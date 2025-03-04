5 DeWalt Tools To Help You Conquer Your To-Do List
Be honest with yourself: As you're reading this, there are probably a few household chores that you're putting off right now, right? It's okay, there's no shame in it. Nobody likes doing chores. Unfortunately, the reality of chores is that they always need to get done eventually, or they're just going to keep piling up and making your to-do list that much longer. Even if you'd rather do literally anything else, sometimes you just gotta buckle down and do it.
Of course, not all chores can be accomplished on your own. Some tasks, especially those to do with cleaning, organizing, or outdoor maintenance, may require an extra bit of technological assistance to handle properly. If your old tools are worn out or nonexistent, you might want to add one more task to the top of your list: Visiting your local hardware store to pick up some DeWalt tools.
You'll be glad you had those tools to aid in your household efforts when that to-do list is finally cleared. For more information on how we selected these DeWalt products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
Cut those hedges down to size with the MAX Hedge Trimmer
If you're looking to tackle some unruly hedges, try the DeWalt MAX Hedge Trimmer. This tool is available in a kit at Home Depot with a 5Ah battery pack and charger for $219.00. This tool is equipped with 22-inch dual-action laser cut shearing blades, strong enough to slice up branches up to 3/4 inches in thickness.
The hooked teeth on those blades are pre-hardened, which helps them to stay sharp and intact for longer. The whole tool only weighs 7.5 pounds, so it's nice and easy to carry and swipe over your hedges without tiring yourself out. Stick one of DeWalt's 20V battery packs on there, and you get a good 75 minutes of action.
The DeWalt MAX Hedge Trimmer has a Home Depot user rating of 4.6 out of 5, with several users attesting to its efficacy at quickly and powerfully handling errant branches all over the yard. One user added that it was easy enough to use that even their 79 year old uncle could carry and use it with no problem.
Pick up that mess with the MAX Wet/Dry Vacuum
It's important to have a vacuum cleaner around for large-scale cleaning jobs, such as vacuuming the entire house for your yearly spring cleaning. While a traditional standing vac is fine for this, there are smaller options available. Specifically, there's the DeWalt MAX Wet/Dry Vacuum, available at Home Depot for $143.77.
This little suitcase vacuum is the perfect buddy for a kitchen or workshop, ready to capture both wet and dry splotches on the floor. The onboard crush-proof hose can reach into tight confines, while the 2-gallon tank is easy to carry around and set on solid surfaces. The included HEPA filter is rated for both wet and dry capture and can be washed and reused. What's especially neat is that this vacuum can be powered by either a traditional outlet or a DeWalt 18V or 20V battery pack, so you can clean whether there's an outlet nearby or not.
The DeWalt Max Wet/Dry Vacuum has received a hearty 8.5 out of 10 rating from Clint DeBoer of Pro Tool Reviews. DeBoer loved its compact design and multi-functional hose, with his only real note being that it's not intended for heavy-duty cleaning.
Blow away dust and leaves with the MAX Blower
It's one thing if you've got a mess inside your house, but it's another matter entirely if you've got a mess on the outside. You need some proper tools for outdoor usage. In such a case, just blow the mess away with the DeWalt MAX Blower, available in a kit at Home Depot with a Flexvolt battery and charger for $299.00.
This brushless blower moves up to 600 CFM of air volume at up to 125 MPH, more than enough to blow away any piled-up leaves in the backyard or dust in a workshop. You can control the precise output with the variable speed trigger, as well as a lock switch that allows you to maintain your current power without keeping your finger on the trigger. Snap on a DeWalt Flexvolt battery, and you'll get an even longer runtime.
The DeWalt MAX Blower has received a 4.1 out of 5 rating from Home Depot users. One user said that this blower is more powerful than even a gas-powered blower they had been previously using, though some users advise getting a higher-capacity battery pack for optimal use.
Perform spot cleans with the MAX Power Cleaner
If you've just had a big storm roll through, then chances are good there's going to be a few unsightly streaks around the outside of your home, usually on the walls or on any walkways. These streaks are unpleasant to look at, and in the case of walkways, you don't want anyone to accidentally step in anything weird. If you're looking to perform some quick spot cleans, try the DeWalt MAX Power Cleaner, available at Home Depot for $129.00.
This cordless cold water cleaner delivers water sprays with a maximum PSI of 550, perfect for scrubbing down gross spots around the property. You can hook it into a garden hose spout if you have one handy, but even if you don't, the included suction hose allows you to draw water from any standing source, like a bucket. The cleaner comes with four swappable heads to meet your precise spraying needs, as well as a soap bottle if you want to add a bit of detergent into the mix.
The DeWalt MAX Power Cleaner has received a 9.4 out of 10 rating from Pro Tool Reviews' Kenny Koehler. As Koehler notes, this tool features a much higher volume and pressure compared to its contemporaries, with its only real sticking point being that it's a little heavy.
Take measurements with the Laser Distance Measurer
If you're planning on redecorating or reorganizing a room in your home, it would behoove you to take some measurements beforehand. There's nothing as frustrating as buying a new shelf, only to find it won't fit where you wanted to put it. Before you make any big changes in your room, take some measurements with the DeWalt Laser Distance Measurer, available at Home Depot for $39.97.
This compact device utilizes a laser light to immediately determine the distance between you and whatever you point it at. Just point it at any spot up to 55 feet away and press the button, and the backlit LCD screen will show you how far it is in inches, feet, or meters within a 1/4-inch margin of error. You can hang it from your wrist with a wrist strap, as well as recharge its lithium-ion battery with the included USB cable.
The DeWalt Laser Distance Measurer has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from Home Depot shoppers, who praise its remarkably compact design and snap-quick measurements.
Why we chose these power tools
The last thing you want is to have your tools break down on you while you're in the midst of a productive streak, knocking out chores left and right. This is why, in order to select the preceding DeWalt products, we chose tools with at least a 4 out of 5 star user rating from Home Depot shoppers and/or a positive recommendation from an accredited hardware review publication or website.