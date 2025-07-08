Are Amazon Basics Computer Monitors Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to improve your computing experience, investing in a new computer monitor is a wise choice. Monitors come in different sizes, resolutions, and even shapes, such as curved monitors that are often touted as better for gaming, with several brands of computer monitors having cemented their place in the minds of technology enthusiasts. The likes of Dell, Asus, and Samsung, for example, have become some of the biggest names in the game. While not one of the most recognizable labels out there, the Amazon Basics line of computer monitors has risen through the ranks to become a contender in the marketplace.
At the time of publication, there aren't a ton of Amazon Basics monitors for sale on the massive online retailer. But in the years since the line of monitors launched, numerous folks have given the private label's monitors a try. This has led to many reviews popping up online, informing others whether it's worth going for Amazon's offerings. Despite the small number of monitors currently offered under the Amazon Basics brand, it appears that most buyers consider them a strong alternative to more established, comparatively pricey units.
Of course, value is just one element of why Amazon Basics monitors praise from consumers. Reviews also highlight multiple strong points that show why they may be worth using.
A lot of customers like Amazon Basics monitors
While still a relative newcomer to the computer monitor world, Amazon Basics is winning customers over with ease. Their positive qualities are numerous, according to reviews.
For example, the reviews for the 75 Hz IPS Amazon Basics monitor show plenty of satisfied customers. The bulk of them are five-star, and for the cost of $89.99 for the 24-inch version, or $143.99 for the 27-inch, most appreciate the visual quality and easy setup. "Skip over the name brand this time. I work from home and have used all of the top names. These are actually superior to Dell and Lenovo," wrote buyer Jennifer Cannon. Dcb5739 also spoke to the straightforward setup and, while admitting that they're no avid gamer, said that they found the clarity of the screen perfect by their standards.
Meanwhile, the $109.99 Amazon Basics 24-inch 100 Hz monitor, which also comes in a 165 Hz form for $93.99, has received heaps of praise. "For the price paid, it was a game changer to help me have better visuals with my old, small laptop," user JB said in their review. Dawid Does Tech Stuff on YouTube also found this monitor, specifically the 165 Hz version, to be surprisingly strong. They specifically praised the color accuracy, refresh rate, and other elements that are crucial for serious gamers. Considering these monitors don't come close in price to the most expensive monitors from the major brands, they seem like a decent value.
With all of that said, Amazon Basics monitors aren't without flaws. Some users, unfortunately, have had less-than-positive experiences with these affordable monitors.
Not all customers were satisfied with Amazon Basics monitors
While there are many positive reviews of Amazon Basics monitors, they're not perfect. A frequent complaint is that the speakers leave much to be desired. "The sound from them is faint, thin, tinny, and not particularly clear. They're barely good enough for spoken voice," critiqued user lebowitzit on Amazon, while user Austin posited that the speakers are optimized for speech over music. Also, as buyers such as Patrick point out, there's a chance you could order an Amazon Basics monitor, only for it to arrive without the necessary wires to use it. This doesn't seem to be a very pervasive issue based on reviews, but it happens often enough to be noteworthy.
In addition to these monitors occasionally arriving incomplete, some have found issues with the overall build quality. Amazon customer Jun noticed a strange rattling from within, although the monitor worked fine. As for Benjamin Kim, they found out the hard way that the monitor isn't all that durable, with the screen cracking while they were moving it just after the one-month warranty period ended. As for Ana, the quality of their refurbished monitor was lacking in multiple ways: "Removing the protective tape from the edge of the screen created bubbles. [The] refurbished product also had a burn-in on 2 corners of BOTH monitors I bought."
Despite some issues, Amazon Basics monitors seem to be winners for most customers. They may not be the coolest PC monitors money can buy, but they seem to do an effective job, at the very least.