Multitools are some of the most useful devices on the planet. Gone are the days when even the smallest handyman jobs require a toolbox; memories of needing to lug extra gear in your pack for an overnight camping trip are in the distant past — all because of those little folding tools that contain multiple useful components, ready to use just by unfolding them.

When you think of multitools, Leatherman is often the first brand that comes to mind. The iconic company makes some of the most well-regarded multitools, whether it's the affordable Leatherman Micra or the Leatherman Skeletool CX, one of SlashGear's favorite multitools for hiking and camping. In fact, Leatherman earned the top spot in SlashGear's ranking of multitool brands.

However, even Leatherman multitools have drawbacks — a high price tag is a very common complaint. Some users also take issue with the size and weight, which can make some Leatherman multitools unreasonable for ultralight backpacking or even EDC use.

With that in mind, we've listed 12 multitools that outshine Leatherman in price and features. These aren't necessarily the best multitools out there, but when looking outside of the Leatherman brand for a multitool, these are some of the best, with many sporting unique features, lower price tags, and great reviews.