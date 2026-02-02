Every Type Of DeWalt Cordless Drill You Can Buy, Ranked By Price
DeWalt has been around since 1924, and today, the company is a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker. The company makes popular hand tools and power tools, including a wide range of cordless power drills. You can find everything from basic drills and drivers to hammer drills, power mixers, and more. Finding the right one for you can be especially confusing because so many of these tools have similar sounding names, despite different features and capabilities.
While you can peruse DeWalt's selection of power drills on the company's website, you can't purchase tools there directly. Instead, DeWalt redirects customers to resellers like Amazon, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and others. As a result, there is some variability in pricing. The cost of a drill at one outlet may not be reflected at another. Moreover, a particular tool may be out of stock from one retailer and available from others.
We've combed through every single cordless power drill DeWalt has to offer and organized them by type. You'll find each type of DeWalt cordless power drill below, organized in ascending order of price, based on the most affordable offering in each category. Prices in this article are based on the lowest available price at the time of writing, and things may have fluctuated in the intervening time. If you find a drill you like, we recommend shopping around the various resellers to find the best deal. And check out our list of five important things to consider before buying DeWalt.
Basic cordless power drill
When you close your eyes and imagine a power drill, these are the sorts you're likely to imagine. They are cordless power drills without the bells and whistles, of which DeWalt has several. The most affordable option is the 12V Max Brushless 3/8 in. Drill Driver (DCD701B) which features a two-speed transmission and built-in LED flashlight, all in a package weighing under two pounds. It retails for $139.00, but for ten dollars more, you can pick up the 12V Max 3/8 in. Drill Driver (DCD710) in a kit with two batteries, fast charger, belt hook, and tool bag.
In the middle, DeWalt offers the 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill Driver (DCD793), which is only 6.4 inches long and lets you work in tight spaces. It retails for $149.00. There's also DeWalt's most powerful two-speed drill (DCD801) which retails for $172.76.
At the other end of the basic drill stable, you'll find the Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Cordless 5-in-1 Drill Driver (DCD703) for $199.00. It comes in a kit with the drill, a battery, charger, tool bag, belt hook, and four additional head attachments. DeWalt's most expensive option in their basic drill category is the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Drill Driver (DCD800), which retails for $199.00 but is currently on sale for $179.00 on Amazon.
Compact cordless power drill
A compact drill is similar to a basic power drill, except that it's a bit smaller. Compact drills are designed to take up less space and be more lightweight, so you can work more easily in cramped quarters and work longer without fatigue.
DeWalt offers two entry level compact drills. There's the 20V Max XR Brushless Compact Drill Driver (DCD791) which has a two-speed transmission and a three-mode LED flashlight in a package just 6.9 inches long and 3.4 pounds. There's also the Atomic 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill Driver (DCD794), which is just 5.88 inches long, one of DeWalt's shortest drills. Each retails for $149.00. For a few dollars more, you can have the Tool Connect 20V Max XR Compact Drill Driver (DCD792), available for $152.99. It's compatible with Tool Connect, a Bluetooth-enabled function which gives you diagnostic information about your drill and even tells you its last known location if you leave it behind.
Lastly, you could buy the 20V Max Compact Drill Driver (DCD771). It's a two-speed drill which comes in a kit along with two batteries, a charger, and a tool bag. It retails for $179.00 but it's currently on sale for $129.00 from Lowe's. You might want to think twice about picking this one up, however, as it was featured on our list of DeWalt products you should steer clear of.
Cordless hammer drill
Hammer drills are useful when working on hard materials like concrete and masonry. They help to drive the drill bit by introducing forward hammering motion. DeWalt has ten different hammer drill options with a variety of bit sizes, dimensions, and abilities.
