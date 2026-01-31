4 Exciting Home Depot Products Coming Out In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walking around your local Home Depot, there's no denying the sheer amount of shelf space. Combine that with the store's website, which averages about a million products for sale at any given time, it's no surprise that Home Depot's inventory is constantly growing. That goes for its own exclusive brands, as well.
Heading into 2026, many of Home Depot's private label brands and exclusive partner brands are bringing new products to the table. And with use cases ranging from the yard to the garage to the job site to a hot summer day, these four new drops are just a fraction of the many new Home Depot releases to look forward to. We've already covered some other upcoming 2026 releases from Milwaukee as well as products coming soon from Ryobi, but you won't find any of these ones there. With that, let's take a look at several things you have to look forward to at Home Depot in the weeks and months ahead.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Shear/Shrubber
Ryobi's new 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Shear/Shrubber could definitely become a staple tool for homeowners who want to do precise yard maintenance without committing to a full-fledged hedge trimmer. If it looks a little familiar, Ryobi had a previous version of it alongside other pruner tools. This new, more lightweight model also gives you 22% more power in a redesign that's 37% smaller.
Like most Ryobi products, it sounds easy enough to use. It comes with a toolless blade change feature that lets you switch between an 8-inch shrubber blade and a 4-inch grass shearing blade, plus an anti-jam feature to prevent blade lock-up when working through smaller branches or otherwise dense growth in your garden. Paired with a 2Ah 18V ONE+ battery, you can expect to get more than 30 minutes of continuous use out of it in all. There's no release date or price for it yet, but it's listed as coming soon on Ryobi's site.
HDX 27-Gallon Flip Top Tote in Black With Red Lid
Storage may not sound all that exciting, but anybody who relies on Home Depot's HDX containers to keep things organized knows how useful a flip top bin can be. That's why this new drop is sure to go fast. In fact, the tote is already appearing (and selling out) in some stores, even though they were only just announced in mid-January. This updated version of the brand's classic 27-gallon tote gives you a red flip-open lid with interlocking hinges. So, basically, no need for a removable lid that can easily get lost or damaged.
You can fill and stack up to 75 pounds per tote thanks to a recessed lid design, or you can stack them nesting doll-style thanks to their tapered shape. Each tote weighs just under 6 pounds when empty, and they're also being sold in a two-pack. It's also sized to fit within the larger HDX storage ecosystem as well as other standard shelving systems out there.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 10-Inch Chainsaw
Another new one from Ryobi coming to Home Depot later this year is this 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 10-inch Chainsaw. It should be plenty big enough for things like tree maintenance, storm cleanup, or whatever else needs chainsaw-ing in your garden or backyard. According to Ryobi, the tool also gives you 30% faster cutting compared to its earlier models, and that's while still remaining as light as you'd expect a battery-powered power tool to be.
Ryobi says it's capable of cutting, pruning, or limbing branches up to 8 inches thick. And when used with a 4Ah 18V ONE+ battery, the chainsaw can make up to 70 cuts per charge before needing a battery swap. An automatic oiler keeps the chain lubricated without leaks, and a clear oil reservoir lets you keep an eye on those fluid levels as you go. Look out for this one later this year.
Milwaukee Bolt RedLithium USB Cooling Fan
Rounding out Home Depot's 2026 releases to look forward to: a cool one from its partner brand Milwaukee (and we literally mean cool). The Milwaukee Bolt RedLithium USB Cooling Fan mounts directly onto Milwaukee Bolt safety helmets and hard hats for cooling airflow speeds of up to 15 mph It weighs just over half a pound, but it's way more powerful than the heft might indicate.
Powered by a RedLithium USB 3.0 battery, the fan can run for up to six hours on low speed (or approximately four hours on high). The battery is USB-C rechargeable, and you can plug it in directly to the the fan or swap the battery out with a different RedLithium battery, whatever's easiest for you and makes the most sense for your sweltering workday. The fan also comes with three interchangeable air ducts that let you control and direct the airflow wherever you need it most, whether that be your forehead, face, or neck. Once it's officially out, you'll want to grab one before those unforgiving summer temps are upon us.