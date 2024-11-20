6 DeWalt Tools Under $50 That Make Great Holiday Stocking Stuffers
Once again, the holiday season is nearly upon us. With that in mind, many are preparing for the festivities by getting an early start on buying gifts for friends and family. While that may be simple for some, it's not always easy to find the right gift for that special someone. If there's a hardcore DIYer or tool lover in your life, you may feel stumped when it comes to buying presents, especially if you're just looking for something on the smaller side, like a stocking stuffer.
Fortunately, gearheads and gadget lovers are easier to shop for than you may realize. Many of today's top power tool brands offer massive inventories, teeming with shiny goodies for the tool addict in your life. Furthermore, not all tools have to be extremely expensive. You can find lots of cool devices and gizmos that any gearhead is sure to love well under the $50-mark. In fact, that's what we're going to explore together right now.
DeWalt is one of the top power tool brands on the market today, and it's a great name to check when searching for stocking stuffers for tool lovers. We checked out the DeWalt inventory for ourselves, and we found six tools under $50 that any tool enthusiast is all but guaranteed to love. We based our selection on things like price, product features, user reviews, and stocking-stuff-ability, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later. For now, check out these six DeWalt tools under $50 that make great holiday stocking stuffers.
DeWalt Folding Utility Knife
There are a handful of tools that are so universally useful that you can find them everywhere from construction job sites and automotive repair shops to plumbers' tool bags, fishing tackle boxes, and even casual DIY tool kits. Things like screwdrivers and pliers often make the list of these universally-handy devices. However, one item that doesn't always get the recognition that it deserves is the humble utility knife. With razor-sharp edges and often-replaceable blades, utility knives truly live up to the name. They're useful and great for a variety of reasons, including the fact that they're small, inexpensive, and can also make great stocking stuffers.
If you're looking for simple and easy gifts for a tool lover in your life, the DeWalt Push and Flip Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife could be worth checking out. Designed for one-handed operation, the DeWalt utility knife comes with a push and flip opening mechanism, while blade replacements are just as straightforward, thanks to a quick-change feature. The knife features an ergonomic handle for all day comfort and is built from durable materials for long-lasting performance. It comes with a built-in tether hole to help keep it handy throughout your shift or during extended projects, while a metal clip allows you to access the knife easily in your pocket. The DeWalt utility knife comes with a limited lifetime warranty, costs $13.97, and features 4.8 out of five stars based on 100 customer reviews.
DeWalt Adjustable Wrench Set
Wrenches represent another one of those universally-useful tool types that most everyone recognizes. They come in various styles with diverse applications. However, the core responsibility remains the same: remove or install fasteners like nuts and bolts. But while most types of wrenches share the same basic applications, some are more versatile than others. For example, when it comes to adjustable wrenches vs. combination wrenches, one adjustable wrench will provide a substantially greater range of adjustment and ambidexterity than a single combination wrench. That's because, as the name implies, adjustable wrenches are capable of fitting various fastener sizes. That's in comparison to combination wrenches, which each come in one fixed size, like 17 millimeters.
If you're looking for a solid and affordable set of adjustable wrenches to give your favorite gearhead, the DeWalt Adjustable Wrench Set could be right up your alley. The two-pack set includes one 6-inch adjustable wrench and one 10-inch version. Both tools feature vinyl-dipped grips for comfort and security, while the wide jaws are capable of accommodating fasteners of various sizes. The handles are flared to help improve grip comfort, and both wrenches are covered by a limited lifetime warranty. The DeWalt adjustable wrench set costs $27.97 and comes with 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 500 user reviews.
DeWalt Compound Plier Set
We've already mentioned pliers briefly while describing some of the most universally-useful tools above. However, it's worth covering them again in greater detail, as pliers are some of the most essential devices you can have in your kit. Like wrenches, pliers allow us to grasp fastener heads to remove or install them. But the applications don't stop there. In reality, pliers are useful for everything from cutting wire and retrieving small objects from tight spaces to installing piping, handling hot metal, bending or crimping material, and much more. Not only that, but pliers can also be relatively affordable and compact, making them excellent stocking stuffers for the tool fanatic in your life.
If you're considering gifting a set of pliers to your special gadget lover, the DeWalt Compound Plier Set is definitely worth a look. The set covers some of the most common and useful types of pliers, including one set of needle nose pliers, one set of lineman's pliers, and one set of wire cutters. Each tool features an ergonomic, bi-material grip for comfort and durability. The pliers come with a built-in locking mechanism for convenient and safe storage, while the induction-hardened blades are crafted to provide superior cutting power. The DeWalt compound plier set costs $39.97, comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and boasts 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 1,000 customer reviews.
