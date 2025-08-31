5 Products To Help Make This Popular RV Trend More Comfortable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most people picture camping, they might envision tents, sleeping bags, and coolers. But RV owners picture it differently. Camping in an RV, whether a motorhome or trailer, offers all kinds of luxuries that tent campers skip entirely. An RV, after all, can house everything from a king-size bed to a full bathroom, smart TV, full kitchen, and more.

But what if you have a hankering for the comforts of home but also want to spend time in the middle of nowhere, indulging in nature and some quiet time? Though most major RV brands have hookups for electricity and water, even a self-contained model — with water storage, a bathroom, and cooking facilities — requires utility connections. There's also the fact that RVs are very different from campers when it comes to equipment and amenities.

Either way, if you decide to leave the confines of a campground or RV park, you'll be doing what's known as dry camping or boondocking. Dry camping still uses a trailer or motorhome, but it also means leaving some creature comforts behind — unless you prepare ahead of time. Even the best travel trailer brands don't come equipped for dry camping, but a handful of products can make boondocking an enjoyable activity.