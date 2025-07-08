Are Amazon Basics Computer Monitors Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to improve your computing experience, investing in a new computer monitor is a wise choice. Monitors come in different sizes, resolutions, and even shapes, such as curved monitors that are often touted as better for gaming, with several brands of computer monitors having cemented their place in the minds of technology enthusiasts. The likes of Dell, Asus, and Samsung, for example, have become some of the biggest names in the game. While not one of the most recognizable labels out there, the Amazon Basics line of computer monitors has risen through the ranks to become a contender in the marketplace.

At the time of publication, there aren't a ton of Amazon Basics monitors for sale on the massive online retailer. But in the years since the line of monitors launched, numerous folks have given the private label's monitors a try. This has led to many reviews popping up online, informing others whether it's worth going for Amazon's offerings. Despite the small number of monitors currently offered under the Amazon Basics brand, it appears that most buyers consider them a strong alternative to more established, comparatively pricey units.

Of course, value is just one element of why Amazon Basics monitors praise from consumers. Reviews also highlight multiple strong points that show why they may be worth using.