This DeWalt 20V Combo Kit Dropped To Nearly 50% Off Ahead Of Amazon's Spring Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Big Amazon sale events are no longer limited to just Prime Day or Black Friday, as the retailer has started hosting similar promotions throughout the year. The Amazon Spring Sale kicks off on March 25 and runs for an entire week, but some meaty discounts are already available. That includes one for the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit.

Last year, Amazon had the set on sale for nearly a third off its list price. This year's Spring Sale goes even further, bringing the price down by nearly half. If you were one of the shoppers who were on the fence last time or missed the sale entirely, now's the chance to make up for it — and then some. For the most part, DeWalt combo kits are popular with users, as they offer decent savings by allowing customers to buy a selection of products for less than they would cost individually. By scooping up the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit during this sale, you're multiplying your savings even further and getting the most bang for your buck.

The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit includes two power tools, two batteries, a charger, and a bag. Plus, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty. Normally $259, DeWalt's two-tool combo kit is currently 46% off during Amazon's Spring Sale and available for just $139.