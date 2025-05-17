11 Of The Most Expensive Monitors For Sale From Every Major Brand In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As high-resolution displays continue to reach the hands of more consumers, competition between different types of monitors has ramped up in all price ranges. While some might be baffled at the prospect of modern TVs being cheaper than most PC monitors, and yet — ironically — this difference becomes more reasonable when seeing the top-end. Nearly every major company has an expensive PC display that stands above others thanks to unique features or unrivalled performance. If you have an unlimited budget, there are different valid reasons to consider buying nearly every single one.

Advertisement

For the sake of simplicity, this article will only cover monitors that are currently available while judging them based on their MSRP. Sales can often make them cheaper than other displays from the same company, but there are few guarantees over those sales lasting forever. Likewise, the launch price of older products can seem staggering compared to what you'd find today, but many of them simply aren't available from official vendors for that price anymore. A $10,000 price tag on an old 1080p monitor doesn't mean that's the price it should be, especially when that cost might have simply been listed by a greedy third-party seller.