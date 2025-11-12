'These Are Fantastic!' – Users Are Gushing Over The Mini Totes At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Black Friday approaching fast, Home Depot has already started rolling out some early deals. But instead of grabbing some discounted power tools or price-slashed home decor, shoppers are all over something much... cuter. For the Black Friday holiday, Home Depot has put its super-small 6.5-quart HDX Tough Storage Tote at an ultra-low price of $2.50. (For context, the next size up, the 7-gallon tote, is going for $8.48. The largest, the 77-gallon tote, retails for $59.98.)
Whether it be its sturdy build, its many different uses, its convenient size, or its price being cheap enough to pay for with the quarters in your car's cup holder, there's a lot to like about this mini tote. Just like all the other sizes in the beloved HDX Tough Storage Tote family, the black tub comes with a lockable snap-fit yellow lid. It also stacks and nests with multiple containers for easy storage. And while their stores will be closed for Thanksgiving, these little things are ready to go home with you today.
How to use one of these mini totes from Home Depot
Each tote can support up to 25 pounds, and the quart size is clearly printed on both the lid and base for quick matching. (Not like you could confuse this mini-sized lid or base with one of the gallon totes, but still, nice to know!) Interior dimensions are about 9.5 by 5.5 by 6 inches, making the bin compact enough for drawers, closets, car trunks, or whatever. Inventory might vary depending on store to store, but my closest location says over 100 are currently on the shelf.
User reviews on HomeDepot.com have tons of great ideas for these guys. One reviewer suggested carrying tools and emergency equipment in them for your car. Another user suggested storing work projects in them; that way, when stopping for the day, you just put the lid on it, and everything is ready to go the next morning.
Others had some more helpful suggestions, like storing knick-knacks, organizing LEGO pieces, keeping batteries and flashlights nice and dry, and even sorting things in your pantry. It might be the smallest member of the HDX Tough Tote family, but there's obviously a ton you can do with this compact, stackable storage solution made by the folks at Edge Plastic. And at $2.50 a pop, no harm in throwing several in the cart.