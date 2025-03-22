Why Do People Put Rope Lights Under Their RVs?
According to the RV Industry Association at RVIA.org, 11.2 million American families own a recreational vehicle, explaining why early camping reservations are a must. When setting up at an RV site, I tend to keep things simple, however, some campers like to add visual flair outside their RV. For instance, some incorporate elements like outdoor rugs, solar lights, portable fences, and patio furniture, taking glamping to another level. Of course, that pales in comparison to some available high-tech accessories that'll make your camper more comfortable and secure.
So far, my family and I have journeyed several thousand miles in our class A motorhome from the warm coast of Florida to the brisk high-altitude Rocky Mountains. And while we've had the pleasure of overnighting in several types of campgrounds such as resorts, state parks, and a range of KOA sites, I've noticed a curious trend. Some traveler's place a rope light under their rig.
Rope lights aren't something my family and I have used on our various trips, but according to the Shoal's Creek and McFarland Park Campground RV parks I spoke with, it's primarily for decoration or safety, illuminating the immediate area to prevent a fall. Interestingly, some campers online have expressed a belief that it wards off rodents, but those in the community I've reached out to have doubts this has any effect on critters. In fact, one park representative explained that if campers needed to ward off rats during the night, there's a problem with the park itself.
Rope lights create atmosphere, are inexpensive, and convenient
RVing can be a very social activity if you want it to be. While there are those who prefer to keep to themselves, other campers go all out setting up a cozy and comfortable area for friends or fellow travelers to spend time. Sometimes seating is configured around an externally mounted flatscreen TV for sporting events. Other times, furniture is placed in more of circle to facilitate conversation. LED ropes can offer a nice ambience that doesn't put guests under harsh overhead lighting. It can also be an easy way to locate your RV or direct others to your site.
While some exterior lighting options can get pricey, you can select something like the 50ft 360 LED Waterproof Rope Lights for only $32.99. Additionally, they come in many assorted colors to allow users to match their lights to their personal aesthetic. Not only are these types of lights economically priced, but they're easy to roll-up and put away when its time to pack up. As someone with experience preparing to leave a full hookup site, between emptying tanks, disconnecting water, sewer, and power connections, and everything else on the departing checklist, a rope light seems like it would be quick and easy.
RV campgrounds can be very dark
In the parks my family and I have stayed in, some, particularly the resort grounds, were lined with street lamps that provided plenty of ambient light to the surrounding areas. However, we've also overnighted in a bare bone's campground with only one light source at the gate, plunging every site into near complete darkness. Personally, I prefer less light pollution when camping — however, as someone who has also run headfirst into an extended pullout, a little extra visibility is understandable from a safety standpoint.
By placing an LED rope light underneath their RV, campers can navigate around the vehicle itself, including hookups, and safely traverse the ground around the RV entrance which may or may not be level. Even those travelers who boondock (RV camping without power or water hookups), can still run lights thanks to any of the major portable power station brands. Of course, there are plenty of other options outside of a basic rope light, such as an eye-catching LED Lantern that made our list of the best gadgets for RV living.