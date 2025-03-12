6 High-Value DeWalt Combo Kits That Are Worth The Investment According To Reviews
DeWalt's power tools are often ranked among the best, but it's no secret that they tend to be a bit on the expensive side. Some DeWalt tools are more affordable than others, but just take a walk down the aisle of your local big box hardware store and you'll more than likely find that the black and yellow tools tend to be stacked in the more highly-priced sections of the shelves. Fans of the brand know that quality comes at a cost, but that doesn't mean that they aren't always on the lookout for a good deal on products that can help them to conquer their to-do list.
Like other brands, DeWalt offers combo kits that are priced significantly lower than the sum of their parts. The larger kits are a great way for someone starting a tool collection (or those branching out into a new type of craft) to get everything they need at a lower price than they would have to pay if they bought each tool individually. The smaller kits aren't usually as heavily discounted, but you may get an additional battery or carrying case on top of what you would have paid for the tools anyway.
That said, some of DeWalt's combo kits are more worthy of the investment than others. To figure out which of these kits have the highest quality tools and offer the most bang for your buck, it's worth examining everything that comes in them and then taking a look at reviews from both customers and professionals (when available).
20V Max XR Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK299M2)
Many of the most popular DeWalt combo kits are composed of a drill and impact driver. Dewalt makes several versions of these two immensely popular tools with varying specs, but most involve one of each tool, as well as a carrying bag, battery, and charger. The most popular version of this sold on Amazon is the 20V Max XR Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK299M2), and it's fairly easy to see why.
The drill and impact driver that are included in the kit are among the higher-spec options that DeWalt sells. The 20V Max XR ½-inch Hammer Drill has a brushless motor and an all-metal transmission with three speeds that range from 0-2,000 RPM. This makes it suitable for both wood and masonry drilling. It also comes with a removable handle. The 20V Max XR ¼-inch Impact Driver likewise has three speeds and can produce up to 1825 in-lbs. of torque. Add to that the fact that this $299.00 set comes with not one, but two XR 4.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag, and you'll get why so many customers see this kit as an even better value than some of the marginally cheaper options out there.
This kit currently has a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews. "Value for money" is listed as the top reason people assigned such a high score, followed by power, battery life, build quality, speed, and ease of use. "It's a really good tool set," said DIY Jun in his review. "It comes with a bag and, I think, you've got everything to start working."
Mechanics Tool Set with Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo
Another of the more popular combo kits available on Amazon is designed with automotive work in mind. The Mechanics Tool Set with Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo is a bundle that combines a 204-piece mechanics hand tool set with DeWalt's DCK240C2 drill and impact driver set. While these two kits are sold separately from other retailers, this unique combination appears to be an Amazon exclusive.
The DWMT72165 204-piece hand tool set includes sockets, ratchets, wrenches, and various accessories designed for automotive work that are all organized in a plastic blow mold case. According to DeWalt, "The 72 tooth count ratchet comes equipped with a quick release button to easily attach or remove a socket," and has "a 5 degree arc swing for maneuverability in constricted areas." Then there's the 20V Max ½-inch Drill/Driver and 20V Max ¼-inch Impact Driver kit which comes with a charger, two 1.3Ah batteries, and a bag. All of this is available together for a grand total of $346.66.
This combo also has a 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon with well over 3,000 reviews. Build quality, and value for money are both regularly cited in customer reviews. "This DEWALT tool kit is a beast!" said one reviewer. "It's got everything you need for most jobs around the house and even some more serious projects." It's worth noting that a very similar bundle is available from Home Depot that has a 4.7 out of 5. It only has a 142-piece hand-tool set, but it offers the upgraded brushless versions of the drill and driver.
20V Max 4-Tool Combo Kit (DCK423D2)
Now it's time to turn to some of the more conventional power tool kits. Those who are interested in getting the tools they might need for basic construction and household repair might be interested in DeWalt's 20V Max 4-Tool Combo Kit (DCK423D2).
This kit includes a 20V Max powered DCD780 ½-inch drill/driver, a DCS381 reciprocating saw, a DCS393 6 ½-inch circular saw, and a DCL040 worklight. The drill has an adjustable chuck and two speeds: 0-600 RPM and 0-2,000 RPM. The saw has a 1 ⅛-inch stroke length, a variable speed trigger, and a max speed of 3,000 SPM. The circular saw is powered by a 5,150 RPM motor, has a zero to 50-degree bevel capacity, and comes with a carbide-tipped 6 ½-inch blade. Finally, the work light has a 120-degree rotating head and is able to produce up to 160 lumens of light. This kit also includes a pair of 20V Max batteries, a charger, and a bag.
The 20V Max 4-Tool Combo Kit has a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon with over 2,000 ratings where customers once again cited 'value for money' as its best trait, followed by the build quality, functionality and power. This set also has a 4.7 out of 5 from Home Depot's 1,300 reviewers. Pro Tool Reviews claimed that the reciprocating saw was a bit lacking in vibration control, but that it was still a powerful tool. Meanwhile, Tools in Action said that the "Lithium Ion LED Work Light is rugged and has great run time," and ToolGuyd stated, "The drill is powerful enough for most medium-duty tasks and comfortable enough to use all day."
