12 Home Depot Finds RV Owners Will Find Useful
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Traveling via RV is the perfect compromise between traditional camping and staying in hotels on your trip. With an RV, you're able to stay within close view of beautiful, scenic landscapes and spend plenty of time outdoors, but come home to your own kitchen and bathroom to easily cook and clean at the end of the day. To get running water and power, you have to pay to stay at RV campgrounds, but these sites normally aren't as expensive as a typical hotel.
As glamorous as traveling in an RV can be, there's seemingly a never-ending list of ways to upgrade your RV before your next trip, and big projects take time, money, or both. Luckily, making your next RV experience more enjoyable doesn't always involve swapping out appliances, upgrading cabinetry, or revamping your electrical system. We consulted user reviews and ratings to determine which of these useful Home Depot finds for RVs will help you to make cleaning, relaxing, or troubleshooting on the road a little easier.
Husky 24-piece drive ratchet and socket set with case
At the surface, this 24-piece ratchet and socket set by Husky might look like a boring addition to your RV, but when you need it, you'll be incredibly happy you have it. And even if you don't intend to perform intensive mechanical work on your rig, a ratchet and socket set is still something every RV owner should keep on hand. You'll need a set like this one to maintain your water heater and tighten various nuts and bolts inside and outside your RV, and more.
This particular set features a 72-tooth ratchet, a 3-inch extension bar, and 22 six-point sockets in both SAE and Metric sizes, ranging from 1/4-inch to 7/8-inch and 7mm to 19mm. Each socket has its size hard-stamped on the outside, pops out of the ratchet with a quick-release button, and is finished with chrome to help boost durability and prevent corrosion and rust. Everything neatly packs away into the included case, which has a clear lid that makes it easy to see whether you're missing any pieces before you stash it.
Ridgid 3-gallon handheld shop vacuum
In an RV, an upright vacuum is too large, a car vacuum is too small, and a robot vacuum is impractical all around. For RV owners, the smartest choice is a compact wet/dry vacuum, like this Ridgid 3-gallon handheld shop vac. With a shop vacuum, you can carry out regular cleaning habits and handle wet or dry messes that come up, an essential feature when living in an RV with running water.
It measures 24 x 10.5 x 18.4 inches, making it easy to stash in a cabinet or underneath in the RV's basement storage. When it's empty, this small shop vacuum weighs just under 10 pounds, and its built-in handle makes it easy to carry. It includes a 2- to 7-foot expanding locking hose, a built-in dustpan, a general debris filter you can replace over time, a car nozzle attachment that can be stored within the shop vac, and a 10-foot power cord to give you plenty of leeway when you want to clean the entire RV.
Ryobi One+ dual function inflator kit
Space is tight in an RV, so any item that can provide dual functions is a win. The Ryobi One+ 18V Inflator Kit is one such tool, acting as an inflator for air mattresses, sports balls, and more, and as a deflator for tires in case you need to soften them for off-road driving. It can deliver up to 160 PSI, features an LCD screen that makes it easy to accurately see pressure readings, and it works with Ryobi's 18V One+ batteries, so if you have multiple useful Ryobi tools for RV owners that use 18V batteries, you could only keep one or two on hand to save space.
This inflator kit also has an auto-shutoff function that'll power off the tool when it reaches the PSI you specify, a built-in LED light to help in dim conditions, and an integrated storage area for all its included accessories and hoses. It comes with a sports ball needle, a sweeper nozzle, two pinch valve nozzle variations, a pinch valve adaptor, and a brass presta valve adaptor, and it's easy to carry between different tires and inflatables with its built-in handle.
DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit with bag
This wouldn't be a proper list of useful Home Depot finds for RV owners if we didn't include a drill, the tool you'll probably get the most use out of during your travels. A drill saves you a ton of time and effort when maintaining RV components, constructing storage accessories, hanging hooks, driving in awning stakes, and more. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit is a reasonably priced option, and this bundle includes batteries, a charger, and a storage bag with handles. You can use the two 20V batteries that come with this drill kit to power any other DeWalt 20V Max tools you add to your RV.
