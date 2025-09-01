Are Home Depot's HDX Storage Containers Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you live in one place for long enough, chances are you're going to accumulate at least a handful of belongings that you don't use daily. Maybe you're sentimental and like to hold onto things for the memories, or maybe a family member left you a large amount of special-edition plates and drinkware. Whatever the case, having some quality storage can be extremely handy. Cardboard boxes may work, but they're hardly ideal, thanks to their structural weakness and propensity to absorb moisture.
Fortunately, though, various other options exist, like dedicated plastic storage containers. These boxes and crates can be excellent ways to store everything from clothes and books to delicate trinkets and family heirlooms. That said, not all plastic storage containers are created equal. Many of us have probably had the unfortunate experience of trying to store stuff in a cheap plastic container, only for it to crack and fall apart in our hands as we attempt to lift it or stack another box on top of it.
Fortunately, though, there are many options when it comes to this type of storage, and some of them are pretty solid. One popular option is the HDX line of storage containers available at Home Depot. These crates and boxes come in numerous different sizes and with varied storage capacities, as well as relatively affordable prices. Home Depot's HDX storage containers are widespread, and you may have even seen them at a friend or family member's home. But are they actually any good? That's what we wanted to find out, so we checked the user reviews and analyzed a vast number of customer comments. If you're curious what users say about these storage containers, as well as interested in learning what HDX storage options are available, stick around.
What do users have to say about Home Depot's HDX storage containers?
Overall, Home Depot's HDX storage containers come with exceptionally-high ratings. The brand's most popular products all come with between 4.7 and 4.8 out of five stars based on thousands upon thousands of user reviews. The brand does sell a few containers that have zero customer ratings at the time of this writing, as well as a handful of products that users have rated less favorably. However, even the lowest-rated HDX storage containers come with between 4.2 and 4.3 out of five stars based on hundreds to thousands of user reviews.
One of the most popular HDX storage containers is the HDX 27-Gallon Tough Storage Tote in Black and Yellow. It boasts 4.8 out of five stars based on a whopping 9,400 user reviews, and comments frequently focus on the product's durability. One customer wrote, "I was needing to pack up items for a move out of state, and these [totes] were much more sturdy than just using boxes. With the ability to stack them on top of each other I feel transporting items in them will protect the items much better than using cardboard boxes." While most comments echo these sentiments, some users do note that the yellow and black containers aren't as compact as other versions.
The larger, and equally popular, version of the above bin is the HDX 40-Gallon Tough Storage Tote. It comes with 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 11,000 user reviews, with numerous comments celebrating the product's durability and ability to stack neatly on top of one another. As far as the handful of poorly-rated HDX storage containers, negative comments for these products (mostly the flip-top models) mention a lack of durability and strength.
What types of HDX storage containers are available?
As mentioned above, the Home Depot line of HDX storage containers features several different options in terms of container size, storage capacity, shape, and construction. Most of the brand's products follow a similar pattern when it comes to design, featuring a base crate or tote unit, along with a lid that snaps into place while allowing you to stack more crates on top. These containers range in storage capacities from 6.5 quarts to 77 gallons, with numerous sizes in between. They're also water-resistant and come with tie-down channels, making secure transportation easier, as well as ergonomic handles for carrying.
The brand also sells a handful of different types of storage containers, including a few with more traditional styles. The more traditional HDX storage containers are less popular than the models covered above, but still come with relatively decent user reviews. The product descriptions do not mention water-resistance, but they do claim that the bins are made from durable, heavy-duty plastics. Besides those containers, HDX also offers flip-top storage crates, which we mentioned above as coming with some of the lowest user ratings, as well as large, 21-gallon buckets.
When it comes to purchasing these products, you can buy them individually or in packs. Most of those packs include four 27-gallon storage containers. However, Home Depot also sells a six-pack of HDX storage bins, which includes four 27-gallon crates and two 7-gallon models.
Methodology
To determine whether Home Depot's HDX storage containers are any good, we checked out the user reviews and commentary. We read through hundreds of comments across numerous HDX products, and we noticed a common theme. Most users were overwhelmingly pleased with their purchases, citing the containers' durability and convenience as major benefits, and we selected a handful of reviews to highlight in order to showcase the average user experience with HDX storage products. That said, remember that experiences can vary from person to person, and you should always conduct your own research when making purchases.