How Ryobi's AirGrip Laser Level Works (And Why It's Better Than A Bubble Level)

When you're engaged in just about any kind of home improvement, small-scale tinkering, or pre-moving renovation, precision is of the utmost importance. You can't build a proper shelf, for example, if your materials are all sagging in one direction, or if you accidentally nail something into a wall at a lopsided angle. It's for these circumstances that we use the level, the concept of which dates as far back as the 18th century. A thick stick of metal and a handful of tubes with air bubbles in them can give you some good insight into how close you are to being on the level.

That said, while bubble levels are fine for simple projects on a workbench, if you're working on anything larger, including the aforementioned shelf, a bubble level's somewhat imprecise design may bring about more problems than it solves. If you're looking for something more focused and precise, then it doesn't get any more precise than a straight laser line, which is what's employed by Ryobi's AirGrip Laser Level. Through a combination of laser-projection and mar-free adhesion, this little gizmo not only measures levels more precisely than a bubble level, but more conveniently as well.