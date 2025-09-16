5 Tools & Gadgets That Deserve A Spot On Your Keychain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Good things come in small packages, like handy gadgets that are both useful and the perfect size for your keychain. Sure, the average keychain doesn't scream high-tech, but maybe it should. After all, your set of keys is one thing you're most likely to have with you at all times. Why not use that real estate to bring along a little extra convenience wherever you go?

If you need something to hold all your keys together, it might as well be something that goes the extra mile. It might be a compact multitool that saves the day when you need to tighten a screw or slice open a package. Or, it could be a pocket-sized power bank that gives your phone just enough juice to get through the afternoon. Here are five small devices that you'll want to include on your keyring, packed with utility that won't weigh you down.