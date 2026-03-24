6 New DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Kit In 2026
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Winter can be a great excuse to put off a few big projects (or put on a few more pounds). Outdoor work can be much more arduous and less practical in the cold, especially if snow or ice is covering everything. But once warmer weather has arrived, it's harder to justify relaxing on the couch when cars need washing, lawns need mowing, and that DIY project you've been putting off for months is waiting for you to get started.
One way to kick yourself into gear is by upgrading your tool collection with some new equipment. You may find it a lot easier to get to work if it means playing with a new gadget that's more advanced and more powerful than what you've used before. Major hardware retailers like Harbor Freight and Home Depot have new products coming out in 2026, and many of these are already on the shelves. New tools, accessories, and other equipment are available from both house brands and big names like DeWalt.
Some of the newest DeWalt tools available include everything from lawn equipment to carpentry gear, so no matter what you're working on this year, you can likely grab something from the brand you haven't used before — including more powerful iterations of tool types that DeWalt already has a strong reputation for making. Here are six new DeWalt tools to add to your kit in 2026.
60V Max 160-mph, 855-cfm Cordless Backpack Blower
DeWalt has so many different tools for clearing debris and dust that SlashGear has a ranked list of DeWalt leaf blowers, and the newest model is also one of its most powerful — the 60V Max 160-mph, 855-cfm Cordless Backpack Blower. Blowers are typically described by both their airspeed (in miles per hour) and air volume (cubic feet per minute) to show just how much and how fast a given blower can move debris. Since many homeowners use those in the 300-600-cfm range, or even less, and professional landscapers typically don't settle for less than 600 cfm, the 855-cfm capability of DeWalt's new blower gives nearly everyone more than enough power for their needs.
The brushless DeWalt motor that generates such a force is so powerful that the tool is designed to be worn on the user's back and includes padded, adjustable waist and shoulder straps to allow for more comfort and stability. The company is able to design a blower this strong without needing gas or an electric cord because the tool uses its powerful 60V batteries. DeWalt's Flexvolt batteries work with both its 60V and 20V tools, which are more common (and usually more affordable), so many users will be able to use them with other tools in their garage, including lawn equipment.
The blower includes Turbo and ECO modes for more versatility and has an integrated LED dashboard for digital speed control and to indicate performance for the user. An included concentrator nozzle also aids in the removal of stuck-on, heavy debris, including wet leaves. Other features include a variable speed trigger and lock, as well as tool locator and asset data management technology. The DeWalt 60V Max 160-mph, 855-cfm Cordless Backpack Blower (model DCBL570B) is available for $499.
20V XR 3 ½-inch 21-degree Cordless Duplex Nailer
Many tradespeople and DIYers have been swapping out air compressors for battery chargers as cordless electric nail guns replace pneumatic ones, and the DeWalt 20V XR 3 ½-inch 21-degree Cordless Duplex Nailer is yet another product illustrating the change. Powered by a brushless motor, the 20V tool can quickly drive nail after nail despite being, according to DeWalt, the "lightest battery-powered duplex nailer in the industry." That lightweight design helps reduce user fatigue and makes the tool easier to maneuver.
The device works with DeWalt's collated Duplex DN275 8D and DN350 16D nails, which can be used for a range of applications, including concrete formwork, temporary scaffolding, and temporary bracing. Nails can quickly deploy one after another because the nailer is engineered with active flywheel technology and contact actuation for rapid firing and less ramp-up time between each shot. It's equipped with a high-strength magnesium magazine for enhanced durability and uses a dry fire lockout to indicate when nails need to be reloaded, which helps prevent wear and extend the life of the tool.
Tool-free depth adjustment allows users to choose their preferred depth on the spot, and the nailer's field-serviceable springs and driver blade allow for on-site serviceability to reduce maintenance and save time. It's also built with an adjustable rafter hook for easy storage, whether temporary or long-term. The company's new Duplex Nailer may not be one of the cheapest DeWalt tools for carpenters and woodworkers, but for those who don't mind the premium cost, it may be worth the price. The DeWalt 20V XR 3 ½-inch 21-degree Cordless Duplex Nailer (model DCN910B) is available for $499.
