How Do Heated Sleeping Bags Work, And Are They Safe To Sleep In?

People have made do with regular, ordinary sleeping bags for a long time, and even before those were created, found countless ways to keep warm while asleep in the elements. As technology evolves though, worrying about whether or not you will freeze in your tent can be much less of a concern for a camper than before. That is because in recent years we have seen the creation of heated camping gear, which includes the heated sleeping bag.

While we have had electric blankets for a little while, these tend to be devices that you have to plug into an outlet. And unless you're lugging along a portable power station, like Ryobi's, we doubt you're going to be able to find one in the open. So, heated sleeping bags get their power from a portable battery. The sleeping bags are lined with wires or panels, and once you plug in the battery, it will heat them up. The model of heated sleeping bag you get will determine what battery you use, but the common one tends to be a 5V power bank that you connect with a USB connection. For most of these bags, they have three temperature settings — high, medium, and low — that you can manage right on the bag itself. Just make sure your battery is charged, and you'll have a warm night's sleep.