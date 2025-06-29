Does DeWalt's Right Angle Drill Work Similar To A Standard Drill?
A powered drill driver is one of the most essential things you can have in your home toolkit, whether you're making pilot holes in projects or need to quickly screw in a fastener in furniture. However, one of the major drawbacks to a standard drill is that they tend to be a bit on the bulky side. That's not a problem if you've got full clearance on all sides, but if you're trying to drill in tight confines, such as on the hinge of a small cabinet or up in a cramped rafter, you'll never be able to fit a standard drill driver in there. Forgetting to clearance is one of the most common mistakes you can make when using a cordless drill around the house.
It's for these particular scenarios that the major cordless drill brands offer specialized offshoots of their products. Specifically, if you're trying to drill and drive in a tight spot, DeWalt offers the 20V MAX 3/8 inch Right-Angle Drill Driver. In concept, it's exactly the same as a standard drill; you put a bit in it, squeeze the trigger, and it spins fast. The difference is that, rather than the usual gun shape, this drill has a long wand shape, with a small ratcheting chuck at the top controlled by a multi-grip trigger on the body. It's a nifty gadget to have for that aforementioned scenario, though it might not be the best choice for full-time drilling work.
DeWalt's Right Angle Drill works the same as a regular drill driver, just for tight confines
DeWalt's Right-Angle Drill is equipped with a 3/8 inch ratcheting chuck with a deep hex pocket. That means any drill or driver bit up to 2 inches in length can be inserted into this tool. That deep hex pocket allows you to push the bit further into the tool's body than you would with a standard drill, which helps give you a little extra clearance while you work.
Once there's a bit in the chuck, using the Right-Angle Drill is more or less the same as using a standard drill. You stick the bit wherever you want to drill or drive, squeeze the trigger, and it'll either drive a fastener in or make a hole. The drill has a dual speed setting, with ranges of 0-650 and 0-2000 RPM to accommodate simpler or heavier jobs, respectively. This performance, combined with the narrow head, allows the Right-Angle Drill to slip into tight spots and do its job.
It is worth noting that, based on user reviews on DeWalt's website, the particular shape and performance of this drill makes it better suited for light-duty work. It can handle quick and simple drilling and driving, but shouldn't really be used in place of a standard drill for consistent, everyday drilling jobs or more intensive, specialized work.