Inside, this cordless DeWalt drill is powered by a 300-watt brushed motor that delivers two speeds, with a maximum of 1500 revolutions per minute (RPM). It features a 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck, an ergonomic handle that's easy to grip, and a three-year limited manufacturer's warranty.
Husky 1200 lumen rechargeable flashlight
A small, powerful flashlight might be one of the best gadgets for RV living, whether you're a fan of camping outside or inside. This 1200-lumen flashlight from Husky has a focusing head you can twist to adjust the beam size, six light modes to switch between, including a 1500-lumen turbo mode, smart memory that keeps it on the last mode you used, and a max beam distance of 130 meters (about 142 yards). It also comes with a built-in battery-level indicator that cycles through green, yellow, red, and flashing red.
Perhaps the best part about this little flashlight is that it can be charged with either three AAA batteries (not included) or a rechargeable lithium battery via a USB-C port (with an included USB-C charging cable). There's also a USB-C output port that lets you use the flashlight as a portable power bank in a pinch. To withstand rough camping conditions, it's constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum and IP54 water resistance.
Coleman camping chair with built-in cooler
There are plenty of comfy places to lounge inside your RV, but what about outside? When you're trying to enjoy everything nature has to offer and breathe in some fresh air, Coleman's Camping Chair is an essential. This Home Depot find for your next camping trip is designed for comfort and durability, with a fully cushioned seat and back, height-adjustable armrests, and a steel frame that supports up to 325 pounds. The seat is 18.1 inches high and 24 inches wide, giving most people plenty of room to relax without the frame digging in.
To ensure you don't have to keep traveling back and forth between your RV fridge and your chair, there's a built-in cooler that can fit up to four cans. There's a mesh cup holder to fit the can you're currently drinking and a few mesh side pockets to stash your sunglasses, phone, snacks, and even a small book or a magazine. When you're ready to pack the chair up and set off for your next destination, it folds up and fits inside a carry bag with compact dimensions of 38.3 x 13.5 x 3.1 inches.
Gerber Suspension NXT 15-in-1 multi-tool
One of the most essential camper gadgets to have easily accessible at all times is a good multi-tool. From Home Depot, we like the Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool for its balance of durability, affordability, and functionality. It's constructed with 420 stainless steel, weighs only 6.7 ounces, measures just over 4 inches when closed, and features 15 built-in tools. Depending on whether you opt for black or silver, it costs between $40 and $43 at the time of writing.
When it's unfolded, you can use it as a pair of spring-loaded needle nose pliers, standard pliers, and wire cutters. Tucked inside one handle, you'll find a partially serrated blade, a wire stripper, a pair of scissors, a can opener, a bottle opener, and a large flathead driver. Within the other handle, there's a Philips driver, an awl, a file, a ruler, and a medium flathead driver. It also features a pocket clip and a lanyard hole to make it easier to carry hands-free while hiking or climbing.
Starlink mini satellite internet kit
One of the greatest perks of camping and RV traveling is going off the grid and grounding yourself with everything nature has to offer. But sometimes, the best way to relax is to mindlessly stream a TV show or movie, and for that, you need internet service. Plus, many RV travelers work remotely, so having reliable internet whenever and wherever you need it is incredibly useful. An internet option that meets an RV owner's needs of being portable, compact, and able to offer solid service anywhere is the Starlink Mini Kit.
It measures just 10.2 x 3.6 x 1.7 inches, small enough to fit in a backpack, and it's easy to set up and take down between uses. There's a built-in router, a kickstand, a pipe adapter, a power cable, and a power supply, and it's equipped with Wi-Fi 5 support and an Ethernet port. It obviously doesn't produce internet for free, so here's what it needs to function: the Starlink mobile app (available for both Android and iOS), a monthly, no-contract service plan starting at $50/month, and a clear view of the sky, with no trees, tents, or roofs obscuring the signal.
