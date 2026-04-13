9 Multitools That Outshine Swiss Army Knives In Price And Features

The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe is a stainless steel multi-tool. The metal is similar to 440 Series steels, which means it's easy to sharpen, holds an edge well, and resists rust. It's built for professionals and outdoor fans who need a durable piece of gear. The standout feature is SOG's Compound Leverage technology. It uses multiple pivot points to give you about twice the gripping power of a normal multi-tool.

The Huntsman may have a history behind it, but this tool has 21 individual utilities, which is the most SOG has ever put into one product. Inside the frame, you'll find two knife blades, a wood saw, a can and bottle opener, two flat screwdrivers, a Phillips screwdriver, and a jewelry-sized bit. It also includes a 1/4-inch driver and a 12-piece hex bit kit for specialized work. You can carry everything in the included nylon sheath.

Because it has so many tools, the PowerAccess Deluxe works for a lot of different jobs. It's a great everyday carry for students or anyone living on their own for the first time. It's much better than a Swiss Army knife, especially at $49.99. This tool is all steel and has locking blades you can open with one hand, while Swiss brands at similar prices use plastic handles and don't have locking blades.