5 Tools & Gadgets That Deserve A Spot On Your Keychain
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Good things come in small packages, like handy gadgets that are both useful and the perfect size for your keychain. Sure, the average keychain doesn't scream high-tech, but maybe it should. After all, your set of keys is one thing you're most likely to have with you at all times. Why not use that real estate to bring along a little extra convenience wherever you go?
If you need something to hold all your keys together, it might as well be something that goes the extra mile. It might be a compact multitool that saves the day when you need to tighten a screw or slice open a package. Or, it could be a pocket-sized power bank that gives your phone just enough juice to get through the afternoon. Here are five small devices that you'll want to include on your keyring, packed with utility that won't weigh you down.
Keyport 2.0 Multi-Tool
Your key ring is a great place to add some additional helpful gear where you might need it. The Keyport 2.0 is about the size of a Swiss Army Knife, and it serves a similar purpose. However, instead of combining several single-use tools into one unit, it uses a 10-in-1 multitool insert that takes up less space and adds less bulk to your key ring. There are all sorts of invaluable mini multitools on the market, but few can compete with this level of space saving.
The Keyport 2.0 is a modular tool, so you can customize it to your liking. The main unit includes a pivot system for stacking and storing your keys, plus room for inserts like the 10-in-1 multitool. You can choose from various snap-on face plates to create a unique look for your tool, or choose the LED light for extra versatility. The 10-in-1 tool builds a cord cutter, box cutter, bottle opener, hex bit driver, a two-inch ruler, a flathead screwdriver, and three sizes of wrenches into a slim, flat design, and it swivels in and out of the main unit just like the keys. There's also a smart Lost and Found plate with a QR code, so anyone who finds your keys can more easily get them back to you. The Keyport 2.0 Multi-Tool sells on Amazon for $69.97.
Rorry Keychain Power Bank
Dead batteries have a knack for striking at the worst possible times, especially if you're nowhere near a wall outlet. So much of what we do on a daily basis requires a well-charged device: pulling up directions, calling for a ride, or sitting in a boring waiting room with only social media to keep you company. A keychain power bank solves this problem with surprising size and simplicity. It's tiny, portable, and hangs where it's always within arm's reach.
This keychain power bank from Rorry offers power in a compact size. There's no need to dig through your backpack or worry about forgetting your charging cable. It's lightweight enough so it doesn't weigh you down, but big enough to fully charge your Apple Watch up to 10 times, or fully recharge your iPhone once. It includes built-in cables so you can leave your spares at home. It even charges multiple devices at the same time, in case a friend also needs to juice up. This one is made specifically for Apple devices, but similar products exist for Android phones and other electronics, each as compact and lightweight as the Rorry. You can find this one on Amazon for $32.99, with nine colors and styles to choose from.
Rolling Square Keychain Multi-Cable Kit
Every electronic device seems to demand its own charger, and they don't all use the same ones. There's USB-C for your phone, Lightning for your earbuds, and micro-USB for that one stubborn older gadget you can't quit using. Instead of trying to remember every major cable brand you'll need for a day away from home, consider a keychain multi-cable kit, like this one from Rolling Square.
This tiny toolbox of connectors tucks all the cables you need into a pocket-sized case that clips to your keys. It's a convenient solution if you have a portable power bank or a wall box but don't want to deal with the hassle of cords. The cables are compact and offer multiple types of outlets so you always have the connection you need. One end is a standard USB port that can plug into a power bank or a wall connector, while the other end fits your device. It also supports fast charging, even for laptops and tablets, and can support power transfer from one device to another. You can find this set of cables on Amazon for $29.90.
Carson MicroMini Lighted Microscope
You might not have your own science lab, but this mini lighted microscope for your keychain might be the next best thing. This mini microscope turns casual walks or coffee breaks into discovery sessions. It clips to your keychain so you can look into the universe of details whenever the mood strikes. Use it to find tiny textures, hidden patterns, or even little creatures you'd normally miss.
The microscope offers up to 20x magnification, which is more than enough to see the fine details on leaves, seashells, rocks, and more. It has both a UV light and an LED light built in so you can see these details more clearly. The adjustment wheel is easy to turn and lets you zoom in and out without taking your eyes off the treasure. And unlike bulky microscope kits, there are no slides or heavy equipment to deal with. And no slide stage means no limits on what you can observe. You can get this mini keychain microscope on Amazon for $14 in your choice of orange, blue, or green.
Original Defense Siren Self Defense Keychain
Your keys go everywhere with you, having some safety gadgets for travelling is probably a good idea. The Original Defense Siren Self Defense Keychain looks like a trinket, but it packs a surprising punch. With one quick pull of the loop, the device emits a blaring sound to ward off attackers and get others' attention. To turn it off, simply reinsert the pin into the device. There's no app to deal with or complicated steps to remember when you're under stress. It's right there in your hand when you're unlocking a car door, walking across a dim parking lot at night, or going into your house late at night.
Personal alarms also signal to others nearby that something is wrong. It turns a silent situation into a public one, alerting others so they can provide assistance or take cover if needed. Sometimes, that's all it takes to stop danger in its tracks. It's a handy tool for elderly individuals living independently, solo travelers, or even single parents out and about with their children. The Original Defense Siren Self Defense Keychain comes in your choice of four colors and sells on Amazon for $19.91.
How We Chose These Key Ring-Sized Gadgets
Most people are selective when choosing gadgets or decorations to add to a key ring. There's only so much real estate available, and you don't want to be weighed down with more than you really need. That's why we're also selective about choosing the key ring-sized gadgets we recommend. We use our personal experiences with products, coupled with real user reviews to learn a product inside and out. To choose products based on reviews, we look for two things: a large quantity of reviews, and a high percentage of four- and five-star ratings. Together, these create realistic expectations of the products we write about, giving us confidence to share them with SlashGear readers.