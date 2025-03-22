Why Do People Put Rope Lights Under Their RVs?

According to the RV Industry Association at RVIA.org, 11.2 million American families own a recreational vehicle, explaining why early camping reservations are a must. When setting up at an RV site, I tend to keep things simple, however, some campers like to add visual flair outside their RV. For instance, some incorporate elements like outdoor rugs, solar lights, portable fences, and patio furniture, taking glamping to another level. Of course, that pales in comparison to some available high-tech accessories that'll make your camper more comfortable and secure.

So far, my family and I have journeyed several thousand miles in our class A motorhome from the warm coast of Florida to the brisk high-altitude Rocky Mountains. And while we've had the pleasure of overnighting in several types of campgrounds such as resorts, state parks, and a range of KOA sites, I've noticed a curious trend. Some traveler's place a rope light under their rig.

Rope lights aren't something my family and I have used on our various trips, but according to the Shoal's Creek and McFarland Park Campground RV parks I spoke with, it's primarily for decoration or safety, illuminating the immediate area to prevent a fall. Interestingly, some campers online have expressed a belief that it wards off rodents, but those in the community I've reached out to have doubts this has any effect on critters. In fact, one park representative explained that if campers needed to ward off rats during the night, there's a problem with the park itself.

