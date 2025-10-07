Home Depot Is Closing All Locations For 24 Hours During These Upcoming Holidays

Home Depot shoppers who plan on grabbing any last-minute holiday stocking stuffers or tackling home improvement projects over their holiday breaks may need to plan ahead this season. All of Home Depot's U.S. locations will be closed for a full 24 hours on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. And while these two holidays are the only ones where the company will shut down its entire nationwide operations, individual store owners may plan on closing additional days depending on the location.

This corporate decision falls in line with how many other major retailers have been handling the Thanksgiving holiday lately. It makes sense: post-pandemic, shopping habits have changed, and people aren't willing to spend as much for the holidays. For the sake of its employees (to say nothing of the potential drop in demand), Home Depot is choosing to once again stay completely closed for the Thanksgiving holiday as well as Christmas. (That goes for curbside pickup and other store services like cutting wood for you, too.) Stores will reopen the following mornings with normal hours of operation.