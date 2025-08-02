You May Want To Reconsider Buying This DeWalt Tool (According To Users)

Based on 201 user reviews collected on the DeWalt MAX Cordless Snow Shovel's Home Depot page, the tool has accrued a 3.3 out of 5 user rating. While that's not horrible, it's not exactly a shining endorsement, either. The reason for this middling rating is that, while this tool is capable of removing snow, it can only remove certain types and depths of snow.

One user explains that, for light and powdery snow accumulated on a small area like a porch or walkway, the Cordless Snow Shovel works fine. However, when this tool is subjected to denser, heavier snow, it starts to hit a wall very quickly. Whether the snow is wet and soggy or crusted over with ice, if it's anything thicker than a light and simple powder, the Cordless Snow Shovel can't move it, at least not with the degree of speed and efficiency you would hope for.

One Reddit user tested the Cordless Snow Shovel with about an inch of somewhat crusty snow, and the resulting stream was a far cry from the advertised 20 feet of throwing distance, one of the most common problems that arises when using any snow blower. They went through the process of returning and replacing it with another Cordless Snow Shovel just to make sure, but unfortunately, this second one functioned no better, repeatedly stopping dead when trying to move this small quantity of snow.

YouTuber The Average EV tested the Cordless Snow Shovel on his driveway, but while he was more positive with his analysis of it, he conceded that it would be better for a household that only gets minor snowfalls. He also noted that it took two batteries just to remove most of the snow on his driveway.