputation for its well-made and well-designed tools.
A very popular "micro" multitool, the Gerber Gear Dime is more useful as a lil' sidekick than a full-fledged tool for outdoors people, but even the most outdoorsy reviewers have sung the praises of this little guy. Micro multitools are the smaller multitools often found on a keychain or in a change pocket, and most have limited utility aside from emergencies and convenience when the toolbox is out of reach.
Make no mistake — even though the Gerber Gear Dime is considered an EDC micro multitool, its 12 tools are well-made and provide a surprising amount of versatility for such a small package. An always-exposed bottle opener and a "retail package opener" — a tool that would come in handy when opening any of these packages — are some unique additions to this package, while tweezers, pliers, and a pair of small drivers make it just as useful around the house as it is on a trail.
The Gerber Gear Dime is available in three colors from Amazon for around $30.
SOG PowerAssist
With a name like Studies and Observations Group, it's no surprise that this company has roots in the military. SOG Specialty Knives was founded in 1986 and makes a number of knives and tools used by U.S. Special Forces and Navy SEALs to this day.
Large, tough, and feature-rich, the PowerAssist multitool is fantastic for people who want a bigger, more complete set of tools in their multitool. Sixteen tools are included, and its two blades are especially cool, using SOG Assisted Technology to take over after the user starts to open the blade. That one-handed functionality, along with the gear-assisted pliers that open like a butterfly knife, adds to the utility of this great tool.
However, it's worth noting that the tool does feel a bit bulky, and at nearly 10 ounces, it's not ideal for EDC use. If anything, the tool is over-engineered to the point that I question my own need for something this well-built and battle-hardened. After all, I'm not taking the SOG PowerAssist on dangerous military missions — I'm mostly fixing stuff at friends' houses. But if you're a user who needs a tool that can stand up to the most unwelcoming conditions, look no further than the SOG PowerAssist, available on Amazon for $60.
Funbro Multitool Carabiner
The best-selling multitool on Amazon isn't the most versatile, but at only 10 bucks, it's worth a second look. This is an off-brand bit of kit that's fantastic for folks who open a ton of Amazon packages at home, unpack taped boxes at work, or just want a few extra tools to clip onto a backpack without adding a lot of weight. The Funbro Multitool Carabiner contains multiple small tools and, while it may not be a multitool in the traditional sense, it's incredibly useful and easy to carry.
The Funbro Multitool Carabiner stretches the limit of what can be considered a multitool. To be fair, it does have multiple tools, but it's primarily a carabiner with a large knurled locking latch. Two very small screwdrivers, slotted and Phillips, fold out of the top of the carabiner. A bottle opener and emergency glass breaker are located at the bottom, and a folding blade rounds out the package.
While not the most feature-rich multitool on our list, the Funbro Multitool Carabiner's price tag of around $10 on Amazon makes it an incredibly affordable multitool/carabiner combo to attach to a backpack, throw in a glove box, or keep in a tool bag.
Gerber Armbar Drive
Whether you believe it was Victorinox's Swiss Army knife that was the first multitool, or Tim Leatherman's evolution of a folding tool that included pliers, multitools generally have a basic selection of tools that users have come to expect since they were introduced to the public. Knives and saws are standard, screwdrivers are common, and pliers have become the norm on most full-size multitools.
The Gerber Armbar Drive has eliminated the pliers from its setup, and while 8-in-1 is on the low end as far as multitool tools are concerned, the included tools are a solid, if basic, collection. This lightweight Gerber option is sleek, slim, and versatile enough to qualify as an EDC tool, especially if the bulk of more fully equipped multitools is what's keeping you from becoming a daily carrier.
Clever design choices include a 2.5-inch locking blade and a magnetized bit driver with an included flathead and Phillips reversible bit. The tool itself is available in Onyx, Urban Blue, and Orange — an underused colorway, if this Bears fan can share his opinion.
The Gerber Armbar Drive is available on Amazon for around $45.
Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
Come on, you didn't think we'd let an opportunity to mention Harbor Freight pass us by, did you? The beloved discount warehouse carries tools that outshine Ryobi and overpower DeWalt, but you might be surprised to learn that your local Harbor Freight also carries one of the better budget multitools on the market.
The affordable, highly rated Gordon Multi-Tool includes several really useful tools, including a small ruler, crimper, wire cutter, and bottle opener. I own one of these because I just couldn't resist an affordable multitool while shopping at my local Harbor Freight, and I'm mostly happy with the purchase. Like other users have posted, I did have to sharpen the blade right after purchase, and tool movement improved after a blast of WD-40. But with 20 tools at a low price, it's hard to complain. Plus, it's sold at Harbor Freight, so you can wander the aisles at everyone's favorite discount tool store while you're picking this one up.
Order the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool from Harbor Freight online, or pick one up at your local store — either way, you're looking at a reasonable $40 price tag.
Roxon Flex Companion
One of the toughest things about choosing the right multitool is the variety of tools each one features. Some may have the pliers you need but lack the variety of drivers you want. Others may have a great knife but an otherwise lousy tool selection. Roxon figured out a way around that with a multitool with interchangeable tools, allowing you to put together the perfect setup for either basic EDC use or for specific use cases.
Roxon describes the Flex Companion as a "modular multitool," and that's a pretty apt description. The tool comes with six gadgets installed, including a bit driver, blade, saw, and scissors. Also included are two alternate tools: a comb/pen tool and a tweezers/needle combo. Tools lock on extension, and extensive customization is available via Amazon or Roxon's own web store, with dozens of tools including specialized gadgets like a rope cutter, fish hook remover, and even a blank house key.
