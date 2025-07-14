Who Makes Amazon Basics Batteries & Where Are They Manufactured?
Compared to the likes of Duracell and Energizer, and most of the best and worst of the major battery brands for that matter, Amazon Basics is hardly an established name in the field. The brand, which is home to the massive online marketplace of the same name, offers batteries in a range of sizes and different-sized packs. Like virtually any other product on Amazon, Amazon Basics batteries are sourced from outside suppliers. Another entity is entirely responsible for manufacturing these batteries, with Amazon serving merely as their distributor.
As it turns out, Amazon Basics batteries are manufactured under the purview of a rather tenured technology company. Fujitsu, which finds its roots in Japan all the way back in the mid-1930s, is a major player in the manufacturing of Amazon Basics batteries. Getting more specific, its subsidiary, the FDK Corporation — once known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo Company Limited — runs the alkaline factory where Amazon Basics batteries are actually produced. This battery-making company dates back to the 1950s, having been associated with Fujitsu since 1972, when it made the move to take on capital participation in the company. It was renamed FDK Corporation in 2001.
This answers the matter of who is really behind Amazon Basics batteries. As for the topic of where this brand of battery comes from, it's another discussion entirely.
Amazon Basics batteries come from several locations
There's no big mystery surrounding where Amazon Basics batteries are manufactured. The most prominent alkaline factory that produces them isn't far from where Fujitsu and the FDK Corporation got their start, being located in West Java, Indonesia — more specifically in the city of Bekasi. For all the problems and disadvantages that come with alkaline batteries, they're undeniably in demand. Therefore, it's no surprise that Amazon Basics' battery manufacturing goes beyond the Bekasi plant. In fact, according to Amazon itself, production efforts have expanded to other countries in the region.
Looking into Amazon Basics batteries' product listings, it's revealed that they come from a few other countries. For instance, on the page for Amazon Basics 48-pack of AA batteries, it's said that they "may originate from China or Vietnam." Vietnam is also listed as the batteries' country of origin. Meanwhile, the Amazon Basics AA and AAA battery combo pack only lists China as the country of origin, while the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries are cited in the owner's manual as coming from Malaysia. The same can be said for the Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries as well.
Evidently, Amazon seems to be putting in quite an international effort to get batteries to its customers. One can only hope that their quality and longevity justify it all.
Are Amazon Basics batteries worth getting?
At the end of the day, what the branding of a battery says doesn't matter much compared to its overall performance. While many expect a certain level of performance from established battery brands, Amazon Basics doesn't quite have that level of reputation yet. Still, looking to those who've given these internationally-made batteries a try, it becomes clear that they more than deliver for their price point. "Performance-wise, they last a long time in high-drain devices and don't leak like some other budget brands I've tried. You get quality and quantity at a great value—especially when buying in bulk," wrote longtime Amazon Basics batteries user Lesley Madden in their review of the AA battery 48-pack.
This review is just one of thousands applauding the AA batteries. As for the Amazon Basics 9-volt 8-pack of batteries, it, too, has been showered with praise. Amazon buyer Brun Hilda was amazed by their longevity, while Kevin McCoy was satisfied with their lack of leakage while in storage. Even the rechargeable batteries have left customers satisfied. "We love these batteries and are slowly collecting all the different sizes...They last a good amount of time and save money by being able to recharge," said Wright, in one of the many positive assessments of the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries.
The Amazon Basics label has gained significant traction in recent years. Many wonder if products like the Amazon Basics computer monitors are worth the price, among a host of other items. Coming to customers in the United States from the other side of the world, it appears that Amazon Basics batteries of all shapes and sizes are worth buying.