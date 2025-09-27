5 Tools From Lowe's You Can Fit On Your Keychain

Keychains can get weighed down with all sorts of stuff, from baubles and knick-knacks meant to express our quirky individuality (I have a tiny Starscream on mine!) to, well, even more keys. Tools and gadgets, though, can come in handy — provided you have the right one for a given situation.

Of course, keychain tools won't alleviate the mass or pocket-pulling weight of a keyring. It's a good idea to consider what you really need to carry around. Still, having one or two small doohickeys hanging out with your house or work keys isn't a bad idea.

Below you'll find a list of a few of our personal picks for keychain tools you can find at Lowe's that might be worth a ponder, arranged from what we think would be more nuanced uses to the most universally helpful.