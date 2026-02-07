Every New DeWalt Leaf Blower Available, Ranked By User Reviews
DeWalt makes a wide range of tools to help whip your yard back into shape, including a variety of leaf blowers. It offers a surprisingly diverse array of blowers across multiple different product lines, with each one catering to slightly different types of users. If you're a professional looking for maximum debris-clearing performance, you'll want to pick one of the brand's 60V Max tools. Alternatively, if you need your blower for home use, the brand's 20V Max line should offer plenty of power for a more affordable price.
Picking the right blower isn't always a simple choice, since DeWalt's blower lineup is constantly evolving and even more products are set to drop in 2026. To help you choose which one is best for your needs, we've ranked every single DeWalt leaf blower in the brand's current lineup by user reviews, as well as breaking down the key differences between each of its current models.
DeWalt 20V XR 125 MPH 550 CFM Blower
The DeWalt 20V XR 125 mph 550 CFM Blower sits at the bottom of the rankings pile simply due to the fact that it remains a new launch at the time of writing. In fact, it's so new that buyers haven't yet left any reviews for the tool. As such, it's not clear how fans of the brand think it compares to DeWalt's existing blower range. The new blower, which has the model code DCBL724B, promises a peak air speed of 125 mph and up to 550 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of airflow.
It's available from Home Depot for $199 as a standalone tool, but buyers who are new to DeWalt's 20V cordless tool line will also need to factor in the cost of buying a battery and a charger. The blower is part of DeWalt's 20V XR line, not its 20V Max line, although 20V Max batteries can still be used with 20V XR tools. The catch is that they might be a little down on performance compared to an equivalent XR battery. Buyers looking to grab themselves a 20V XR battery to complement their 20V XR blower can purchase a 20V MAX XR Powerstack Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery from Home Depot for $100.
DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt 160 MPH 760 CFM Backpack Blower
Alongside the new 20V XR blower, another brand-new DeWalt launch is the 60V Max Flexvolt 160 mph 760 CFM Backpack Blower. It's another tool that sits at the bottom of the rankings not because of a high volume of negative reviews, but because of a general lack of them. At the time of writing, the backpack blower has only been subject to a single review on Home Depot, with that reviewer giving it a lowly one-star rating.
According to the reviewer, the DCBL570B blower has "questionable electrical system reliability," and can have issues with its trigger. The same reviewer also highlights several perceived design issues, most notably alleging that the air tube from the motor "disconnects from the handle portion immediately upon use."
It's worth keeping in mind that this is only one reviewer's opinion, but it's far from the glowing appraisal you'd expect considering the tool costs $549. While there are plenty of other things to consider before making a final decision on the blower, buyers looking for reliable everyday performance may well be better served by one of the brand's cheaper, older blowers.
DeWalt 78 MPH 231 CFM Universal Blower Attachment
Unlike the previously mentioned blowers, the DeWalt 78 mph 231 CFM universal Blower Attachment has received a range of reviews. However, those reviews are not particularly positive, with an average rating of 3.2 out of five stars. When asked, only 25% of 30 total reviewers at Home Depot said that they'd be happy to recommend the tool. The blower attachment is designed to work with a variety of attachment-capable trimmers, not just DeWalt, but its peak air speed and airflow lag behind the brand's dedicated blowers.
At least the attachment, which has model code DWOAS7BL, won't break the bank. It retails for $99, making it cheaper than the brand's other blowers. However, with reviewers saying that it "did not seem to blow as hard as I had hoped" and that they were "disappointed with the lack of power," it's far from a no-brainer, despite its low price.
DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt 129 MPH 423 CFM Blower
Nearly all of DeWalt's blowers are sold at Home Depot, but there's one exception. The 60V Max Flexvolt 129 mph 423 CFM Blower is not sold at the retailer, but it is still available from select other chains, including Northern Tool. On DeWalt's website, it has racked up an average rating of 3.9 out of five stars.
Reviewers on Northern Tool's website say that the DCBL770B blower has inconsistent build quality, with several reviewers reporting that the tool broke after only a short period of usage. Opinion is also mixed about the tool's blowing power, even though it stacks up to the brand's other, more popular blowers on paper. It's not cheap either, with a retail price of $249. For the same price, buyers could get the DCBL772B 60V Max blower, which is both better reviewed by users and offers a significantly higher peak airflow of 600 CFM, compared to the DCBL770B's 423 CFM.
