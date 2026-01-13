5 Of The Best DeWalt Tools & Products That You May Have Missed In 2025
If you weren't keeping up with all of DeWalt's new releases last year, don't worry. The power tool brand spent 2025 doing what it's done consistently for decades: rolling out practical innovations meant to make work faster, safer, and more efficient across the board. Many of these launches were aimed at removing small but persistent pain points like setup time, control in tight spaces, and extra steps that slow work down.
Before turning to DeWalt's most exciting new releases of 2026, it's worth revisiting the products that defined its 2025. Some of these heavy hitters arrived with major trade show debuts, while others were quieter additions to shelves. No matter what, though, these new tools and products still delivered meaningful improvements to the DeWalt line. To help you wrap your head around the best of the best, we've put together six of our favorite releases from the brand last year.
New DeWalt cordless grinders and a metal cutting saw
In February, DeWalt threw metalworking professionals some cool new grinders and a cordless metal cutting circular saw. The 60V MAX Side Handle Detect Small Angle Grinder was the flagship tool of this drop, and it arrived as part of the brand's PERFORM & PROTECT system with a brushless motor delivering 2,400 max watts out (MWO). The thing is so massive, you literally have to use two hands. Take one off the side handle, and it'll fully stop working for your safety. In a similar vein, there's also anti-rotation technology that shuts the tool down if you're moving it too recklessly. All in all, the grinder gives metalworkers more power than other corded models while also adding layers of user protection.
Alongside the big angle grinder, DeWalt also put out some 20V MAX brushless 4½-inch grinders available in slide-switch and paddle-switch configurations, plus a new 20V MAX XR 7¼-inch metal cutting circular saw. The saw delivers up to 1,400 MWO and a 2⅝-inch depth of cut. It also comes with an integrated chip collector to help you keep your workspace clean.
A truly massive DeWalt cordless miter saw
Metalworkers got their fun new DeWalt toys in February, but what about carpentry professionals? Lucky for them, they got their DeWalt drop in April 2025: the 20V MAX XR 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Miter Saw. At the time of launch, it was DeWalt's largest cut-capacity cordless miter saw to date. Compatible with the full range of 20V MAX and FLEXVOLT batteries, the saw can make over 370 cuts per charge and capture up to 97% of the dust associated.
Alongside the 12-inch miter saw, DeWalt also put out a more compact 10-inch fixed miter saw, a new XR drill, and hammer drill models with similar anti-rotation systems to that angle grinder from February. As far as accessories go, the saws came with some updated lasers and chalk reels. (Almost every one of these new drops came with at least a couple variations to fit your needs, too.)
Improved outdoor power tools for lawns, trees, and everything in between
If you have a lawn to take care of, you're not the only one. DeWalt knows the majority of Americans have lawns and outdoor spaces to maintain. Naturally, the brand probably doesn't want that massive market to go to waste. So, back in spring 2025, the brand introduced new gas- and battery-powered lawn tools, including walk-behind mowers, pruning tools, and cleaning equipment. The real headliners: the 3-in-1 rear-wheel-drive gas mowers (in both 21- and 28-inch versions) and the 60V MAX 21-inch cordless self-propelled mower.
Handheld equipment also got a little bit of the spotlight in this springtime drop, including brushless hedge trimmers, compact cordless chainsaws, a cordless pole pruner, an electric job site pressure washer, and DeWalt's first brushless cordless backpack blower. This backpack blower is made to clear debris quickly while still feeling comfortable and quiet.
A space-saving multi-head drill/driver for the ATOMIC line
In July 2025, DeWalt released the 20V MAX ATOMIC Multi-Head Drill/Driver. Made for you to make the most of your work in tight areas, the compact drill/driver lets you switch quickly back and forth between four attachments: a standard metal chuck, a right-angle head, an offset head, and a quick-connect adapter. The drill/driver's drop-in load mechanism gets rid of the need for extra tools or lengthy downtimes whenever you change your configurations.
Uniquely enough, the design came directly from user feedback. People told DeWalt they wanted a single 20V MAX tool that could handle a wider range of tasks without sacrificing power or portability. So, DeWalt did it. It even comes with a mountable organizer and belt hooks for electricians, installers, and finish carpenters. It might have come later in the game than some of these others, but it's still one of the coolest (and coolest-looking) DeWalt drops of 2025.
DeWalt's first cordless 4-inch grinder
Closing out DeWalt's best of the best for 2025 is the brand's first cordless 4-inch angle grinder. It hit shelves alongside an expanded line of ATOMIC grinders after September's FABTECH 2025. The ATOMIC 20V MAX 4-inch angle grinder gives you a lot more power than pneumatic versions of the tool, all while eliminating the need for hoses and compressors. Its compact size, lighter weight, and DeWalt's typical advanced safety features make it really well-suited for both welders and metalworkers.
Other new tools in the drop included a 4.5-inch angle grinder, a straight die grinder, and a right-angle die grinder. Like the 4-inch angle grinder, each of these is meant to meet or exceed the performance of a pneumatic counterpart. Cool new control features like the previously mentioned anti-rotation system along with electronic brakes and variable-speed triggers are all standouts. These products also have the option to use DeWalt's Tool Connect system, which allows users to track the brand's interchangeable 20V Max devices.