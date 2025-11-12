Are DeWalt Combo Kits Worth It? Here's What Fans Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no surprise that DeWalt produces tools worthy of adding to your kit, but do fans of the brand think the DeWalt combo kits are worth buying? Should those new to the DeWalt cordless power tool ecosystem buy a combo kit, or purchase tool only options and batteries separately? If you already have DeWalt batteries, is a combo kit still a good idea? And, what about sale prices, should we wait for a sale or buy the combo now?

These are just a few of the questions that run through our minds when we discover the need for a new DeWalt tool. To answer them, we consulted the online DeWalt fan-base and its wide array of opinions to formulate a consensus.

Overall, r/Dewalt fans feel that DeWalt offers high-value combo kits worthy of the investment, especially when they can be found on sale, like around Black Friday or Father's Day. However, some cordless tool users on the r/Tools subreddit point out that Ryobi is a solid option for the homeowner looking to save a few bucks.

The most popular 20-volt DeWalt combo kits typically include a cordless drill, an impact driver, at least one battery, a charger, and a zippered bag to carry it all in. Other combo kit options include additional cordless DeWalt tools, such as reciprocating saws, oscillating tools, jigsaws, sanders, and grinders. DeWalt also offers combo kits featuring its 12-volt battery platform that start with a single drill, battery, and charger.