What Does $500 Buy You From DeWalt Vs. Harbor Freight?

DeWalt has a hard-earned reputation for making quality tools and a keen following among both enthusiasts and professionals. The brand produces a constant stream of all-new tools and updated versions of old favorites, with plenty of new DeWalt products set to launch through 2026. However, it's far from the cheapest tool brand on the market, and some rival brands from discount chain Harbor Freight offer comparable performance and better warranties for a lower price.

The price difference between Harbor Freight and DeWalt is significant, with the latter being more expensive, no matter whether you're looking to buy corded or cordless power tools. If you have a $500 budget and are looking for a set of cordless home improvement tools, you'll need to buy a suitable battery from both brands before you build out your tool arsenal. Starting with DeWalt, you could grab a tool, a battery, and a charger in one bundle with the 20V Max ½ inch drill/driver kit. It retails for $179 from Home Depot and includes a pair of 1.3Ah batteries, plus a handy carry bag.

If you then decide to pick up a 20V Max jigsaw for $129 and a 20V Max 6-½-inch circular saw for $159, you'll have spent $467. That should leave you with enough to cover any taxes — although we're excluding taxes in our price comparison here — but it won't be enough to buy another DeWalt tool. In contrast, buying from Harbor Freight nets you a larger set of tools for the same money.