7 Innovative Tech Upgrades For The Ultimate Comfort In Your Camper Van

While camper vans have been around for many decades. Model Ts were converted into campers in the 1910s, and their popularity seems to have seen a resurgence in recent years. Perhaps this is a false perception based on the proliferation of "van life" Instagram pages and YouTube channels, or perhaps it is genuinely a rising phenomenon. Regardless, many companies have seen the trend and stepped in with an endless supply of gadgets and accessories to capitalize on the popularity.

"Camper van" refers to one of several vehicle platforms converted either at the factory, by a coachbuilder, or by the owner into a vehicle in which one can travel and, at a minimum, sleep. The level of sophistication of camper vans can vary wildly from the very basic model with room for a bed to those that include small kitchen areas with onboard power and water supplies. Camper vans differ from recreational vehicles in that they share some of the same characteristics but remain a compact package built on a van or small truck chassis that is generally no more difficult to park than the average minivan.

No matter the type, outfitting with specialized equipment is crucial to having pleasant travels and many of these companies have been offering camping goods of increasing sophistication integrated with sometimes a surprising level of technology. While the list of all these products could go on for days, here are seven innovative tech upgrades to ensure the ultimate comfort of your camper van.