Reviews for the Roxon Flex Companion shine, with users on Amazon, Reddit, and Roxon's site gushing over the multitool's unique modular system, quality for the price, and ease of customization. Roxon has a few other versions of its Flex multitool, and the tools and attachments that work with the Companion are almost all compatible with other Roxon modular multitools.
Amazon carries four colorways for the Roxon Flex Companion, all priced at $50.
Gerber Suspension NXT
It's tough to find the perfect multitool for your specific needs. Some folks put versatility or tool count at the top of their list; others find weight and ease of use to be a priority. And some of us just want a good tool that balances all those things while also not breaking the bank like a Leatherman often will. For those budget-conscious shoppers, the Gerber Suspension NXT ticks plenty of boxes.
The second-best-selling multitool on Amazon (at the time of writing) is adaptable and lightweight. Another multitool from Gerber, the Suspension NXT has been praised for its price, reliability, and versatility. This little guy has 15 tools onboard, including the expected blade, pliers, and drivers alongside more niche offerings like an awl, ruler, and wire cutter/stripper. That solid tool lineup makes the Gerber Suspension NXT a good pick for around the home as well as out on the trail.
A belt clip and overall weight of less than seven ounces make this a good EDC multitool, and users talk up the durability of the tool as well as its price and tool selection. The Gerber Suspension NXT is available in stainless steel, gray, or black and can be ordered from Amazon starting at $40.
SOG PowerAccess Deluxe
Multitool pliers can be a source of contention among enthusiasts. Some users demand the inclusion of a set in any multitool they're considering, while others find them largely useless and would rather go without than deal with the added weight of a less-than-great tool. SOG's compound leverage plier heads use multiple pivot points to allow the handles to travel further than most multitools, allowing for a better grip, smoother use, and twice the power, according to the manufacturer.
The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe multitool includes a set of pliers that employ that Compound Leverage technology, along with a ton of other tools. In fact, SOG says that with 21 accessories, the PowerAccess Deluxe has the most tools of any SOG product.
A center-mounted bit/socket driver system, located on the flip side of those useful pliers, is one of the standout features of the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe, and that clever bit of design alone is honestly enough to warrant inclusion on this list. Strong pliers, along with the expected collection of saws, blades, and openers, round out the package. However, if the tiny scissors many multitools include are important to you, know that this multitool doesn't have a pair.
At nine ounces, it's about the weight you'd expect from a full-featured multitool but might make you hesitate when considering the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe for your pocket or for EDC use.
The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe can be purchased from Amazon for around $90.
Wetols 21-in-1
There's no comparing a Leatherman to a lesser-known Amazon multitool, at least in quality. However, quality isn't necessarily the only motivating factor for purchases these days — price and features also rank highly, especially for activities like hiking or camping where the total price of gear can quickly add up. Reviews, recommendations, and stories from other users will help the more budget-conscious outdoors person make compromises where they can while still purchasing reliable products.
To that end, the Wetols 21-in-1 Multitool is a bit of kit that SlashGear has previously recommended. A highly rated tool with over 13,000 Amazon reviews, the Wetols multitool features 21 functions, 18 of which can be accessed without even opening up the pliers portion of the tool. It's available in gray or silver, and while it's a bit bulky at four inches long and nearly 12 ounces, this multitool is packed with useful additions that are often overlooked, including spring-loaded pliers, a magnetic hex sleeve with a selection of double-sided bits, a bottle opener, a corkscrew, and an awl that woodworkers will appreciate. There's even an included belt pouch with a little front pocket for hex bit storage.
The Wetols 21-in-1 Multitool is available on Amazon for around $25, and at that price, it's definitely worth a test drive on your next outdoor adventure.
Victorinox SwissTool Spirit X
There are some instances where Leatherman's prices are justified — after all, the brand is basically the Kleenex of multitools. However, Victorinox, makers of the Swiss Army Knife, has standards just as high as Leatherman, with a reputation to match. And while the little Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD gets a lot of credit for introducing the multitool to generations of outdoor enthusiasts and handypeople alike, the Swiss toolmaker takes pride in its more refined tools for those users who are looking for a tool that looks as good as it functions.
For those discerning multitool shoppers, the Victorinox SwissTool Spirit X is a piece the manufacturer calls "the ultimate fusion of functionality, quality, and elegance." Users compliment the smooth movements and sleek stainless steel appearance of the tool, and while it's a bit pricey, the tool is just as pleasant to use as it is to look at.
A whopping 24 tools run the gamut from drivers, blades, cutters, and saws, and this tool from the brand many of us grew up with is great for road trips or hikes, although its bulky nature might mean it's better stored in a backpack or holster than a pocket. Fortunately, Victorinox planned for that eventuality by including a nice leather pouch for the SwissTool Spirit X.
The Victorinox SwissTool Spirit X can be ordered from Amazon for $165.
Methodology
As a former automotive technician and current handyperson and homeowner, I have experience with several of these tools, from the Swiss Army Classic as a kid to my current EDC, the Gerber Dime. Results were compiled using my own experience with the tools as well as sales data from Amazon and reviews from other trusted sources. I also sought out the opinions of my wife, a Colorado trail completer and avid hiker, camper, and outdoorsperson, and a family friend who enjoys backcountry camping, archery, and the outdoors so much that he has applied to participate in the TV shows "Survivor" and "Alone" multiple times.