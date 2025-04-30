DeWalt 20V MAX XR Vs. 60V MAX Chainsaw: Which Cutting Tool Is More Suitable For Your Lawn And Garden?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've already gone through the pros and cons of electric chainsaw ownership, you may be in the market for a good one to add to your arsenal. In general, DeWalt boasts several chainsaw options that are meant to be effective gas chainsaw alternatives. For this article, we'll be looking at the 12" 20V MAX XR and 18" 60V MAX, which are both brushless, cordless, and compact DeWalt chainsaw options. Both models also boast added features, such as continuous lubrication and kickback protection.

Although the official Amazon DeWalt store doesn't sell the tool only, you can get the DeWalt 20V MAX XR chainsaw via the Acme Tools store for $207.99. On the other hand, the 18" DeWalt 60V MAX cordless chainsaw retails for $244 on Amazon. If you don't already own the existing battery systems, it's important to note that this can also significantly affect the cost of usage. For example, the 20V DeWalt MAX chainsaw kit, which includes a 5 Ah battery, charger, and bag, retails for $134.97 with more than 5,600+ Amazon buyers rating it about 4.8 stars. For the 60V chainsaw option, you can expect to shell out another $319 for the DeWalt 20V/60V FlexVolt battery. Boasting an average rating of 4.5 stars from over a thousand Amazon users, it can also work with DeWalt power tools that use the 20V Max, 60V Max, and 120V Max. Additionally, you'll also need to get the accompanying DeWalt FlexVolt fast charger separately, which costs $77.

