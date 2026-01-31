4 Exciting Home Depot Products Coming Out In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walking around your local Home Depot, there's no denying the sheer amount of shelf space. Combine that with the store's website, which averages about a million products for sale at any given time, it's no surprise that Home Depot's inventory is constantly growing. That goes for its own exclusive brands, as well.

Heading into 2026, many of Home Depot's private label brands and exclusive partner brands are bringing new products to the table. And with use cases ranging from the yard to the garage to the job site to a hot summer day, these four new drops are just a fraction of the many new Home Depot releases to look forward to. We've already covered some other upcoming 2026 releases from Milwaukee as well as products coming soon from Ryobi, but you won't find any of these ones there. With that, let's take a look at several things you have to look forward to at Home Depot in the weeks and months ahead.