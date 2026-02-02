Every Type Of DeWalt Cordless Drill You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt has been around since 1924, and today, the company is a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker. The company makes popular hand tools and power tools, including a wide range of cordless power drills. You can find everything from basic drills and drivers to hammer drills, power mixers, and more. Finding the right one for you can be especially confusing because so many of these tools have similar sounding names, despite different features and capabilities.

While you can peruse DeWalt's selection of power drills on the company's website, you can't purchase tools there directly. Instead, DeWalt redirects customers to resellers like Amazon, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and others. As a result, there is some variability in pricing. The cost of a drill at one outlet may not be reflected at another. Moreover, a particular tool may be out of stock from one retailer and available from others.

We've combed through every single cordless power drill DeWalt has to offer and organized them by type. You'll find each type of DeWalt cordless power drill below, organized in ascending order of price, based on the most affordable offering in each category. Prices in this article are based on the lowest available price at the time of writing, and things may have fluctuated in the intervening time. If you find a drill you like, we recommend shopping around the various resellers to find the best deal. And check out our list of five important things to consider before buying DeWalt.