Cobalt Vs Carbide Drill Bits: What Are They Good For & How Do They Compare?

At first glance, there probably doesn't seem to be much to drills. Simply install a bit, mark where you plan to drill, and drill away. However, the fact is there's a lot to consider when drilling, hence why there are so many mistakes folks tend to make when drilling around the house. One factor to consider is whether you have the right drill bit for the task you seek to accomplish. Much of this comes down to the material the bit is made from, as this can make all the difference to how long the job takes and how well your drill bit holds up.

There are several bit material types to keep in mind ahead of your next project. The most common type you'll encounter is high-speed steel (HSS), but there are also diamond, cobalt, and carbide drill bits. Each type is best suited for a particular task. Cobalt bits are tough, making them ideal for working with hard metals like stainless steel and cast iron, along with softer materials, without much hassle. Carbide bits are made of even tougher material than cobalt. Thus, while they can cut through hard metals too, they have the edge for masonry and general stone-working tasks thanks to their increased durability. This covers in which contexts carbide and cobalt drill bits should usually be used. The next question to explore is, what makes these bits so different?