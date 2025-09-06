Who Makes Home Depot's HDX Storage Containers?
Serving as one of the most popular go-to establishments for both DIY enthusiasts and professional users, Home Depot offers a wide selection of tools and materials needed for every project. Known for good quality products and competitive pricing, the company sells products including cheap but useful tools for the home, and also extends beyond hardware, offering appliances, decor, furnishings, and fixtures. Among its storage and organization product range are the well-received HDX storage containers, manufactured by Edge Plastics. They're generally considered inexpensive and durable, earning good reviews.
Sold under Home Depot's in-house HDX brand, the containers are one of Edge Plastic's most popular products. Made from recycled polypropylene plastic, a 27-gallon HDX storage container has a 75-pound capacity, and its lid can withstand 900 pounds of stacked weight. Available in various sizes, starting from 6.5-quart mini boxes to huge 77-gallon capacity totes, it comes in four color options: black with a yellow lid, transparent with a yellow lid, black with a red lid, and transparent with a red lid.
The forerunner to Edge Plastics was a company called D&M Plastics that was established in 1975 by the husband-and-wife team of David and Marilyn Eckstein. What began as a custom plastic injection moulded business, its product line initially included assorted plastic commodities, including food bins, hardware fixtures, and bike seats, and later expanded to include houseware products. By the 1980s, the company welcomed the couple's daughter, Shelley, when she joined the business after finishing her master's degree at Ohio State University. Shortly thereafter, the company changed its name to Edge Plastics, and within two decades, she acquired the company and is now its CEO.
Practical and durable storage solution
Edge Plastics is located in the industrial and suburban city of Mansfield, Ohio, in the United States. Within the sizable facility, the company runs its fleet of advanced manufacturing equipment, including three dozen injection molding machines of different capacities on a round-the-clock basis, where products like the Home Depot HDX storage boxes are made. Also situated in the same city, Edge Plastics' distribution hub occupies 340,000 square feet of storage and logistics space, including 23 loading docks to facilitate quick product deliveries.
Aside from Home Depot, Edge Plastics also supplies to other retail stores, including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, which both sell several types of its plastic storage boxes. Alongside its retail-based products, Edge Plastics lists other products in its catalog, like plastic tubs, office document trays, and heavy-duty outdoor lockable storage totes. In addition, the company also provides manufacturing process advisory and consulting services for clients in several industries.
Fifty years after its founding, the company remains a family-owned corporation and has achieved considerable growth, as seen from the recent expansion of its production facility in 2021. This added production capability was a result of its growing business and new customers, in addition to the 13-year partnership it has with Home Depot. With several positive assessments commending its toughness, versatility, and stackability, HDX containers are a simple and practical storage solution and are some of the most useful products from Home Depot, together with several of its essential tools for the home garage.