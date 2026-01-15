These Are The Best Drill Bits For Drilling Through Stainless Steel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a career spanning four decades in the aerospace industry, as a machinist, airframe structures installation mechanic, and technical skills trainer, I've drilled my share of stainless steel. While there are some common mistakes you should avoid when using a power drill, using the right drill bit is an essential part of the process for drilling through stainless steel.

The most common and typically least expensive drill bits are made from a type of tool steel known as High Speed Steel, or HSS. Drill bits made of HSS are tough enough to tackle a variety of common drilling chores through wood, plastics, and soft metals, including mild steel. However, stainless steel is tougher to drill than most materials. Drilling through stainless steel requires a drill bit made of even harder material than HSS. Drill bits made from materials like cobalt or carbide are good choices for drilling stainless steel, but solid carbide drill bits with a single or multi-layer coating, such as titanium nitride (TiN) or black or gold oxide, are preferred.

There are several options for cobalt drill bits on Amazon. One highly-rated example is the Bosch 14-piece set, which includes standard sizes from 1/16 to ½ inch for $39.29, an average of $2.81 per drill bit. Carbide drill bits aren't as widely available and demand a higher price on Amazon. An option with a 3.8-star rating on Amazon is the 6-piece Solid Carbide Drill Bit Set from Hoyusk, with sizes ranging from 1/16 to ½ inch, priced at $92.99, or $15.50 each on average.