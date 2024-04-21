How To Safely Hook Up Your RV To A Generator

Taking a trip in an RV or camper van is a popular choice for many people looking to escape the city. But without the right camping equipment, your trip can quickly turn stressful. Generators are an essential camping accessory for providing power to your RV appliances wherever you may be. Connecting your RV to a generator is relatively straightforward; however, several precautions must be taken to keep you and other campers safe.

If you're traveling to a campground, it's important to check if there are any regulations in place regarding generator use; for example, some campgrounds have decibel limits, so you'll want to verify how loud your generator is with the manufacturer before beginning your trip.

Another step to take before setting off is to ensure your generator model can deliver enough power to your RV. For 30-amp RVs, it's recommended to pick a generator that delivers at least 3,500 watts. For 50-amp Class A RVs, you'll want to use a generator between 6000–8000 watts if you have two AC units or between 10,000 and 12,500 watts if you have three AC units. With the right generator for your RV, you'll ensure there is ample power to run your appliances and prevent overload. Let's take a look at how to hook up your RV to a generator safely.