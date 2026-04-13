9 Multitools That Outshine Swiss Army Knives In Price And Features
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The Swiss Army Knife is an icon of compact utility. For generations, it has been the default choice for everyone from hikers to college students. The classic model has a nostalgic reputation for quality, versatility, and price. However, even timeless designs face improved designs from smart competitors.
If you compare a classic Victorinox Huntsman knife to today's multi-tools, it's hard to argue you're not just paying for a name. There are fundamental advantages in durability, utility, and safety. It is logical to move past brand loyalty and choose modern innovation, because there are plenty of multitools that beat the $52 price tag and have far more features or applications.
SOG PowerAccess Deluxe
The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe is a stainless steel multi-tool. The metal is similar to 440 Series steels, which means it's easy to sharpen, holds an edge well, and resists rust. It's built for professionals and outdoor fans who need a durable piece of gear. The standout feature is SOG's Compound Leverage technology. It uses multiple pivot points to give you about twice the gripping power of a normal multi-tool.
The Huntsman may have a history behind it, but this tool has 21 individual utilities, which is the most SOG has ever put into one product. Inside the frame, you'll find two knife blades, a wood saw, a can and bottle opener, two flat screwdrivers, a Phillips screwdriver, and a jewelry-sized bit. It also includes a 1/4-inch driver and a 12-piece hex bit kit for specialized work. You can carry everything in the included nylon sheath.
Because it has so many tools, the PowerAccess Deluxe works for a lot of different jobs. It's a great everyday carry for students or anyone living on their own for the first time. It's much better than a Swiss Army knife, especially at $49.99. This tool is all steel and has locking blades you can open with one hand, while Swiss brands at similar prices use plastic handles and don't have locking blades.
Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1
The Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT is an updated version of a classic multi-tool. It's made from stainless steel and designed to be tough but easy to carry. It uses a butterfly opening design that's thinner and lighter than the original. It comes with 15 tools, including needle-nose pliers, a wire stripper, three sizes of flathead drivers, two cross drivers, an awl, a nail file, and scissors for $37.96.
The tool also features a can opener, a cap lifter, and a 2.25-inch partially serrated blade. To make it easy to keep with you, Gerber added a lanyard point and a pocket clip so it stays secure on your belt or in your pocket. It's a solid choice for hunters, tradespeople, or anyone who needs a reliable tool for camping, emergency kits, or something that RV owners will find useful.
Compared to the Swiss Huntsman, the Gerber model is better for mechanical tasks because it has heavy-duty pliers. While both have 15 functions, the Gerber is safer to use because all its tools lock into place, unlike the Huntsman. The Gerber is a practical, modern alternative to traditional pocket knives.
Wetols Multitool with Pocket Knife
The Wetols Multitool is a 27-in-1 gadget made from hardened stainless steel. It has a sandblasted handle and an ergonomic shape that helps it resist rust in damp places. When you buy it, you get the tool, a box, and a tough belt sheath. It includes needle-nose and regular pliers, wire cutters, a stripper, a file, a saw, and a sharp blade.
It also has spring-loaded scissors, an awl, a serrated blade, openers, and a ruler. For mechanical work, there's a bit driver with three double-sided bits like PH0, PH1, and T15. This tool is unique because it includes emergency gear like a fire starter, a signal whistle, a hammer, and a window breaker. It's a complete kit for hunters or campers.
The tool is much more capable than the Huntsman. The Huntsman is mostly for light tasks and has things like tweezers and a toothpick. This device is for heavy-duty work with its pliers and interchangeable bits. For emergencies, the kit has a window breaker and fire starter that the Huntsman doesn't offer. You can buy massive Swiss Army Knives with many tools, but that could get pricey, whereas this multitool costs about $35.97. This is great when you're looking for a high-value survival tool.
Leatherman wingman multitool
The Leatherman Wingman is a high-quality stainless steel tool. It's a 14-in-1 device that's perfect for house projects or camping. It's compact, measuring 3.8 inches when folded, so it fits easily in your pocket. It features spring-action pliers and scissors, which makes them easier to use with one hand. The tool includes a locking knife blade, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a stripper, and a package opener.
It also has bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler. It comes with a removable pocket clip so it's always easy to reach. The Wingman beats the Victorinox Huntsman in safety and ruggedness. The Huntsman has 15 functions but no pliers, while the Wingman has strong, spring-action pliers for gripping and cutting. The Wingman's blade locks so you can cut safely, but the Huntsman's blades can fold back on your fingers if you aren't careful.
You can open all the Wingman's tools with one hand, but you need two hands for the Huntsman. While two-handed opening isn't a deal breaker, the solid steel construction feels far more reliable than plastic handles. It's currently $49.95, which is great considering Leatherman also gives you a 25-year warranty, so you know it's built to last a long time.
