'These Are Fantastic!' – Users Are Gushing Over The Mini Totes At Home Depot

Each tote can support up to 25 pounds, and the quart size is clearly printed on both the lid and base for quick matching. (Not like you could confuse this mini-sized lid or base with one of the gallon totes, but still, nice to know!) Interior dimensions are about 9.5 by 5.5 by 6 inches, making the bin compact enough for drawers, closets, car trunks, or whatever. Inventory might vary depending on store to store, but my closest location says over 100 are currently on the shelf.

User reviews on HomeDepot.com have tons of great ideas for these guys. One reviewer suggested carrying tools and emergency equipment in them for your car. Another user suggested storing work projects in them; that way, when stopping for the day, you just put the lid on it, and everything is ready to go the next morning.

Others had some more helpful suggestions, like storing knick-knacks, organizing LEGO pieces, keeping batteries and flashlights nice and dry, and even sorting things in your pantry. It might be the smallest member of the HDX Tough Tote family, but there's obviously a ton you can do with this compact, stackable storage solution made by the folks at Edge Plastic. And at $2.50 a pop, no harm in throwing several in the cart.