12-inch 60V Max Cordless Top-Handle Chainsaw
DeWalt makes chainsaws with different-sized bars as well as ones with different power systems. Previously, whether or not you considered a DeWalt 20V chainsaw better or worse than a 60V chainsaw may have come down to your preference for a 12-inch bar, which isn't too big but larger than a true pruning saw. That's because, until recently, DeWalt only offered 12-inch chainsaws in its 20-volt power system. That's changed with one of the company's latest tools, though — the 60V Max 12-inch Cordless Top-Handle Chainsaw.
Using 60V batteries for a chainsaw that's on the smaller side may seem like overkill, though the tool will be convenient for those who are already using DeWalt's larger batteries with other outdoor equipment or for those who just prefer as much power in their tools as they can get. With the larger batteries, though, the cordless chainsaw is on the expensive side for 12-inch models. If you're willing to spend the extra money, you'll get a tool powered by a brushless motor that can deliver 3.42 peak horsepower and a chain speed of 23.6 meters per second. That's as fast as many gas-powered models, and DeWalt says the machine can cut through 10-inch-diameter maple in 6.8 seconds.
Smaller chainsaws are useful for reaching areas that larger ones can't. The compact and lightweight design of the 60V Max 12-inch Cordless Chainsaw also makes it easier to control and maneuver, while its top handle should help balance out the beefy battery. The tool also features an LED dashboard and DeWalt's Tool Connect capability, as well as a D-ring harness attachment point (harness not included), inertia chain brake, and adjustable oiler. The DeWalt 60V Max 12-inch Cordless Top-Handle Chainsaw (model DCCS673X1) is available for $419.
20V Max 8-inch Compact Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Along with other outdoor equipment, DeWalt has recently released its 20V Max 8-inch Compact Cordless Hedge Trimmer. That's significantly smaller than the 22-inch trimmer, which is one of the best DeWalt outdoor power tools you can own, but its smaller frame makes it easier for more precise work in harder-to-reach areas. Plus, it can be easier to handle, and many users will go longer periods of time before feeling fatigued because it's lightweight, features an ergonomic grip, and, according to DeWalt, balanced handling is a key part of its design.
Using smaller batteries will help maintain the balance and light weight of the tool, and you can still get plenty of use without relying on heavier, high-capacity ones. DeWalt says that when powered by the modest 2Ah 20V Max battery, the tool can last up to 38 minutes before needing a recharge or battery swap. Larger DeWalt batteries may extend runtime, but at the cost of weight and balance.
For those on a budget or who try not to overcrowd their tool shed, a compact trimmer may seem redundant if you already own a larger hedge trimmer and a manual one for smaller cuts. For what it's worth, the tool can be used for relatively heavy-duty applications despite its smaller bar. It's equipped with laser-cut blades sporting hooked teeth, which will grab and hold branches as they're cut. The trimmer can be used for small hedges, thick grasses, and other similar growth on your property. Its 8-inch bar has a 5/16-inch blade gap, and a guard helps protect the blade tip when you're working the tool close to the ground. The DeWalt 20V Max 8-inch Compact Cordless Hedge Trimmer (model DCHT823B) is available for $129.
Not one, but two Atomic 20V Max Cordless Angle Grinders with Paddle Switch
Some of the DeWalt products you can add to your kit in 2026 include the best DeWalt tools you may have missed in 2025. Relatively new to DeWalt's catalog are not one, but two Atomic 20V Max Cordless Angle Grinders with Paddle Switch — a 4-inch and 4 ½-inch model. Obviously, both tools are pretty similar in design and functionality. You probably don't need to own both unless you happen to be working on projects that require the two different sizes.
In the United States, 4 ½-inch angle grinders are a very common size to use, but 4-inch models are becoming increasingly available. While they're close in size, their discs and other accessories aren't interchangeable. If you already own gear made for a 4 ½-inch grinder, DeWalt has a new tool you can buy that will still work with them. If you're looking for something a little bit smaller and lighter, the 4-inch model might be a better fit. Ironically, the smaller 4-inch model is the pricier of the two tools at the moment.
The Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4-inch Angle Grinder has a brushless motor and can surpass the power of 0.7-horsepower pneumatic counterparts. It delivers 755 maximum watts out and 12,500 no-load rpm. The Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder is also brushless and produces more MWO (up to 760) but fewer no-load rpm (11,000). Both allow for quick guard and wheel changes and use DeWalt's 20V Max batteries. The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4-inch Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch (model DCG400B) is available for $299. The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch (model DCG402B) is available for $229.