6 High-Tech Accessories That'll Make Your Camper More Comfortable And Secure
Living in a camper is fun and adventurous, but it does come with its own set of comfort and security challenges. When you're out in the open, two things can bother you the most: the fear of break-ins, and the ferocity of the weather. Thankfully, there are plenty of high-tech accessories like smart cameras, Wi-Fi boosters, and climate control systems that help mitigate these challenges.
Off-grid living or camping are two of the most common cases where you'd be living in a campervan or RV. Either way, you're at the mercy of nature and the wild, just like in the olden days. When you're on your own in the wilderness, you must make sure you're best equipped to not just survive, but thrive — and tech helps you do just that.
The first step is to get a Wi-Fi signal booster. It helps you connect to the internet and all your security and climate control systems, even when you're further away from your campervan. Then, install a comprehensive security system (two-way cameras, sensors, and alarms) in your camper that prevents break-ins and catches culprits if break-ins do occur. Once you've covered these basics, add comfort to your indoors by installing smart lighting and climate control systems.
Wi-Fi booster and signal extender
The first thing you need in your RV or camper is a Wi-Fi signal extender. This device connects to your main internet modem and rebroadcasts its signals, increasing the Wi-Fi range. As a result, you get more room to roam around your campsite carefree while keeping your internet connection.
For example, you can video call your family and friends to show them around your campground. You can also monitor and maintain your camper's inner temperature through any smart climate control system — this is especially beneficial if you have pets inside. Then, you can even monitor your camper's security cameras to make sure there are no intruders and work outside on your laptop or phone, without having to stay too close to your camper. The list of applications for extended Wi-Fi goes on.
When you're searching for a Wi-Fi extender, consider factors like network standards and technology (such as Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6), extender range, security features (such as WPA2 or WPA3), ethernet ports, and ease of installation and use.
Advanced or smart security system
Smart security systems protect against theft and vandalism effectively, especially when you're not in your off-grid station (be it a camper, an RV, or a cabin). These systems have a lot of moving parts like sensors, two-way cameras, and alarms, and are not a one-size-fits-all solution. To build your system, you'll have to assess the possible entrances and blind spots of your camper or RV.
Popular options in the market are Ring, SimpliSafe, and Blink. All these brands sell alarm sets, video doorbells, and indoor/outdoor cams, and work well with smart home assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. If you find new products to be pricey, you can always go with refurbished ones as well.
The idea is to have a system in place that ensures no unwanted movement outside your camper goes unnoticed. With the advanced cameras, you'd be able to look outside your camper during the night, without having to open the door or go out, putting yourself in harm's way. Then, you'd also be able to monitor your camper when you're out hiking — adding to your peace of mind and comfort.
Many security systems work without the internet, too, but then they won't be so smart. The whole purpose of having them in the first place is to be able to monitor your camper through your phone. If you lose the signal, you won't be able to watch over your camper. This is why we first discussed having a Wi-Fi extender beforehand.
Smart locks
You may already have a smart security system in place, but there still are a million reasons to add a smart lock to your RV. For starters, traditional door locks and padlocks are easy to break. Anyone who attended a summer camp on lock picking can pick them. Carrying around keys is also a huge responsibility, especially if you spend most of your time adventuring — who knows when it will fall out of your pocket and lock you out of your RV?
Smart locks change this. They require a code to unlock instead of a physical key, minimizing the chances of losing it. They are also extremely hard to pick compared to average locks: You either guess the code in a few tries, or hack the lock with high-level hacking skills.
The market is full of smart lock options, but for your RV, look out for features like backlit keypads for better visibility at night, handle lockers (a secondary lock to lock the handle), key fobs, and auto-locking. If a smart lock allows you to put multiple locks for multiple doors and control them using the same key fob — as they're "keyed alike" — then that's a great option, too.
One catch is that you may have to spend a little time researching the smart lock that fits your RV/camper, as not all are made the same. One notable mention is RVLock V4 — it offers multiple sizes, and you may find one that fits your RV.
Smart climate control system
Outside of security and safety, a smart climate control system that works with any air conditioning outfitted in your campervan will maximize your off-grid comfort. Various components like humidifiers and air purifiers can also offer a ton of benefits.
For example, you can control your RV's climate using a smartphone app when you want to maintain certain conditions for your pets or yourself. You can also schedule different settings for different times of the day, and the system will learn your preferences over time to adjust itself.
Then, a climate control system also optimizes energy use to reduce your energy costs considerably. However, the best part is that it provides real-time updates and alerts on your RV's HVAC issues to fix them timely, instead of running them and causing more damage unknowingly. Depending on the particular system you build, there may be more benefits.
However, there are mainly two things to keep in mind: Firstly, your RV may already have a smart thermostat that controls the temperature. Remember that a smart climate control system maintains the overall climate, and consists of multiple devices like humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilation systems, air purifiers, and more. Secondly, make sure you build a climate control system whose components are compatible with the HVAC your RV has to avoid incompatibility issues.
Automated lighting system
With smart lighting, you can make your camper living more comfortable and enjoyable. For example, you can add multicolor lights to make the indoors of your RV more dramatic. Then, you can automate lighting for different times of the day, without doing it yourself all the time. Automated lighting will also help you reduce energy costs by optimizing the lighting itself.
The best part is you can control it using a smartphone app or smart home assistant like Alexa. So, when you don't feel like getting out of your bed, you can use the app to change the lighting. Depending on what you're planning to do, the system may require some technical electrical work and skill to be installed. However, most systems like those simply consisting of smart LED bulbs are not technical at all.
A lot of brands offer a variety of smart lighting solutions. If you want to control your existing LED bulbs through your smartphone, go with TP-Link Kasa switches. Install a switch to each combination of lights you want to turn on or off and control them through the smartphone app.
Alternatively, if you want a much simpler setup, go with Sengled's Smart Bluetooth Light Bulb. You can control them directly through the smartphone app, without touching the circuit boards at all — they're super-easy to install, have a brightness range of 5% to 100%, and can be changed to any color you want.
Smart home assistant
To tie all your systems together, get a smart home assistant like Amazon Echo and Google Nest. There is a lot of smart home tech around and these voice assistants sit as the main contact point between you and all the different components.
Most of our recommendations above are compatible with these voice assistants, so you don't have to pick up your phone when you're in your camper. You simply have to say a command, and your assistant will change the temperature, lighting, security settings, and other smart functions you want to add.
Both assistants come in many shapes and sizes under Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest lineups. However, the Echo Dot and the Google Nest Mini are the more famous, affordable, and compact ones. Not only are they great for small spaces because of their size, but they also make for great speakers to enjoy music, podcasts, and even news.