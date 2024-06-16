You Might Prefer A Makita Drywall Screw-Gun Over Your Drill: Here's Why

There are plenty of Makita drywall screwdrivers to pick from ranging in price, and you also have your pick between going cordless or sticking with a wall outlet. The corded tools are cheaper — you can grab a 2,500 RPM drywall screwdriver from Amazon for $137. The problem with corded is having limited versatility thanks to the cord, but you don't have to buy a battery so it's a solid tradeoff for some buyers. For corded, you can go with 2,500 RPM, 4,000, or 6,000 as options.

For cordless, you have your pick between 2,500 RPM, 4,000 RPM option, and you can shell out $399 for an auto-feeding 6,000 RPM option. You might not need that type of power, so you'll need to figure out what you need for your specific job and go from there. Keep in mind you'll need to buy a battery or get a bundle that includes one if you go cordless, and that drives up the price far above what cordless tools typically stay around.

Corded and cordless tools are both solid performers, and it comes down to personal preference in the end. Pro Tool Reviews did a rundown of each of the drywall screwdrivers Makita offers and had good things to say about each of them.