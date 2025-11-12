Are DeWalt Combo Kits Worth It? Here's What Fans Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no surprise that DeWalt produces tools worthy of adding to your kit, but do fans of the brand think the DeWalt combo kits are worth buying? Should those new to the DeWalt cordless power tool ecosystem buy a combo kit, or purchase tool only options and batteries separately? If you already have DeWalt batteries, is a combo kit still a good idea? And, what about sale prices, should we wait for a sale or buy the combo now?
These are just a few of the questions that run through our minds when we discover the need for a new DeWalt tool. To answer them, we consulted the online DeWalt fan-base and its wide array of opinions to formulate a consensus.
Overall, r/Dewalt fans feel that DeWalt offers high-value combo kits worthy of the investment, especially when they can be found on sale, like around Black Friday or Father's Day. However, some cordless tool users on the r/Tools subreddit point out that Ryobi is a solid option for the homeowner looking to save a few bucks.
The most popular 20-volt DeWalt combo kits typically include a cordless drill, an impact driver, at least one battery, a charger, and a zippered bag to carry it all in. Other combo kit options include additional cordless DeWalt tools, such as reciprocating saws, oscillating tools, jigsaws, sanders, and grinders. DeWalt also offers combo kits featuring its 12-volt battery platform that start with a single drill, battery, and charger.
DeWalt's basic combo kits
DeWalt's Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Cordless ⅜-inch drill/driver Kit, model DCD701F2, is available at Lowe's for $169.00 or Amazon for $159.00. The DCD701FS kit not only includes the DCD701 ⅜-inch drill/driver, a tool aimed at DIY enthusiasts, available at Lowe's for $109.00 by itself, it comes with two DCB122 12V Max batteries, a charger capable of recharging DeWalt 12V or 20V batteries, and a handy tool bag. The DCB122 batteries, costing $69.00 each without a charger, have a 2-amp-hour capacity. That puts the kit price below what it would cost to buy the drill/driver and one battery alone.
The DeWalt DCD701FS combo kit holds a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating at Lowe's with 89% of those responding saying they would recommend it to others. Homer, a Lowe's customer, says of the DCD701FS combo kit, "The batteries charge quickly, drill is light while being sturdy. Great bag to keep things together." On the other hand, Tony says the 12V kit is "Good for very small projects. [But the] battery does not last long."
The basic DeWalt 20V kit provides two tools
DeWalt's brushless cordless tools have advantages over their brushed-motor kin, such as more power and longer battery life. DeWalt 20V Max cordless combo kits are available with brushed or brushless tools at similar prices.
The brushed 20V 2-tool combo kit (a $515 value), list price is $239.00 but sometimes it goes on sale at Home Depot for $149.00, includes a DeWalt DCD771 ½-inch drill/driver, a DCF885 ¼-inch impact driver, two 1.3Ah 20V batteries, a charger, and a bag. One Home Depot customer says "This drill is easy to use, and the battery life is solid. The bag that it comes with holds all the tools and batteries easily, with plenty of space to put even more stuff inside." Juan is disappointed with the brushed-motor tools performance compared to DeWalt Atomic tools they also own.
For comparison, the Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit (reported value of $565) was previously listed at $249.00 at Home Depot but now has a $169.00 price tag. It includes a brushless ½-inch DCD794 drill/driver, a brushless DCF809 impact driver, two 2Ah 20V Max batteries, a charger, and tool bag. Fans of the kit appreciate its affordable price, lightweight compact tools, and usable battery life. However, recurring reports of faulty drill chucks, short battery life, and declining DeWalt quality indicate some DeWalt fans are not happy.
Our methodology
We sorted through hundreds of reviews from DeWalt fans (and those that were less than thrilled with the brand) to offer some insight into the value of purchasing DeWalt tools as a combo kit. While the savings presented by purchasing these kits is evident, if someone already has a supply of serviceable DeWalt batteries, chargers, and tool bags it would be cheaper to buy the tool-only version.
DeWalt fans in online forums, such as Reddit, agree that combo kits provide a good value. Suggestions for timing kit purchases around sales, such as predictable times like Father's Day and Black Friday, are often common.