How To Properly Use DeWalt's Laser Level Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few things are as universally frustrating for homeowners as objects being unaligned. Whether a decorative feature such as a picture frame or shelf or a more advanced installation-related aspect such as a wall tile or window sill, it's shocking just how much the energy of a living space can be thrown off by something that's ... well, off. Of the many allies that help maintain levelness, from the trusty tape measure and its hidden functions, to the more specialized chalk line, laser levels are among the most accurate you'll find.

Advertisement

There's no shortage of laser levels to choose from, ranging from the versatile Ryobi AirGrip to Milwaukee's super-powered M12 Green 360° 3-Plane Laser. Among the most varied and beloved options out there are the laser levels from DeWalt. There's a diverse array to choose from that are designed for different tasks and expertise levels, ranging from straightforward line lasers ideal for various jobs to the more advanced rotary lasers commonly used for professional work. Whichever one you employ, you'll quickly learn how adept these devices are at getting accurate measurements thanks to their ability to position their lasers in various axises and alert you when it isn't straight.

Don't be intimidated by their high-tech look, however, as DeWalt laser levels are straightforward and easy to use. So long as you follow the proper steps and exercise regular maintenance, you'll be able to make the most out of yours and look like a pro while doing it.

Advertisement