3 Harbor Freight Tools That Are More Powerful Than DeWalt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When comparing power tool buying options, it's no secret that we can buy more tools at Harbor Freight than DeWalt for the same money. While price and brand reputation are important, the power provided by the tool is also a critical factor when choosing a power tool.

DeWalt makes some of the best power tools on the market, with cordless tool offerings like drills, impact drivers, saws, impact wrenches, and lawn care equipment. However, in at least three tool categories, we can get more power from less expensive Harbor Freight products.

There's no shortage of YouTube videos and online blogs reviewing Harbor Freight tools and comparing them to DeWalt and other premium tool brands. Many times these reviews and comparisons are based on how the tools feel or the manufacturer's specifications. While those descriptions can provide a good first impression before swiping your card to make a purchase, professional reviewers often provide more detail and measurable results.