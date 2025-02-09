What Is DeWalt Tool Connect And How Does It Work?

While there are factors to consider before purchasing DeWalt power tools, the company has a well-earned reputation in the market for producing tough, powerful devices fit for use by professionals and DIYers alike. The company, which is now owned by Stanley Black & Decker, has also proven to be one of the more innovative outfits in the game, a fact, perhaps, best evinced by its Tool Connect inventory system.

DeWalt's Tool Connect is an asset management system devised by the company to help users monitor and track the brand's popular and interchangeable 20v Max devices when they're being used on a job site. It does so by closely monitoring an outfit's inventory and allowing users to track what tools are being used at which work sites by checking them in and out and tracking their whereabouts thereafter.

Tool Connect devices achieve that tracking by using Bluetooth connectivity, with enabled tools being branded with a blue three-bar logo. That logo signifies that the Tool Connect-enabled tools can utilize the system when connected to a free DeWalt app. Once connected, they are added to DeWalt's web-based inventory management database, making it easy to track the movement and performance of each asset across job sites monitored by Tool Connect. You can bolster your tool monitoring game with additional DeWalt devices, including a tracking chip, a tracking tab for larger items, and a special adaptor for some 20v Max-powered devices with Tool Connect. There's also a subscription-based Site Manager function available with upgrades.

