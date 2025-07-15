Ryobi Discontinued The Laser Cube – Here's What You Can Use Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mounting TVs and shelves can be a pain, especially when you're one of those people who can't make a straight line to save their life. Thankfully, tools like the Ryobi Laser Cube can make it easier for you — that is, before they decided to get rid of it. In recent times, Ryobi has discontinued several leveling tools, like the Phone Works Laser Pointer / Level and Phone Works Laser Level and Stud Sensor, which used mobile phones. However, even if Ryobi has axed earlier, beloved Air Grip models like the Air Grip Compact Laser Level and the AirGrip Self-Leveling Laser before, a new model continues to live on.

Among the laser level tools in its portfolio, the Ryobi AirGrip is the closest you're going to get in terms of the Laser Cube features, especially with its dual bubble vials. Priced at $42.97, the AirGrip's Laser Level is a significant improvement from its siblings, especially since its two bubble vials cover both the vertical and horizontal. With a high-visibility red laser, it also offers adjustable angle stops that go up to 45 degrees on each side. Plus, powered by a pair of AAA batteries, you have one less tool that you'll need to charge. On the official Ryobi website, over 160 customers have given the Ryobi AirGrip an estimated 4.6 stars.