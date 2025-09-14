5 DeWalt Tools You Should Probably Avoid (According To Owners)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You always want to do a bit of research before you commit to buying a brand-new tool. These are expensive items that you want to make sure are capable of completing the job you need them for. For those who use DeWalt, not every tool is going to be a quality choice despite the high price point. Unfortunately, some users have had negative experiences with these tools, like the dreaded DeWalt Max Cordless Snow Shovel.

We've gone through Amazon and DeWalt's website to highlight a handful of tools that you may want to avoid buying before you start your next project. While we can't promise those tools will fail you, they did so for many of the user who purchased them. We based this article on their reviews, taking into account their experience with the tool's quality and how well it was shared for completing a task. We'll go into more detail at the end about why these tools were chosen and why they made the list.