20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK300P1)
Drills are one of the most useful tools for any collection, but a lot of people already have one and don't necessarily want to buy a kit that includes another. This is likely why one of the more popular woodworking tool kits on Amazon is the 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK300P1) which includes a DCS356 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-tool, a DCW210 20V Max XR 5-inch Random Orbital Sander, and a DCS334 20V Max XR Jigsaw for $372.10. The kit also comes with an 8 Amp fast charger, an XR 5Ah battery, and a bag.
The oscillating multi-tool is powered by a brushless motor that's able to deliver up to 20,000 OPM. It has three speeds and uses a Quick-Change system for swapping accessories. The RO sander has a variable speed dial that offers control between 8,000 to 12,000 OPM. It comes with a dust collection bag and uses a hook-and-loop attachment system for sanding pads. The jigsaw also has a brushless motor and is designed to offer 4-position orbital cutting.
This kit also rates a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon. Value for money, versatility, durability, functionality, battery life, and power are all cited as reasons for the high score. "The DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit has been a fantastic addition to my workshop," wrote one reviewer. "As a DIYer, having reliable and powerful tools is essential, and this kit delivers on both fronts. The tools are robust and perform exceptionally well across various woodworking tasks."
20V Max 7-Tool Combo Kit with 20V Jigsaw
Most of the official DeWalt combo kits offer a higher value-per-dollar than buying all of the included components individually, but there are some bundles that are exclusive to specific retailers. One of Home Depot's highest rated options is the DeWalt 20V Max 7-Tool Combo Kit when paired with a bonus jigsaw which goes for a grand total of eight tools for just $699.00.
The 7-Tool kit includes a DCD794 Atomic ½-in Drill/Driver, a DCF809 Atomic ¼-inch Impact Driver, a DCW210 XR Random Orbital Sander, a DCS354 Atomic Oscillating Multi-tool, a DCS565 XR Circular Saw, a DSC369 Atomic Reciprocating Saw, and a DCL040 LED Work Light. The kit also includes a bag, charger, a 2Ah battery, and a 5Ah XR battery. This selection of products makes for a good foundation for a variety of woodworking and home maintenance tasks, but it's made even more dynamic by the addition of the DCS334B XR Cordless Jigsaw.
This kit has a 4.8 out of 5 on the Home Depot website with over 1,100 reviews. Many of the tools in the 7-Piece kit are from DeWalt's Atomic and XR lines, which typically offer brushless motors and better battery performance than the standard Max tools. The same goes for the XR jigsaw which Pro Tool Reviews awarded a 9.7 out of 10, stating, "The DCS334 DeWalt cordless jigsaw handles itself well against its brushless competition. It's a solid all-around performer that DeWalt fans should be happy to add to their arsenal, though woodworkers may want to wait for the barrel grip version for more accurate cutting."
20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit (DCK1020D2)
Those who want to get as many DeWalt power tools packed into a single bundle as possible might be interested in picking up the 20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit (DCK1020D2). This kit is absolutely huge. It contains the DCD771 Max Cordless Drill, DCF885 Max ¼-inch Impact Driver, DCS381 Max Cordless Reciprocating Saw, DCL040 Max LED Worklight, DCS393 6 ½-inch Circular Saw, and the DCS355 Max XR Oscillating Tool that we've seen in other kits, but it also includes tools and products that aren't typically found in the smaller kits, including the DCG412 Max 4 ½-inch/5-inch Grinder, DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker, DCV517 Max ½ Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac Kit,, and the DCE100 Max Compact Jobsite Blower. The kit also includes a pair of 2Ah 20V batteries, a charger, and a couple of storage bags.
This kit has a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon with over 4,400 reviews. It's only slightly lower than the scores we've seen for it's smaller kits and value, quality, and functionality are still among it's top ranked features. It seems the leading cause of the negative reviews is the smaller battery capacity. "This is a very good starter kit for somebody who wants To purchase quality tools at a reasonable price," said one reviewer. Others pointed out that, while not every product in the kit is top of the line, the set is a great value and all of the tools work well–though it may be worth separately purchasing a larger capacity battery.
Our methodology
I've been using DeWalt brand tools for years, some of which I have purchased through combo kits just like the one's featured above. In choosing the kits for this list, I started by going to the Amazon and Home Depot websites and then searching for "DeWalt Combo Kits." I used the sites' search refinement tools to organize the kits by the highest rated products and favored those that have had the most ratings.
I endeavored to choose a variety of different kinds of sets from these retailers so that the list would not be restricted to six variations of the same tools. Many of the most popular kits on both sites were simple drill/driver sets and I wanted to provide a wider variety of high-value options.
Once I had a few bundles picked out, I examined their composition and pricing to verify that they were actually a bargain. I then looked at customer reviews to verify that value was among the top-cited reasons for giving the kit a positive score. I also searched for professional reviews for some of the more distinctive items in some of the kits, as most pro tool publications only review individual products and not bundled sets.