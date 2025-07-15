Ryobi Discontinued The Laser Cube – Here's What You Can Use Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mounting TVs and shelves can be a pain, especially when you're one of those people who can't make a straight line to save their life. Thankfully, tools like the Ryobi Laser Cube can make it easier for you — that is, before they decided to get rid of it. In recent times, Ryobi has discontinued several leveling tools, like the Phone Works Laser Pointer / Level and Phone Works Laser Level and Stud Sensor, which used mobile phones. However, even if Ryobi has axed earlier, beloved Air Grip models like the Air Grip Compact Laser Level and the AirGrip Self-Leveling Laser before, a new model continues to live on.
Among the laser level tools in its portfolio, the Ryobi AirGrip is the closest you're going to get in terms of the Laser Cube features, especially with its dual bubble vials. Priced at $42.97, the AirGrip's Laser Level is a significant improvement from its siblings, especially since its two bubble vials cover both the vertical and horizontal. With a high-visibility red laser, it also offers adjustable angle stops that go up to 45 degrees on each side. Plus, powered by a pair of AAA batteries, you have one less tool that you'll need to charge. On the official Ryobi website, over 160 customers have given the Ryobi AirGrip an estimated 4.6 stars.
Ryobi Laser products you can add to cart today
While the Ryobi AirGrip is definitely a well-regarded product, it may not be in your price range for your next home renovation project. If you're just a casual DIYer, there are other highly-rated, but relatively affordable, Ryobi Laser Cube alternatives that you can choose from. For example, the Ryobi 15' Compact Laser Level is the most affordable, Retailing at $19.97, it still has a bubble vial, which is enough for most casual uses. Capable of up to 15 ft range, it works whether you want to use it horizontally or vertically. Plus, it has wall mounting options via push pins. Despite its affordability, it's the highest-rated option from the available laser level tool options, boasting 4.8 stars from 440+ people.
If we're talking about popularity, the Ryobi Multi-Surface Laser Level meets the requirements. So far, over 560 reviewers have shared that they were reasonably impressed with its performance and have given it a pretty good 4.7 stars on the Ryobi website. At $32.97, it's a good mid-priced option for several reasons, especially its 3-way mounting capabilities using either suction cups, magnets, or pins. Not to mention, it has a little more range at 20 ft and a 90-degree protractor to boot. That said, we know Ryobi isn't everyone's cup of tea, especially since you probably shouldn't get it from Amazon, so here are some other options that may work for your needs and your budget a little bit more.
Ryobi Laser Cube alternatives from other brands
If the Ryobi AirGrip laser isn't really your type of vibe (or fits your work requirements), there are plenty of other laser leveling tools across different price points from other popular brands that you can choose from instead. For example, if you're more aligned with the black and yellow army of DeWalt, you'd be happy to know that it's also dipped in the self-leveling laser game. On Amazon, the DeWalt Line Lasers have collectively generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 10,200 reviewers. Should you want the red, cross-line model, you can snag one for as low as $148.63 (or $12.66/month for a year for qualified customers). At 30 ft, it boasts an accuracy of around an eighth of an inch. While it can be on the pricey side, its IP54 rating and magnetic bracket mechanism can make it worth your money.
But if you're looking for something a little more affordable, RockSeed offers a great value cross-line laser with self-leveling features at a significantly lower price point. All together, RockSeed's Laser Level models boast an average rating of 4.3 stars, which isn't bad considering it's from more than 11,000 Amazon users. While prices start at $29.99 for the green variant, you only need to add $10 to get an additional carrying pouch, a pair of batteries, and a tripod. On the other hand, the red model goes for $33.97 with the kit selling for just under $50.