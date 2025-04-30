DeWalt 20V MAX XR Vs. 60V MAX Chainsaw: Which Cutting Tool Is More Suitable For Your Lawn And Garden?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've already gone through the pros and cons of electric chainsaw ownership, you may be in the market for a good one to add to your arsenal. In general, DeWalt boasts several chainsaw options that are meant to be effective gas chainsaw alternatives. For this article, we'll be looking at the 12" 20V MAX XR and 18" 60V MAX, which are both brushless, cordless, and compact DeWalt chainsaw options. Both models also boast added features, such as continuous lubrication and kickback protection.
Although the official Amazon DeWalt store doesn't sell the tool only, you can get the DeWalt 20V MAX XR chainsaw via the Acme Tools store for $207.99. On the other hand, the 18" DeWalt 60V MAX cordless chainsaw retails for $244 on Amazon. If you don't already own the existing battery systems, it's important to note that this can also significantly affect the cost of usage. For example, the 20V DeWalt MAX chainsaw kit, which includes a 5 Ah battery, charger, and bag, retails for $134.97 with more than 5,600+ Amazon buyers rating it about 4.8 stars. For the 60V chainsaw option, you can expect to shell out another $319 for the DeWalt 20V/60V FlexVolt battery. Boasting an average rating of 4.5 stars from over a thousand Amazon users, it can also work with DeWalt power tools that use the 20V Max, 60V Max, and 120V Max. Additionally, you'll also need to get the accompanying DeWalt FlexVolt fast charger separately, which costs $77.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR vs. 60V MAX Chainsaw: What's the difference?
With its batteries, DeWalt shares that the 20V Max XR Cordless Chainsaw weighs a little under 9 lbs. With its 3.5 hp, the power tool manufacturer claims that its 12" chain could do 90 cuts for every full battery on pressure-treated wood. Alternatively, the 60V MAX Cordless Chainsaw model runs on a slightly lower 2.85 hp with an 18" chain. Despite measuring 10.9" L x 10.8" W x 39.5" H, it is incredibly light at 1.52 lbs. Designed for heavy-duty use, the DeWalt shares that its 60V cordless chainsaw has a professional-grade brushless motor and has more than a quarter of power and twice the torque that you would expect from a 40.9 cc gas alternative.
In terms of reliability, both models score above average, so you're in good hands either way. As of writing, the 12" DeWalt 20V Max XR has generated an average of 4.6 stars from over 13,000+ Amazon buyers. However, it did score lower on the official DeWalt website and only net 3.6 stars on average from 176 people with many citing issues with oil leakage. While not as popular, the 18" DeWalt 60V MAX does have a good rating on Amazon as well, with an average of 4.3 stars from around 300 people.
Choosing the right DeWalt Chainsaw for you
Because we all have different lifestyles and lawn sizes, which affect how much work we expect to do with our chainsaws, it's important to do an inventory of what kind of things you plan to cut and how frequently you plan to do so. One of the best outdoor DeWalt tools, the 20V MAX 12" brushless chainsaw is cheaper, designed with tool-free adjustments, and made specifically to cut beams and tree limbs. While the 20V can be sufficient for regular people, professionals might benefit more from the extra oompfh and safety features that the 60V option can provide. While they're both compact, the weight difference between the two is also pretty significant, so you can opt for the 60V Max if you prefer something on the lighter side. On its website, DeWalt recommends its 18" 60V MAX for things like felling, limbing, cleanup, and bucking for trees and firewood.
That said, if you're willing to wait, the soon-to-be-released 60V MAX 12" Top Handle Chainsaw includes a slew of other accessories. Apart from the chainsaw, battery, and charger, it also comes with a bar, chain, sheath, sharpening file, and scrench. Not to mention, the 60V Max has a kit bag that you can use to give your set a home, and the added benefit of the Tool Connect system. So, if you're already using the system for asset management, you can buy the Tool Connect Chip and have it hooked up easily.