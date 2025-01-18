5 Ways To Turn Your RV Or Van Into A Smart Camper

All cars get hot in summer and cold in winter, but insulating your van will make life more comfortable and reduce your energy bills. There are two main areas to focus on: mass insulation and thermal break layers. Mass insulation is used mostly for the cavities between the outer wall and internal structural pieces. Sheep's wool is a popular choice as it is a natural product, it can be easily pulled apart for small spaces, and is moisture resistant.

Thermal break layers minimize the transfer of heat through your car's metal shell and structural components. The easiest method is to use closed-cell foam, which has a foam center and reflecting foil. A popular product is Armaflex, which has an adhesive backing on one side. This makes it easy to install and is one of the most popular choices in the vanlife community. It is, however, the least effective product here and may not be sufficient for severe climates. Insulation boards, like PIR and XPS, are highly performant, and cheap. However, they're much harder to mount against curved surfaces than closed-cell foam. Regardless, they may be a good fit for larger vans and are well suited to underfloor insulation.

Heating wise, some vanlifers actually use small wood-burning stoves, but a more common choice is a diesel heater. These use little fuel and can be surprisingly quiet if well isolated. A popular brand is HCalory, with affordable products like the Compact SE for $199 on Amazon, which can be activated remotely by smart app. Adding an air conditioner system into your RV or campervan can get expensive, but the Dometic Air Distribution Box is only $160. It is non-ducted, so it should fit most makes and models, but be sure to check your ceiling measurements first. It has a 4.5 out of five-star score out of over 1,500 reviews, and users highlight the easy installation process.