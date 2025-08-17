13 Home Depot Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying
When it comes to shopping for tools, Home Depot is one of the best places to start with. Whether you're a professional contractor, a weekend DIYer, or someone who just needs to fix things around the house, Home Depot has a huge selection of tools for all kinds of jobs. From heavy-duty power tools to home garage hand tools, you'll find just about everything you need in this one store.
One of the great things about Home Depot is its range of prices, meaning that if you're working with a small budget, you don't have to miss out. There are a lot of Home Depot tools under $30 that are worth buying. You'll be surprised how many useful tools you can find for just $20 or less, too.
Many of these budget-friendly Home Depot tools are built to handle everyday tasks and more demanding projects. From screwdrivers to compact laser levels, these items are practical, durable, and useful in multiple situations. To help you decide what's best for you, we found 13 of those tools under $20 that are actually worth buying.
Husky 26-Piece Hex Key Set
If you've ever had to tighten or loosen a hex screw, you know how frustrating it is not to have the right size Allen wrench. That's where this 26-piece hex key set from Husky comes in. Priced at $19.97, the kit includes 13 SAE keys and 13 metric ones, meaning it's able to deal with almost everything that uses hex fasteners, such as furniture, bikes, electronics, and more.
The keys are made from durable alloy steel, so they won't bend or wear down easily. They also have chamfered ends, meaning the tips are slightly angled to slide smoothly into screw heads, which makes a big difference when you're working in tight spaces or awkward angles.
Another nice touch is how neatly the set is organized. Each key has its size clearly marked, and the holders they come in are color-coded and labeled. You also get both short and long arms on each key, so you can pick the right length based on the space you're working in. That flexibility really helps in cramped areas, like behind appliances or inside cabinets.
Milwaukee 6-in-1 Combination Pliers
Switching tools over and over can get frustrating, especially during electrical work or small home fixes. The Milwaukee 6-in-1 combination pliers, available for $19.97, make things easier by packing six functions into one tool, so you're not digging through your toolbox every five minutes.
The tool features a dual-head design, which functions as both a needle-nose plier and a wire stripping tool. You can strip solid wires from 8 to 18 AWG and stranded wires from 10 to 20 AWG. Whether you're fixing a light, installing a ceiling fan, or swapping out an outlet, this tool can help you get the job done faster.
The 6-in-1 combination pliers also include a built-in bolt cutter for trimming #6 and #8 bolts, which is great for shortening outlet plate screws. The plier head includes a reaming head designed to smooth the edges of metal pipes between 1/2 and one inch, something electricians often rely on when working with conduit. Finally, the back of the tool is spring-loaded and includes a one-handed locking mechanism, so it's quick to use and easy to store.
Stanley PowerLock Tape Measure
A good measuring tape is one of those tools that everyone should have. Whether you're a professional or you're doing home renovations, the Stanley PowerLock Tape Measure could be the one for you, as it comes with an impressive 30-feet reach that works well for all kinds of tasks and costs only $18.97. The tape is coated with Mylar polyester to protect it from everyday wear, which is especially useful if you use it a lot or often work outside. It also has "BladeArmor" coating on the hook, which the brand says is supposed to extend the life of the tape.
The 30-foot length makes this tool flexible enough for anything from small home projects to larger framing jobs. It also includes 16-inch and 19.2-inch stud center markings, which are helpful when framing walls or for quickly locating studs. This tape measure is also easy to use, thanks to the 7-foot standout, which means you can extend the blade out pretty far before it starts to bend.
Milwaukee Drilling Hammer
If you need something heavy-duty for tasks like driving stakes, chisels, or breaking through tough materials, then this fiberglass drilling hammer by Milwaukee is worth considering. This hammer is built for demanding work, and the three-pound forged steel head gives you enough weight to deliver solid strikes with less effort. What really makes it stand out is the dual-face design: One side is smooth, which is great for general-purpose striking, while the other is milled, which means it grips whatever it hits.
The handle is made with a high-strength fiberglass core, which is lighter than steel but still tough enough to handle heavy use. It also includes reinforced overstrike protection, so it won't crack or wear out easily. The grip is overmolded for comfort and gives you a solid hold, so you don't have to worry about it slipping from your hands. The Milwaukee Drilling Hammer is on sale for $19.97 at Home Depot.
