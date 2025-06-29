Does DeWalt's Right Angle Drill Work Similar To A Standard Drill?

A powered drill driver is one of the most essential things you can have in your home toolkit, whether you're making pilot holes in projects or need to quickly screw in a fastener in furniture. However, one of the major drawbacks to a standard drill is that they tend to be a bit on the bulky side. That's not a problem if you've got full clearance on all sides, but if you're trying to drill in tight confines, such as on the hinge of a small cabinet or up in a cramped rafter, you'll never be able to fit a standard drill driver in there. Forgetting to clearance is one of the most common mistakes you can make when using a cordless drill around the house.

It's for these particular scenarios that the major cordless drill brands offer specialized offshoots of their products. Specifically, if you're trying to drill and drive in a tight spot, DeWalt offers the 20V MAX 3/8 inch Right-Angle Drill Driver. In concept, it's exactly the same as a standard drill; you put a bit in it, squeeze the trigger, and it spins fast. The difference is that, rather than the usual gun shape, this drill has a long wand shape, with a small ratcheting chuck at the top controlled by a multi-grip trigger on the body. It's a nifty gadget to have for that aforementioned scenario, though it might not be the best choice for full-time drilling work.