The most affordable options are the Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Hammer Drill (DCD706) and the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill (DCD796), both of which can be purchased for $149.00. They each have a two-speed transmission and can reach at least 2,000 rpm. In the middle of the pack, you'll find the Atomic 20V Max 1/2 in. Hammer Drill kit (DCD799) for $219.00. It can deliver more than 28,000 blows per minute (bpm) and comes in a kit with a belt hook, battery, and charger.
If you're looking for something a little more powerful, DeWalt's most expensive hammer drill is the 20V Max 1/2 in. Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill with Flexvolt Advantage (DCD999) for $239.00. It delivers 2,250 rpm and up to 38,000 bpm. It also has an upgraded LED flashlight, a three-speed transmission, and a slot for a Tool Connect chip so you can keep an eye on your tools.
Right angle drill
DeWalt's right angle drills are ideal for when you're working in cramped quarters. Where an ordinary drill typically has a snout 8 to 12 inches long, a right angle drill is much slimmer with a profile just a few inches long. It makes it easier to drill between tightly spaced wooden posts when you're running electrical wires through framing or working in other tight spaces.
DeWalt's 20V Max 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill Driver (DCD740) is just 4.5 inches from front to back, allowing you to drill holes and drive fasteners in conditions other drills couldn't handle. It has a two-speed motor getting up to 650 rpm on the lower mode and ramping all the way up to 2,000 rpm in high gear.
You can buy DeWalt's right angle drill on its own for $179.00 or in a kit with a 1.5Ah battery, a charger, belt hook, and tool bag. The kit usually retails for $239.00, but it's currently on sale on Amazon for $197.
Multi-head drill
As the name suggests, DeWalt's Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill Driver (DCD803) has multiple head options, making it more versatile than your average drill. It comes with a 1/2 in. metal chuck attachment, 1/4 in. hex right angle attachment, 1/4 in. hex quick release offset attachment, and 1/4 in. hex quick release attachment, all for $249.00. It's basically several different drills at the same time, allowing it to tackle more than your standard drill, right out of the box.
It makes drilling at awkward angles and in tight spaces a little bit easier by giving you multiple angles of attack to choose from. You can also use the right angle attachment and then connect another head, to increase the drill's versatility. When you're done drilling, you can store your tool and attachments using the included wall-mounted organizer. Users say the multi-head drill is powerful, adaptable, and helps you squeeze into tight spaces for jobs like framing, installing cabinets, and more. And the 20V configuration means it has more power than its 12V counterparts.
Stud and joist drill
Stud and joist drills are similar to right angle drills, in that they have a slim profile for more easily drilling wooden studs and joists. They have a few different handles to choose from, so you can keep a good grip no matter what position you're working in.
DeWalt has six Stud and joist drills to choose from, ranging in price from $299.00 to $469.00. The most affordable model is the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 7/16 in. Compact Quick Change Stud and Joist Drill with Power Detect (DCD443). Power detect technology senses the type of battery you're using and adjusts the power appropriately. For $349.00, you can get either the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Stud & Joist Drill (DCD446) or the 7/16 in. Quick Change version (DCD447).
At the upper end of this category, DeWalt offers the 60V Max In-Line Stud and Joist Drill with E-Clutch System (DCD470), billed as a cordless drill with the power of a corded drill, and the 60V MAX Brushless Cordless Quick-Change Stud and Joist Drill with E-Clutch System (DCD471). They both have two-speed motors capable of up to 400 or 1,320 rpm, and they can both be had for $469.00. If those are too expensive for your tastes, maybe you'll like the DeWalt tools that are no-brainers at their price.
Three-speed drill
DeWalt has just one basic three-speed drill, every other three-speed machine in their lineup is a hammer drill or impact driver. The 20V Max XR Cordless Brushless Three-Speed Drill Driver (DCD991) has a variable speed motor with three modes, giving you greater control over the amount of power you apply from job to job. For gentler materials, you can get away with a slower rate of spin, while more robust materials like steel might need a heavier hand and a higher gear.