Ryobi Compact Laser Level
If you've ever had a hard time getting shelves, picture frames, or a TV mount straight, the Ryobi 15-Feet Compact Laser Level can make things a lot easier. This spiritual successor to the discontinued Ryobi Laser Cube might be a small tool, but it can be a powerful and versatile addition to your collection.
This compact laser level from Ryobi, which you can buy for $19.97, projects a 15-foot red laser, which is more than enough for most indoor tasks like leveling pictures, cabinets, or wall decor. The Ryobi Compact Level is really compact, enough to fit in your pocket or to take little to no space in a toolbox, so you can take it everywhere with you. It runs on two AAA batteries, so there's no need to worry about charging it.
One of the most useful feature of this tool are the built-in push pins, thanks to which you can press the level directly into the wall for hands-free leveling, which is useful when you're working alone. The level also comes with an integrated rotating bubble vial, which can help you level things both horizontally and vertically.
DeWalt Retractable Utility Knife
A good utility knife is one of those tools that many end up using more often than they expected. That's because, while it's useful for trimming materials and cutting drywall, it's just as good at opening home delivery boxes. If you don't already have one of these, the DeWalt Retractable Utility Knife is a good choice, and it's just $14.97.
This utility knife won't break down easily, as its body is made of zinc, giving it a solid feel without making it too heavy. You can use it extensively in garages, workshops, and construction sites without worrying about the knife cracking or jamming. As well as being durable, this DeWalt knife offers an ergonomic handle, which makes it comfortable to hold, even during longer tasks.
According to the manufacturer, this knife has a retractable blade with a smooth sliding action that moves in and out without sticking, which makes adjusting the blade mid-task a little easier. Meanwhile, the knife's handle can be removed to reveal a small storage space for five replacement blades, which can be quickly loaded in by using the rapid-load function.
Husky Variety Screwdriver Set
A good set of screwdrivers is a must-have for any toolbox, and the 12-piece Variety Screwdriver Set from Husky is a well-rounded option that covers just about everything you'll need for everyday repairs. This set costs $19.97 and gives you a mix of slotted and Phillips screwdrivers in different sizes, including short ones for tight spaces and longer ones with better reach. You also get two offset screwdrivers, which are great for tight or awkward spaces, and a 4-way pocket screwdriver that fits on a keychain.
Those concerned about durability will be happy to know that the blades are made from high-strength alloy steel, so they're strong enough to handle everyday tasks without bending or breaking. They're also chrome-plated, so you won't have to worry about rust. The slotted screwdrivers have serrated tips to help grip the screw head better and reduce slipping. The handles are also color-coded and stamped with their sizes, making it easy to find the right tool quickly.
Husky Metal Staple Gun Set
A stapler isn't exactly a home kit essential, but it can be a great help when securing plastic sheets to a surface, or when working with cardboard or waxed paper. In those situations, Husky's Metal Staple Gun Set might be all you need. Durability is often a concern with staple guns, but that's not an issue here. This tool offers an all-metal construction, which gives it a solid feel and better durability than the average plastic model. The handle is ergonomic and features a soft rubber grip, which helps reduce hand fatigue during long hours.
Reloading the staple gun is quick and easy, thanks to the drop-in loading system. Husky's product is compatible with heavy-duty staples from 1/4 inch to 9/16 inch, giving you plenty of flexibility to work on different kinds of projects. The combo kit also includes 1,000 3/8-inch staples, so it's ready to use right out of the box. This staple gun also comes with a handle lock that makes it easy to store when you're done using it, and there's even a belt clip, which is useful if you're working outdoors and need to keep it within reach.
Anvil Telescopic Magnetic Pick-Up Tool
This Telescopic Magnetic Pick-Up Tool by Anvil is one of those things you don't think about until you need it, and then you're glad to have it. Whether you've dropped a screw behind a cabinet, left a nail under the car, or lost a piece of jewelry somewhere in the garage, this tool helps you grab it without having to crawl on the floor or move furniture. Priced at $16.97, it features a magnetic head strong enough to pick up various small metal parts like bolts, nails, screws, and other hardware. This is especially useful when you're working near cars, around a workbench, or in tight indoor spots where things easily roll out of reach.