DeWalt Atomic 25-foot x 1-1/8-inch Tape Measure Pack
Tape measures are another one of those universally-useful tools — they even have a few hidden functions designed to help you at work. You've probably found yourself needing a tape measure at various points in your own life, and it's always a good idea to keep one hanging around. The funny thing about tape measures, though, is that they tend to get lost easily, meaning it never hurts to have one or two extras. Furthermore, thanks to their size and relatively affordable prices, tape measures make great stocking stuffers for gadget lovers.
If you're trying to flesh out a holiday stocking for a tool addict in your life, the DeWalt Atomic 25-foot x 1-1/8-inch Tape Measure Pack could be a worthy addition. With two tape measures in the kit, you can gift one to your special gearhead and keep one for yourself, or you can knock out two stockings with one purchase. Each tape measure provides 13-feet of maximum reach before it buckles, while a built-in finger brake helps you maintain superior control of the blade. The blades are coated for long-lasting service, and the grips are designed to be ergonomic and comfortable for extended use. The two-pack costs $19.88, comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 1,000 user reviews.
DeWalt Bi-Material Nail Set
So far, we've covered a handful of pretty well-known tools, but just because a device isn't widely-recognizable doesn't mean it's not also highly-useful. Punch tools fall into that category of devices that aren't as well-known and don't get as much recognition as mainstream tools like screwdrivers and hammers. However, you definitely shouldn't sleep on punches. They're not only supremely handy for creating holes and striking components into place — they also have various other uses that span multiple industries, not to mention that they can make excellent stocking stuffers.
Speaking of punches, the DeWalt Bi-Material Nail Set could be a solid buy and a great stocking stuffer for anyone involved in the trades or DIY projects. The set contains three heavy-duty nails or punching tools in sizes 1/32-inch, 2/32-inch, and 3/32-inch, covering the bases and providing a punch for various different jobs and needs. The bi-material grips are designed to absorb shocks and stand up to hardcore use, while flared handles help prevent you from hitting your hand when striking the tools. Color coded tips help you quickly identify the punch sizes, and each piece is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Use these tools to line up things like strut bolt holes, dislodge fasteners, or position larger metal components in cramped spaces. The set costs $10.97, fits perfectly into a holiday stocking, and features an impressive 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 600 user reviews.
DeWalt ⅜-inch Drive Combination Deep Impact Socket Set with Ratchet
Sockets are probably some of the most beloved and used tools on the planet, especially in industries like automotive repair. Most people recognize sockets as the shiny chrome devices that frequently come with mechanic's tool sets. However, many people may not realize that there are actually two primary types of sockets: standard chrome and impact sockets. While the shiny chrome versions are designed for use with basic hand tools, impact sockets are built to be used with impact tools. These types of power tools tend to blow out the drive end of regular sockets over time, rendering them useless in extreme cases. Impact sockets can be pricey, but they're vital tools for anyone who uses impact devices regularly and doesn't want to continuously buy and destroy chrome sets.
While it's true that impact sockets tend to be expensive, the DeWalt ⅜-inch Drive Combination Deep Impact Socket Set with Ratchet comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag and could make a great stocking stuffer for the gearhead in your life. Featuring a mixture of some of the most common SAE and metric socket sizes, the kit includes 20 six-point ⅜-inch drive impact sockets, one ⅜-inch drive ratchet, one ⅜-inch drive impact extension, and one impact drill drive adaptor. The sockets are engineered with DirectTorque technology, which DeWalt claims provides a superior grip and helps prevent rounding fastener heads. Laser-etched markings make identifying socket sizes quick and easy, while the impact-rated steel is built to stand up to demanding use without developing drive-end blowouts. The set comes with an attractive $39.90-price tag and features 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 300 customer reviews.
Why did we choose these devices?
We chose to include these items based on a few different criteria: price, product features, user reviews, and, yes, stocking-stuff-ability. First of all, we looked for cool devices with price tags lower than $50. Each tool on this list falls below that threshold, and many of them cost less than $20. Next, we looked for a variety of tools that provide real-world utility and value to pros, hobbyists, and casual DIYers. We wanted to showcase devices that are useful in various industries and applications. Each item on this list meets that requirement and is sure to delight the gearhead in your life, regardless of their job or interests. We also wanted to hear what past buyers had to say, so we checked out the user reviews and included only items with at least 4.6 out of five stars or more.
Finally, every tool on this list had to meet our strict stocking-stuff-ability requirement. That means a few things. First of all, stocking stuffers aren't supposed to be hugely expensive. It ties into our first point regarding budget, but it's worth reiterating again here. Next, the tools have to be small and light enough to physically fit into a standard holiday stocking. Lastly, stocking stuffers are fun and interesting, but not too serious. Don't worry about finding the perfect gift — that's unrealistic. It's the thought that counts, and any true tool lover is sure to be happy with a thoughtful gift that relates to their interests.