SOG Powerpint Mini Compact Multitool
The SOG PowerPint is a small multi-tool that packs a lot of utility into a tiny frame. It weighs 4.2 ounces and is 5 inches long, which is about the size of a standard screwdriver. It uses SOG's Compound Leverage system to make opening the gadget smooth and supposedly to increase your gripping strength. Even though it's small, it has 18 tools. This includes straight and serrated blades, needle-nose pliers, a bolt gripper, and wire cutters for just $40.15.
It also has a jewelry driver, a Phillips screwdriver, and a magnetic hex bit holder. Other utilities include an awl, rulers, a file, a hook cutter, openers, and scissors. This tool is great for quick fixes around the house or at a workbench. Because it's so portable, you can keep a full kit with you without it feeling heavy. So it is good for tightening a screw or opening a box, which is a lot of value for such a small device.
Compared to the Victorinox Huntsman, the PowerPint is more useful for mechanical repairs. The Huntsman is better for hiking with its wood saw and corkscrew, but it doesn't have pliers. The PowerPint has pliers, a bolt gripper, and a magnetic bit holder for more versatility, which helps explain why SOG is one of the best brands to buy multitools from.
Perwin 17-in-1 stainless steel multitool pliers
The Perwin 17-in-1 multi-tool is built for people who need professional-grade gear that doesn't take up much space. It's 4.3 inches long and weighs 0.66 pounds. It's made from 440A stainless steel, which is very hard and resists rust. This means the knife stays sharp for a long time, even if you use it a lot.
The tool comes with needle-nose and regular pliers, a knife, a saw, scissors, and several screwdrivers. It also has a ruler, file, openers, a rope cutter, and a wire stripper. One of the best parts is the Tungsten YG12 wire cutter, which can cut through steel hardware easily. It comes with a nylon sheath that has a metal snap for your belt.
This tool works well for camping, hunting, or home repairs for just $24.99. It's a big step up for anyone who wants to be better prepared for emergencies. It's a solid choice if you want a lot of reliable tools for a good price. The Perwin tool is better than the Victorinox Huntsman because it has pliers and wire cutters. It's also safer because it has a side-locking mechanism that keeps the tools from closing while you use them.
Mossy Oak multitool
The Mossy Oak Multitool is a 19-in-1 tool made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel. It's designed for both daily use and survival. When you buy it, you get a black pouch and a pocket clip for your belt or bag. It has long-nose pliers, wire cutters, an awl, screwdrivers, a can opener, and a wire stripper.
It also comes with a saw, a file, spring-loaded scissors, a ruler, and a serrated knife. What makes it different is the survival gear. It has a hammer, a window breaker, a fire starter, and a loud whistle. This makes it a great choice for camping, hiking, or keeping in your car for emergencies. It's basically a portable toolbox, and is one of the best multi-tools under $50 worth buying.
The Mossy Oak tool is a better deal than the Victorinox Huntsman. It has 19 functions while the Huntsman only has 15. The Mossy Oak also comes with heavy-duty pliers and survival utilities, which the Huntsman doesn't have. It costs about $36.99 and comes with a pocket clip and a sheath. If you need something that can actually fix things or help you survive in the woods, this is the better option.
Multitools Pliers Pro
The Multper Pliers Pro is a heavy-duty tool made from stainless steel. The main blade is made from 58-layer Damascus steel, which some claim to be strong, despite some studies showing doubts. It comes with strong pliers, replaceable tungsten wire cutters, a stripper, and an awl. It also has large scissors, a ruler, a can opener, and a strap cutter. This tool is modular, meaning you can swap parts out.
It has a T-Shank interface that lets you attach a surgical scalpel or a diamond-coated file. It comes with a 16-in-1 screwdriver bit set and a nylon sheath that has extra pockets for the bits and saw blades. This is great for people who do a lot of DIY or garage repairs, at only $39.99.
The Victorinox Huntsman is a good lightweight knife for trails, but it doesn't have pliers for mechanical work. The Huntsman's tools are fixed, but the Pliers Pro lets you customize your gear with the scalpel and different bits. It also has locking blades for better safety. The Damascus steel blade and tungsten cutters should give you much more cutting power. If you need a tool that can evolve with your projects and handle tough materials, this tool is the way to go.
Shall multitool
The Shall Multitool is an 18-in-1 device made from high-strength stainless steel. It includes standard tools like pliers, wire cutters, scissors, and several knife blades. It also has a saw, file, and openers. What sets it apart is the universal socket system. It can grip almost any nut or bolt from 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch, and you can even use the adapter with your power drill.
Because it has such a wide range of tools, it works for everything from wilderness survival to fixing things in the garage. You also get three extra screwdriver bits for Phillips, Torx, and slotted screws. You can carry it using the built-in pocket clip or the Oxford sheath that comes in the box. Sure, there are Swiss army knives for every type of user, but it's hard to beat this $29.99 for all these utilities.
The Shall tool is more functional than the Victorinox Huntsman because it has 18 built-in features, plus the socket system and extra bits. The Huntsman doesn't have pliers, which are essential for most real-world repairs. The Shall is made entirely of hard stainless steel and uses S2 steel for the bits, making it very durable.