6 High-Value DeWalt Combo Kits That Are Worth The Investment According To Reviews

DeWalt's power tools are often ranked among the best, but it's no secret that they tend to be a bit on the expensive side. Some DeWalt tools are more affordable than others, but just take a walk down the aisle of your local big box hardware store and you'll more than likely find that the black and yellow tools tend to be stacked in the more highly-priced sections of the shelves. Fans of the brand know that quality comes at a cost, but that doesn't mean that they aren't always on the lookout for a good deal on products that can help them to conquer their to-do list.

Like other brands, DeWalt offers combo kits that are priced significantly lower than the sum of their parts. The larger kits are a great way for someone starting a tool collection (or those branching out into a new type of craft) to get everything they need at a lower price than they would have to pay if they bought each tool individually. The smaller kits aren't usually as heavily discounted, but you may get an additional battery or carrying case on top of what you would have paid for the tools anyway.

That said, some of DeWalt's combo kits are more worthy of the investment than others. To figure out which of these kits have the highest quality tools and offer the most bang for your buck, it's worth examining everything that comes in them and then taking a look at reviews from both customers and professionals (when available).

