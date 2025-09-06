Who Makes Home Depot's HDX Storage Containers?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Serving as one of the most popular go-to establishments for both DIY enthusiasts and professional users, Home Depot offers a wide selection of tools and materials needed for every project. Known for good quality products and competitive pricing, the company sells products including cheap but useful tools for the home, and also extends beyond hardware, offering appliances, decor, furnishings, and fixtures. Among its storage and organization product range are the well-received HDX storage containers, manufactured by Edge Plastics. They're generally considered inexpensive and durable, earning good reviews.

Sold under Home Depot's in-house HDX brand, the containers are one of Edge Plastic's most popular products. Made from recycled polypropylene plastic, a 27-gallon HDX storage container has a 75-pound capacity, and its lid can withstand 900 pounds of stacked weight. Available in various sizes, starting from 6.5-quart mini boxes to huge 77-gallon capacity totes, it comes in four color options: black with a yellow lid, transparent with a yellow lid, black with a red lid, and transparent with a red lid.

The forerunner to Edge Plastics was a company called D&M Plastics that was established in 1975 by the husband-and-wife team of David and Marilyn Eckstein. What began as a custom plastic injection moulded business, its product line initially included assorted plastic commodities, including food bins, hardware fixtures, and bike seats, and later expanded to include houseware products. By the 1980s, the company welcomed the couple's daughter, Shelley, when she joined the business after finishing her master's degree at Ohio State University. Shortly thereafter, the company changed its name to Edge Plastics, and within two decades, she acquired the company and is now its CEO.