DeWalt 20V Max 125 MPH 450 CFM Blower
By far the most popular DeWalt blower in terms of review volume is the 20V Max 125 mph 450 CFM Blower. It retails for $179 and promises fast, quiet clearing, with an operating volume of 66 dB. More than 5,600 reviewers have left their thoughts about the blower on Home Depot's website to date, giving it an average rating of 4.1 out of five stars. Most reviewers are impressed overall, but there are still a significant number that come away disappointed. Around 10% of the total reviews only give the tool one out of five stars.
One recent reviewer called the blower "neutered," noting that it felt less powerful than their older DeWalt blower. Despite their previous positive experience, this new DCBL722B blower couldn't live up to the expectations set by its predecessor. Other reviewers note issues with the blower's runtime, particularly with smaller 20V batteries, but they're still in the minority. Among the reviewers who left five-star ratings, a common theme is that the blower is as quiet as promised during operation, and it's capable at clearing most leaves and debris. Several also note that it's lightweight, and so can be comfortably used for longer periods.
DeWalt 20V Max 135 MPH 100 CFM Compact Blower
A small, lightweight blower that's useful for clearing thin layers of debris, the 20V Max 135 MPH 100 CFM Compact Jobsite Blower is not the most capable tool from DeWalt's current range. Its maximum airflow of 100 CFM is far behind the other blowers here, but nonetheless, the DCE100B has plenty of uses. Some reviewers report using it to clear leaves from decking and paving, but others use it for jobsite tasks and cleaning workshops. Overall, reviewers have given it an average score of 4.2 out of five stars from more than 1,000 reviews.
Not everyone is so impressed, with some reviewers reporting reliability issues with the tool and a few claiming that it didn't work from the box. Others note that the blower isn't suitable for clearing larger piles of leaves, making the compact blower best suited to lighter jobs while owners keep a larger, more powerful blower for more stubborn debris piles.
DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt 160 MPH 760 CFM Blower
It's one of DeWalt's priciest blowers, and it also runs on the 60V Max battery line rather than the more popular 20V Max line, but nonetheless the DCBL777B blower gets good reviews. It retails for $299 at Home Depot as a standalone tool, and is the brand's joint most powerful blower. According to DeWalt, it's significantly quieter than a similarly powerful gas-powered blower to boot.
The 60V Max Flexvolt 160 mph 760 CFM Blower has received around 220 reviews from buyers at Home Depot, averaging a respectable score of 4.3 out of five stars. A recent reviewer compared it to their 20V Max blower, saying it "blows harder than my 20V DeWalt blower (especially [in] turbo mode)," but that Eco mode delivers around the same power as the cheaper tool. Another reviewer notes that buying the blower means that there's "no more need for two-stroke oil and gas mixture." They also added that it is quite a bit quieter than the Stihl gas blower they own.
DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt 125 MPH 600 CFM Blower
The best-reviewed blower in DeWalt's current lineup is the 60V Max Flexvolt 125 mph 600 CFM Blower, which has model code DCBL772B. It has achieved an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from around 270 reviews on Home Depot's website, with 73% of buyers happy to recommend the product. Assuming they have a suitable battery and charger to hand, buyers can pick the tool up in standalone form for $249.
At one point, it was the most powerful blower of its kind in DeWalt's range, although it's since been outclassed. Still, it's a "master blaster" according to one reviewer, and is powerful enough to "blast shingles off your roof." Another says that the "blower has so much power," adding that it "take[s] us half the time to clean up the yard even when [the] leaves are wet."
However, not everyone is satisfied, with the blower's short battery life being one of the most common complaints about the tool. Buyers with a suitably capacious 60V Max battery shouldn't face runtime issues, but those batteries don't come cheap. If you don't have one already, you'll need to cough up another $199 for a 6Ah Flexvolt battery pack, or $259 for a 9Ah version.
How we gathered these user reviews
User reviews are a valuable source of information when it comes to figuring out how well a tool performs in a wide variety of real world situations. For this roundup, we primarily gathered user reviews from the world's largest home improvement chain, Home Depot. In the one instance where the product in question was not sold at Home Depot, we ranked the tool based on equivalent user reviews from another major retailer, Northern Tool, instead.
Our rankings were based on the average star rating given by reviewers, with each measured by a single average score out of a possible five stars. Where two tools had the same average rating, we ranked the tool with a larger number of reviews higher in the list. This article is intended to give an overview of publicly available user feedback concerning DeWalt's leaf blower range, and is not an endorsement of any listed product. Prices listed above refer to the retail price listed by the relevant retailer, and do not account for promotions or limited-time discounts.