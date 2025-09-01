Are Home Depot's HDX Storage Containers Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in one place for long enough, chances are you're going to accumulate at least a handful of belongings that you don't use daily. Maybe you're sentimental and like to hold onto things for the memories, or maybe a family member left you a large amount of special-edition plates and drinkware. Whatever the case, having some quality storage can be extremely handy. Cardboard boxes may work, but they're hardly ideal, thanks to their structural weakness and propensity to absorb moisture.

Fortunately, though, various other options exist, like dedicated plastic storage containers. These boxes and crates can be excellent ways to store everything from clothes and books to delicate trinkets and family heirlooms. That said, not all plastic storage containers are created equal. Many of us have probably had the unfortunate experience of trying to store stuff in a cheap plastic container, only for it to crack and fall apart in our hands as we attempt to lift it or stack another box on top of it.

Fortunately, though, there are many options when it comes to this type of storage, and some of them are pretty solid. One popular option is the HDX line of storage containers available at Home Depot. These crates and boxes come in numerous different sizes and with varied storage capacities, as well as relatively affordable prices. Home Depot's HDX storage containers are widespread, and you may have even seen them at a friend or family member's home. But are they actually any good? That's what we wanted to find out, so we checked the user reviews and analyzed a vast number of customer comments. If you're curious what users say about these storage containers, as well as interested in learning what HDX storage options are available, stick around.