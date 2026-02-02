What Does $500 Buy You From DeWalt Vs. Harbor Freight?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has a hard-earned reputation for making quality tools and a keen following among both enthusiasts and professionals. The brand produces a constant stream of all-new tools and updated versions of old favorites, with plenty of new DeWalt products set to launch through 2026. However, it's far from the cheapest tool brand on the market, and some rival brands from discount chain Harbor Freight offer comparable performance and better warranties for a lower price.
The price difference between Harbor Freight and DeWalt is significant, with the latter being more expensive, no matter whether you're looking to buy corded or cordless power tools. If you have a $500 budget and are looking for a set of cordless home improvement tools, you'll need to buy a suitable battery from both brands before you build out your tool arsenal. Starting with DeWalt, you could grab a tool, a battery, and a charger in one bundle with the 20V Max ½ inch drill/driver kit. It retails for $179 from Home Depot and includes a pair of 1.3Ah batteries, plus a handy carry bag.
If you then decide to pick up a 20V Max jigsaw for $129 and a 20V Max 6-½-inch circular saw for $159, you'll have spent $467. That should leave you with enough to cover any taxes — although we're excluding taxes in our price comparison here — but it won't be enough to buy another DeWalt tool. In contrast, buying from Harbor Freight nets you a larger set of tools for the same money.
Harbor Freight's cordless tools are cheaper than DeWalt
While Harbor Freight's Bauer and Warrior power tool brands are aimed primarily at DIYers, its Hercules brand is higher quality and aimed at professional users. As such, it's the closest comparison to DeWalt. If you head to Harbor Freight and pick up a Hercules 20V ½ inch drill/driver kit with a charger and 2Ah battery, you'll need to pay $97.99. Add a 20V jigsaw and a 20V 6-½-inch circular saw to your cart, and your total will rise to $267.97.
With the equivalent DeWalt tools, you'd have already run out of budget, but with Hercules, you'll still have $232.03 left for additional tools. You could purchase a 20V orbit sander, a 20V reciprocating saw, and a 20V oscillating multi-tool with that additional cash, and you'd still end up with $50 to spare. If you wanted additional freedom to run multiple tools at once without needing to constantly swap battery packs, you could use that last $50 to buy a spare 2Ah Hercules 20V battery. If the price difference wasn't enough, Hercules' 20V cordless tools are also covered by a five-year warranty, while DeWalt's tools get only three years of warranty as standard.
While buyers looking for home improvement tools should find that Hercules has most of the essentials, the brand does not offer outdoor power tools. Other Harbor Freight brands, such as Bauer, offer tools like leaf blowers and pole saws, but buyers will need to purchase those brands' battery packs and chargers separately. In contrast, DeWalt's 20V Max line includes both home improvement and outdoor tools.
Corded tools are cheaper at Harbor Freight too
Cordless tools are portable and convenient, but any buyers who want to do away with the hassle of working out which battery ecosystem is best could simply stick with corded tools instead. However, if you do that, you'll still get more for your money at Harbor Freight.
Let's start by comparing DeWalt and Hercules' corded power tools. With a retail price of $169, DeWalt's 15-amp 7-¼-inch circular saw is $70 costlier than Hercules' 15-amp 7-¼-inch circular saw. Buying a three-amp, five-inch orbital sander from DeWalt will set you back $99, while the equivalent sander from Hercules costs $54.99. If you're looking for a 12-inch miter saw, DeWalt's version of the tool will cost $509 from Home Depot, while Hercules' version retails for $349.99. Consistently, Hercules is the cheaper brand here.
Some DeWalt corded power tools are closer matched to corded tools from other Harbor Freight brands, but the result is the same. For example, DeWalt's 12-amp 7-inch/9-inch variable speed polisher can reach speeds between 600 and 3,500 rpm, and is therefore closest in performance to Harbor Freight's Bauer 12-amp polisher. While the DeWalt tool retails for $153.99 at Home Depot, the Bauer tool is available for $99.99. While their performance is very similar, one key area where the two tools differ is their warranty. DeWalt's tool ships with a three-year warranty, while the Bauer tool offers only 90 days of coverage. Harbor Freight customers wanting additional peace of mind could opt for an extended warranty, but it'll cost more.