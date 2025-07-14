Who Makes Amazon Basics Batteries & Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Compared to the likes of Duracell and Energizer, and most of the best and worst of the major battery brands for that matter, Amazon Basics is hardly an established name in the field. The brand, which is home to the massive online marketplace of the same name, offers batteries in a range of sizes and different-sized packs. Like virtually any other product on Amazon, Amazon Basics batteries are sourced from outside suppliers. Another entity is entirely responsible for manufacturing these batteries, with Amazon serving merely as their distributor.

As it turns out, Amazon Basics batteries are manufactured under the purview of a rather tenured technology company. Fujitsu, which finds its roots in Japan all the way back in the mid-1930s, is a major player in the manufacturing of Amazon Basics batteries. Getting more specific, its subsidiary, the FDK Corporation — once known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo Company Limited — runs the alkaline factory where Amazon Basics batteries are actually produced. This battery-making company dates back to the 1950s, having been associated with Fujitsu since 1972, when it made the move to take on capital participation in the company. It was renamed FDK Corporation in 2001.

This answers the matter of who is really behind Amazon Basics batteries. As for the topic of where this brand of battery comes from, it's another discussion entirely.