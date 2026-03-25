Amazon Dropped DeWalt 20V Battery Prices Up To 70% Ahead Of The Big Spring Sale

Amazon's first big savings event of the year goes live very soon. The online retailer's Big Spring Sale goes live on March 25 and runs until March 31, giving you seven days to take advantage of some big discounts. Unlike Prime Day and Black Friday, the Big Spring Sale is more focused on cleaning items, household essentials, and clothing instead of tech. This coincides with the "spring cleaning" theme of the season.

You don't need a Prime membership to access the discounts, but some items will have a "Prime Spring Deal" badge that indicates exclusive savings. Despite not having officially started yet, Amazon is already offering some deals on DeWalt products. This includes not just this DeWalt 20V Max 2.0 Ah battery, but also a 20V Max combo kit that's nearly 50% off and a DeWalt Atomic 20V Max cordless impact driver that's 27% off — all of which are compatible with this battery, by the way.

DeWalt has a history of offering discounts on tools during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and this year should be the same. So, if you're looking for DeWalt tools to add to your kit (or need batteries for those tools), it looks like a great time to buy.