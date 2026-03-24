6 New DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Kit In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter can be a great excuse to put off a few big projects (or put on a few more pounds). Outdoor work can be much more arduous and less practical in the cold, especially if snow or ice is covering everything. But once warmer weather has arrived, it's harder to justify relaxing on the couch when cars need washing, lawns need mowing, and that DIY project you've been putting off for months is waiting for you to get started.

One way to kick yourself into gear is by upgrading your tool collection with some new equipment. You may find it a lot easier to get to work if it means playing with a new gadget that's more advanced and more powerful than what you've used before. Major hardware retailers like Harbor Freight and Home Depot have new products coming out in 2026, and many of these are already on the shelves. New tools, accessories, and other equipment are available from both house brands and big names like DeWalt.

Some of the newest DeWalt tools available include everything from lawn equipment to carpentry gear, so no matter what you're working on this year, you can likely grab something from the brand you haven't used before — including more powerful iterations of tool types that DeWalt already has a strong reputation for making. Here are six new DeWalt tools to add to your kit in 2026.