Why Are Modern TVs Cheaper Than Most PC Monitors?

If you've ever spent much time in your local electronics store, then you may have noticed a certain inequality in the pricing patterns between televisions and computer monitors. TVs are, generally speaking, significantly more affordable than comparably sized monitors. In fact, there are several 55-inch, 4K televisions on the market today that you can get for significantly less money than a 1440p, 27-inch monitor. This might lead some to question the reasoning behind this discrepancy. Is the technology between these different kinds of display really so fundamentally different that it can explain such a large disparity in their value?

Well, yes and no. There are a number of different factors that go into the pricing of any electronics. Economic principles like supply and demand certainly play a role in why computer monitors are so much more expensive. According to Alibaba, the global market for TVs is between two to four times larger than that of monitors (depending on sources). Computer monitors being in a smaller and more specialized market likely means that it's a less competitive one, and less competition usually means higher prices for any product. But economic factors aside, monitors also have different performance priorities than TVs. This means that there are a few key differences that can be commonly found in the physical hardware that may also contribute to the higher cost.

