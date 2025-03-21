VSync Vs. Nvidia G-Sync Vs. AMD FreeSync: What's The Difference Between These Features?

Building or buying a gaming PC is always an exhilarating experience — running compatibility checks across the various components might seem daunting, but the finished product is always worth the effort. Some of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy are capable of running the most demanding games, all the while maintaining steady high frame rates. Furthermore, you can tweak every game's graphical settings to find the perfect balance between performance and visual fidelity.

If you've ever dwelled inside a game's video settings, you've more likely than not come across the VSync option. Turning it on might not affect any graphical elements on the screen at first glance, but those who have a handy always-on FPS counter will notice that it caps your frame rate. This can sometimes result in a lower frame rate than what your GPU is capable of outputting, but in practice, VSync aims to deliver a smoother gameplay experience.

Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync are similar technologies that are used to eliminate screen tearing. If all three features claim to work towards the same goal of providing smoother gameplay, why do certain monitors boast support for G-Sync while others advertise AMD's FreeSync capabilities — especially when VSync is already an option in most games? If you've ever wondered why all three technologies exist in tandem, here's a quick explainer going over the major differences between VSync, G-Sync, and FreeSync.

