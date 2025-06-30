Are Curved Monitors Really Better For Gaming? The Benefits & Drawbacks Explored

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the 2010s, gamers were all over the debate between CRT boxes and LCD screens, with the latter being more of a game-changer at the time. Today, it's a whole new story with gaming monitors: Now, it's more about shape, and less about the type of display. Some gamers still swear by their flat monitors, and others can't get enough of their curved screens, which raises the question: Are curved monitors really better for gaming, or is it just a gimmick?

Compared to flat screens, curved monitors just have a lot to offer in terms of user experience. And that's most likely the reason why gamers are increasingly shifting from flat screens. Curved monitors make the action in a game seem more realistic by creating the illusion of peripheral vision. But immersion isn't all, though. They also offer a far wider field of view, reduce distortion, and strain on your eyes.

Even so, the viewing experience itself is the only real difference between curved and flat monitors. Otherwise, they are quite similar in tech terms. There are even instances in gaming where flat monitors may outshine curved rivals, particularly in competitive gaming. Are curved monitors better for gaming? Well, that comes down to personal preference, depending on the type of gaming setup you want — single ultrawide screen, or dual monitors — and the games you play.