Jackery 1500-watt portable power station
Adding a portable power station to your RV can instantly make dry camping more comfortable, whether you have an on-board generator or not. It's nice to know you have backup power if you need it, and a power station will come in handy for traditional camping adventures, too. One of the best options at Home Depot is this Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station. With 1800 watts of output and a 1534-watt capacity, it can power stoves, microwaves, air conditioners, and multiple small gadgets.
Despite its great power capabilities, this power station is relatively lightweight and compact, weighing around 35 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.4 x 12.7 inches. It's equipped with three AC outlets, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, one 12V car outlet, and DC input ports. It'll automatically shut off after 12 hours of use when the power draw is under 25 watts, and comes with built-in overcurrent, overvoltage, thermal, and overcharge protections. To charge the power station, you can use a wall charger with a 500W max, a car charger with a 1000W max, or solar chargers with a 400W max. You can even use more than one solar charger at once to help it charge faster.
Solo Stove Portable Bonfire 2.0
The Solo Stove Portable Bonfire 2.0 will definitely add whimsy to your next s'mores night outside your RV, but more than that, it'll save you from needing to worry about gathering kindling and finding a safe area to start a fire. It also promises a smoke-free experience, so there's no need to continuously adjust where you are to avoid traditional campfire smoke from invading your eyes and nose.
At just over 20 pounds, the Portable Bonfire isn't necessarily lightweight, but it's significantly lighter than large grills. Plus, it's pretty small, with a 19.5-inch diameter and a height of 14 inches.
According to Solo Stove, this camping gadget's double-walled design helps boost airflow and burn flames up to 400 degrees higher than typical fires. It's crafted using 304 stainless steel with a high-heat ceramic coating, and, specific to this updated 2.0 model, there's a new removable ash pan in addition to the existing removable base plate to make cleanup even easier.
Ryobi One+ Cordless Whisper fan kit
For those days when it's a little hot but you don't want to run the power-hungry air conditioning in your RV, a small personal fan is perfect. This Ryobi One+ Cordless Whisper Fan is a great camping gadget to keep you cool, and it's battery-powered, so you can move it wherever you are inside or outside your RV. This particular kit comes with a 2-amp One+ battery and a charger, but it'll also work with any other Ryobi 18V batteries and chargers you already have.
Depending on the battery capacity of the fan and the speed setting you select (low, medium, or high), it could last from 3.5 to 82 hours on a single charge. It can produce up to 900 FPM of air speed and up to 570 CFM of airflow, and comes with a 160-degree pivoting head to adjust the airflow direction. The company claims that, as part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, it is 44% quieter than its predecessor. If there's nowhere you can easily set the fan down, you can hang it by the spot that doubles as an integrated handle.
DeWalt 2500 peak amp lithium jump starter
If you're towing your vehicle behind your RV or someone else is driving alongside you on your trip, you might have a traditional set of jumper cables packed away somewhere. But if you're traveling in just your RV, a portable jump starter can be better than traditional jumper cables. This DeWalt Lithium Jump Starter has 2500 peak amps of starting power, more than enough to start V8 engines.
DeWalt's powerful yet compact jump starter measures only 8.5 x 4.1 x 1.3 inches, features a built-in 400-lumen light, reverse polarity protection, and spark-free tech, and comes with a convenient storage bag to stash all its accessories, including a set of powder-coated metal clamps, a 30W AC charger, a 30W DC car charger, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. With the cables, you can recharge phones, tablets, speakers, and any other small electronic devices.
Methodology
To find Home Depot products RV owners would find useful, we researched personal blogs focused on RV living, hiking, and/or camping, read anecdotal experiences on forums and in Home Depot reviews, and used SlashGear's collective experience traveling in an RV. Some items will be more useful around campgrounds, while others may be better suited for camping without hookups.
When searching for these RV finds at Home Depot, we used specific criteria to guide us. All of the finds we gathered here have at least 400 reviews on the Home Depot online store, though many have well over 1,000 reviews. Each product also has an average rating of at least 4.3 stars. And although we didn't rule out any items based on price, it's a nice perk that over half the items on this list are affordably priced under $100.