The handle is built from lightweight but strong aluminum and extends from 27 to 43 inches, giving you extra reach. The body can be adjusted and locked to four different positions, while the head rotates freely, making it possible to use it from different angles. It's also small enough to store easily, meaning you can keep it in your garage, toss it in a tool bag, or keep it in the trunk of your car.
Husky 550 Lumens Dimmable Headlight
The Husky 550 Lumens Dimmable Headlight, which is available for $14.97 at Home Depot, is a simple gadget, but one that quickly becomes something you reach for all the time. When you're working in low light conditions and need both hands free, it can make things much easier. This headlamp projects light at up to 550 lumens on its highest setting, giving you a bright beam that can reach up to 100 meters: More than enough for any indoor task, and a decent amount even for outdoor use. The tool includes a low-intensity mode of 250 lumens, if you don't need quite as much light and want to save battery life.
This headlight runs on three AAA batteries, which will give you around three hours of use on high intensity or six hours on low. On top of the bright and not-so-bright beam modes, this tool comes with a strobe light mode for emergencies, as well as red and green light modes. There's also a red flashing mode, which can be used for signaling and makes you especially visible in dangerous low-light situations.
Three Husky Folding Hex Key set
If you like having the right tool for the job without digging through a cluttered toolbox, then investing in these Three Folding Hex Key set from Husky would be a wise choice. For just $14.97, this bundle gives you three separate fold-up hex key sets with various SAE, metric, and Torx sizes, making it useful for anything from putting furniture together to fixing bikes or tightening cabinet handles.
Each set folds up neatly like a pocketknife, making it easy to carry and store without worrying about losing individual keys. The SAE set includes sizes from 5/64 to 1/4 inches, the metric set goes from 1.5 to 8 millimeters, and the Torx set ranges from T9 to T40. That gives you a wide variety of sizes for everyday repairs, small mechanical work, and DIY tasks.
The keys are made from hardened steel, which makes them durable and resistant to bending or twisting under pressure. They're also designed to resist rust and corrosion, so they'll hold up well even if you're using them in a messy garage or workshop.
DeWalt MaxFit Ultra Screwdriving Bit Set
If you often use a power drill or impact driver for home projects or heavier tasks, you've probably seen how rapidly low-quality bits wear out. Worse, they often end up stripping screws, making the job harder than it should be. It's hard to say what could fix your problem (perhaps the best way is to get a good pair of screw extraction pliers), but if you need better bits, we recommend checking out the 81-Piece DeWalt MaxFit Ultra Screwdriving Bit Set, which you can find at Home Depot for $19.88.
The bits included in the set are built with an anti-snap design and a "torsion zone" that is supposed to absorb impact stress, making them much less likely to break. In fact, DeWalt claims some of those bits can drive 800 more screws when compared to standard bits before they wear down, which is a big plus if you plain to use this bit set a lot. According to DeWalt, the bits' tips are engineered with a precision fit, so to fit better into screw heads. That would mean less slipping, fewer stripped screws, and better control during fastening. The bits also come with laser-engraved size markings, which makes finding the right one a lot faster. All the bits come neatly stored in a plastic case which is part of the connectable Tough Case system.
Calculated Industries AirShim Inflatable Pry Bar
If you've ever tried to install a door or a heavy appliance on your own, you know how hard it is to hold things steady and level at the same time. That's where the AirShim Inflatable Pry Bar and Leveling Tool comes in. For $18.97, this tool gives you what amounts to an extra pair of hands, which can seriously make your life easier when you're working alone.
This tool works like a small air pillow that you slide into tight spaces and inflate using a simple squeeze pump. Doing so, it can be used to gently lift whatever you're working with, or hold onto it. It's rated to handle up to 300 pounds, so it's strong enough for most doors, cabinets, and even some appliances.
The AirShim can slide into gaps as narrow as 3/32 of an inch, thanks to its rounded corners and built-in stiffener, and can expand up to 2.5 inches. That gives you a good range for lifting heavy items. And since it has a soft, no-scuff cover, it won't leave marks on walls or ruin the paint, so you can use it in finished areas without worrying about damage.
Methodology
For this list, we took a close look at Home Depot's tools that are priced under $20 with the objective of finding the ones that are most worth buying. A big part of our selection process was thinking about practical use, since we wanted to focus on versatile tools that can be useful in different situations. We also made sure to include a few tool sets when possible, as these provide more value by giving you multiple items in a single purchase.