In low mode, the drill gets up to 450 rpm, in medium gear it goes up to 1,300 rpm, and in high mode it gets up to 2,000 rpm. It also has a built-in three-mode LED flashlight with a 20 minute auto-shutoff feature. The three-speed drill is sold in a kit with a charger, belt hook, 360 degree side handle, two 20V MAX XR high capacity lithium-ion batteries, and a tool bag, all for $369.00.
Mixer
Most drills can drill holes or drive fasteners, but this one can also mix viscous liquids. According to DeWalt, the 60V Max Cordless Mixer Drill with E-Clutch System (DCD130) can mix up to nine buckets of concrete, 17 buckets of mortar, or 19 buckets of drywall on a single charge, using a 6Ah Flexvolt battery. That's on top of handling all of your ordinary drilling needs.
This mixing drill also has a 3-position auxiliary side handle to help you keep control while drilling or mixing. It also has a variable speed trigger and the E-Clutch system pays attention to the motion of the tool and shuts it down if it's not operating properly.
It's a multipurpose tool which can handle a wide range of DIY and home improvement jobs. You can buy the tool on its own for $349.00 or in a kit with a single battery, charger, chuck key and chuck key holder, and side handle for $449.00.
Bluetooth hammer drill
Now you can add your hammer drill to the Internet of Things. The Tool Connect 20V Max 1/2 in. XR Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill Driver (DCD997) uses a Bluetooth connection to sync with the Tool Connect app. The drill has an array of cool features. There's an integrated bind-up control system which senses a bind-up in real time and shuts the drill-down if one is detected. You can customize the brightness of the built-in LED flashlight, and you can set up to three custom rpm settings. But the real selling point is the integrated Tool Connect technology.
Once you connect to the app, you can get diagnostic information about the drill including battery life, temperature, trigger pull count, and the length of your current work session. It also gives you the street address of its last location to help you locate lost tools, and you can disable the drill when it's out of range to help prevent theft. DeWalt lists a tool-only option on its website but provides no retailers which actually sell it. You can, however, get it in a kit with the drill, charger, two 20V Max lithium-ion 5.0Ah batteries, 360-degree side handle, and tool bag for $354.99.
Three-speed hammer drill
DeWalt's three-speed hammer drills combine the versatility of a multi-speed transmission with the power of a hammer drill. There are two options to choose from, ranging in price from $249.00 to $399.00.
The 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Three-Speed Hammer Drill (DCD996) has variable rates of both spin and hammer blows. Available speeds are up to 450 rpm in low mode, 1,200 rpm at medium speed, and 2,000 rpm at top speed. You can also choose between 8,500, 22,100, and 38,250 bpm. It's sold in a kit with two 20V Max XR high capacity lithium-ion batteries, a charger, belt hook, 360 degree side handle, and a tool bag for $399.00.
DeWalt also offers the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Three-Speed Hammer Drill (DCD1007) with the same rpm and bpm ranges as the DCD996. You can buy the tool by itself for $249.00 or in a kit with an XR Powerpack 8Ah battery, a charger, side handle, belt hook, and tool bag for $349.00.
Magnetic drill press
A drill press is a hard tool to shop for. This heavy-duty tool is used when you need to make holes which are perfectly perpendicular to your target material. DeWalt offers two different cordless drill presses, the base 20V Max XR 2 in. Cordless Brushless Magnetic Drill Press (DCD1624) and the version with Flexvolt Advantage (DCD1623).
Both drill presses have a permanently magnetic base. It makes the drill press semi-portable, allowing you to attach it to any steel foundation, holding it firmly in place while you drill so you can get straight perpendicular holes every time.
The drill press with Flexvolt can be purchased on its own for $2,308.99 or in a kit for $2,748.99. The kit includes two Flexvolt oil-resistant 9.0Ah batteries, a charger, chuck attachment, chuck key, fluid reservoir with tube, chip guard, safety chain, DeWalt annular cutter ejection pin, and a kit box.