Home Depot Is Closing All Locations For 24 Hours During These Upcoming Holidays
Home Depot shoppers who plan on grabbing any last-minute holiday stocking stuffers or tackling home improvement projects over their holiday breaks may need to plan ahead this season. All of Home Depot's U.S. locations will be closed for a full 24 hours on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. And while these two holidays are the only ones where the company will shut down its entire nationwide operations, individual store owners may plan on closing additional days depending on the location.
This corporate decision falls in line with how many other major retailers have been handling the Thanksgiving holiday lately. It makes sense: post-pandemic, shopping habits have changed, and people aren't willing to spend as much for the holidays. For the sake of its employees (to say nothing of the potential drop in demand), Home Depot is choosing to once again stay completely closed for the Thanksgiving holiday as well as Christmas. (That goes for curbside pickup and other store services like cutting wood for you, too.) Stores will reopen the following mornings with normal hours of operation.
Other Home Depot holiday hours
Even though they close for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Home Depot stores tend to remain open during most other holidays, such as Halloween, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. (Some stores might have shortened hours or early closures on one of these holidays, but it's not a corporate policy like the Thanksgiving and Christmas closures.) If you're not sure about your local store's hours, you may want to give them a call before making the trip — especially during busy shopping holidays.
Also worth mentioning: These Thanksgiving and Christmas closures will have no impact on Home Depot's annual Black Friday sale. As a matter of fact, this year's Black Friday deals start as early as November 5th and continue through December 3rd. That means nearly a month of discounts on appliances, power tools, holiday decor, and storage solutions, and whatever else you might need to prep your home for hosting a family dinner, decorating for the season, or preparing for winter weather.