This DeWalt 20V Combo Kit Dropped To Nearly 50% Off Ahead Of Amazon's Spring Sale
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Big Amazon sale events are no longer limited to just Prime Day or Black Friday, as the retailer has started hosting similar promotions throughout the year. The Amazon Spring Sale kicks off on March 25 and runs for an entire week, but some meaty discounts are already available. That includes one for the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit.
Last year, Amazon had the set on sale for nearly a third off its list price. This year's Spring Sale goes even further, bringing the price down by nearly half. If you were one of the shoppers who were on the fence last time or missed the sale entirely, now's the chance to make up for it — and then some. For the most part, DeWalt combo kits are popular with users, as they offer decent savings by allowing customers to buy a selection of products for less than they would cost individually. By scooping up the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit during this sale, you're multiplying your savings even further and getting the most bang for your buck.
The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit includes two power tools, two batteries, a charger, and a bag. Plus, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty. Normally $259, DeWalt's two-tool combo kit is currently 46% off during Amazon's Spring Sale and available for just $139.
What does DeWalt's discounted combo kit include?
There are several different DeWalt cordless drills, and the same goes for the brand's impact drivers, so you may be wondering what this discounted DeWalt two-tool combo kit actually comes with. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (model DCK240C2) includes two power tools: the brand's ½-inch Drill/Driver (model DCD771) and ¼-inch Impact Driver (model DCF885). It also includes two DeWalt 20V Max 1.3 Ah batteries and a charger, both compatible with DeWalt's other 20V Max products. Finally, the set includes a durable tool bag to keep everything in.
The DeWalt DCD771 ½-inch Drill/Driver can deliver up to 300 unit watts out and has low- and high-speed settings. The lower range maxes out at 450 rpm, while the higher range reaches 1,500 rpm. It utilizes a single-sleeve ratcheting chuck for secure bit grip and easier swapping. Its small size — it's 7.5 inches long and weighs 3.6 pounds — makes it easier to use overhead or in tighter spaces.
While there are some things you can do with both tools, there are significant differences between a cordless drill and an impact driver. Thus, it's important to have both in your toolkit. The DeWalt DCF885 ¼-inch Impact Driver produces up to 1,400 in-lbs of torque and has a hex chuck that accepts 1-inch bit tips. The tool is 5.5 inches long and comes in at 2.8 pounds. Both also have built-in LED work lights to illuminate whatever you're working on.