How Ryobi's AirGrip Laser Level Works (And Why It's Better Than A Bubble Level)
When you're engaged in just about any kind of home improvement, small-scale tinkering, or pre-moving renovation, precision is of the utmost importance. You can't build a proper shelf, for example, if your materials are all sagging in one direction, or if you accidentally nail something into a wall at a lopsided angle. It's for these circumstances that we use the level, the concept of which dates as far back as the 18th century. A thick stick of metal and a handful of tubes with air bubbles in them can give you some good insight into how close you are to being on the level.
That said, while bubble levels are fine for simple projects on a workbench, if you're working on anything larger, including the aforementioned shelf, a bubble level's somewhat imprecise design may bring about more problems than it solves. If you're looking for something more focused and precise, then it doesn't get any more precise than a straight laser line, which is what's employed by Ryobi's AirGrip Laser Level. Through a combination of laser-projection and mar-free adhesion, this little gizmo not only measures levels more precisely than a bubble level, but more conveniently as well.
The Laser Level utilizes a 20-feet laser line and powerful vacuum suction
At a casual glance, the AirGrip Laser Level doesn't seem any different from a traditional bubble level. In fact, it's actually got a pair of horizontal and vertical bubbles built right into its top panel. Those little bubble levels aren't the focus of the action, though — the real stars of the show are on the side and bottom.
As the name implies, the Laser Level is designed to measure level with a precise laser line projector. When you activate the laser, it projects forward in a perfectly straight line up to 20 feet away, more than long enough to take measurements across the entire surface of a wall. The laser will remain on with a single tap of the switch; you don't need to keep it held down. Additionally, the projector can be angled at three different angle stops for -45, 0, and 45 degrees.
The other major selling point of the Laser Level is its surface-adhesion technology. On the bottom of the device is a powerful rubber suction cup. Just press the device into any flat, sheer surface, and the vacuum suction will grab on tight. There's a little nook in the suction cup that you can peel to remove the laser level from a surface, but left to its own devices, it should hold tight for at least 30 seconds.
The Laser Level's features turn two-person jobs into one-person jobs
The Laser Level's combination of convenience and precision are what help to elevate it above a typical bubble level. A standalone bubble level can only measure levels along its own length, so if you wanted to measure a longer area, you would need to move it along the surface on your own. Not only is that slow-going and annoying, but every slight nudge has the risk of pushing your measurements out of alignment. If you had a friend to help you, you could have them hold the level up while you take measurements, but obviously, no one has a helper available 24/7.
With the Laser Level, you can handle that kind of task all by yourself. Just stick it to a surface, use its own bubbles to ensure horizontal and vertical balance, and turn on the laser. Just like that, you've got an entire 20 feet of picture-perfect precision, which you can mark and measure at your own convenience, no helper necessary. The length of the beam and its straight measurement is great for installing mounts, among other projects. As an added bonus, the simple suction of the Laser Level won't leave any marks on your surfaces. If you wanted to do the same sort of thing with a bubble level, you'd need to use nails or tape, which can leave unsightly smudges and holes in spots you'd rather not have them.