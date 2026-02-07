Every New DeWalt Leaf Blower Available, Ranked By User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt makes a wide range of tools to help whip your yard back into shape, including a variety of leaf blowers. It offers a surprisingly diverse array of blowers across multiple different product lines, with each one catering to slightly different types of users. If you're a professional looking for maximum debris-clearing performance, you'll want to pick one of the brand's 60V Max tools. Alternatively, if you need your blower for home use, the brand's 20V Max line should offer plenty of power for a more affordable price.

Picking the right blower isn't always a simple choice, since DeWalt's blower lineup is constantly evolving and even more products are set to drop in 2026. To help you choose which one is best for your needs, we've ranked every single DeWalt leaf blower in the brand's current lineup by user reviews, as well as breaking down the key differences between each of its current models.