Solar Panels Vs. Generator: Which Is The Better Option While Camping

The big benefit of the traditional, gas-powered generator is its ease of use. To run things, you simply have to add fuel to your generator and start the motor, typically by pulling a crank like you would a lawnmower. Because this technology is much older, these generators will also cost you less money upfront. Take the Honda EU3000iS, which has the same wattage as the previously mentioned Jockery solar generator. That costs $2,799, a full $2,000 less than the Jackery. However, you need to take two things into account with those prices. The first is that the Jockery comes with four solar panels, which will cover your fueling for the rest of that generator's life. Meanwhile, the traditional generator will need you to constantly purchase fuel as the years go on, and if you go camping a lot, those costs could outpace the solar over time.

Traditional generators come with a ton of baggage as well. First, there are the obvious environmental downsides that we've mentioned. Beyond that, these generators tend to weigh a good deal more than solar generators. To use these two generators as an example again, the Jackery weighs 63.93 pounds, whereas the Honda comes in at 130.7 pounds, and that's before you add fuel. Figuring out how to lug that around in the woods could be trouble, along with carrying your canisters of gasoline for refueling.

Gas-powered generators also tend to be loud. Even quiet generators are rated between 50-60db, equivalent to ambient noise in a busy restaurant.

Choosing between a gas-powered or solar-powered generator comes down to convenience, price, practicality, and the environment. Whichever of these you prioritize the most will determine which one you choose when you head out to a campsite.