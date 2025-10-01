DeWalt's Top-Rated 20V Spotlight: How Bright Is It & How Long Can It Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The work lights made and sold by DeWalt aren't strictly limited to jobsites or DIY projects — users also employ them for everyday lighting, camping trips, power outage supplies, and more. The brand's cordless lamps, which come in different sizes and varieties, are particularly useful DeWalt products to keep in your car for emergencies. One of the brand's most highly rated lighting products is the DeWalt 20V Max Jobsite LED Spotlight. The DeWalt spotlight goes for $119 on Home Depot and is currently discounted to around $70 on Amazon.

Somewhat confusingly, there are two types of the spotlight with the same model number (DCL043) — one with four white LEDs, one with three white LEDs, and one with a low-light red LED, which can be easier on the eyes in the dark. The brighter of the two, naturally, is the one with four white LEDs, which can produce up to 1,500 lumens of light. Rather than a flood light, spotlights are intended to have a good range — DeWalt's spotlight can be seen at a distance of up to 1,525 feet, roughly the length of five football fields.

DeWalt's spotlight offers two brightness settings, so you can also set it to 500 lumens depending on what you need to illuminate. Using its low-light setting is also helpful if you need to stretch out the tool's battery life. How long the DeWalt spotlight lasts depends both on which setting you're using and what size 20V battery is attached. With a low-capacity DeWalt 20V Max 1.5 Ah battery (model DCB201), you can expect a maximum of 2.5 hours on the high setting, while the low setting can last as long as 3.5 hours. Its runtime can be extended further with larger DeWalt batteries (the brand sells up to 15 Ah 20V Max units).